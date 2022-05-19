Where to Find the Latest TikTok Trends

Let’s be honest, you are probably not on TikTok because you think it’s just for the Gen Z users and cat videos. Nothing can be further from the truth. #ICYMI – TikTok app now has 1 billion active global users, and trends are its lifeline.

Similar to the fashion world, the best TikTok memes quickly come in and out of style. It is the circle of life.

What are TikTok Trends?

Put simply, TikTok trends are a collection of short videos that are grouped using popular hashtags, songs, or sound effects. New trends keep popping up every day, and it is part of the reason why TikTok is one of the most creative and entertaining social media platforms.

TikTok users can find the biggest trends on the Discover page.

Why You Should Pay Attention to Trending TikTok

While it might not be feasible to be on all social media channels, leaving TikTok off your marketing strategy is a mistake. You need to create TikTok videos that will resonate with your audience.

There are tons of content ideas for TikTok that you should take advantage of. But first things first, here are four reasons why you need to pay attention to what’s trending on TikTok.

Maximize Creativity: Social media users are hungry for authenticity and human connection. Use trends to position your business as one that’s conversational, friendly, and easy to connect with.

Social media users are hungry for authenticity and human connection. Use trends to position your business as one that’s conversational, friendly, and easy to connect with. Reach More People: TikTok’s algorithm gives preference to trending TikTok videos. Jump on a trend to get more views and engagement.

TikTok’s algorithm gives preference to trending TikTok videos. Jump on a trend to get more views and engagement. Increase your Credibility: Trends are the easiest way for your brand to fit in within a conversation. It is an amazing hack that you should use to grow your audience and increase engagement.

Trends are the easiest way for your brand to fit in within a conversation. It is an amazing hack that you should use to grow your audience and increase engagement. Stay Ahead of Your Competitors: Trends offer a perfect opportunity for you to see how your competitors, audience, and industry influencers are interacting with the platform. These insights should feed into your marketing strategy.

Where to Find Current TikTok Trends

Top trends originate from a variety of features on the app. One of the easiest ways to identify TikTok trends is to browse the ‘Discover’ tab. There are also some popular hashtags such as the #trendalert that you can follow to identify emerging trends. You should also pay attention to your For You page. If you notice a certain sound is appearing on every TikTok video, it’s likely gaining traction.

11 TikTok Trends Right Now

TikTok trends move very fast. Today’s viral TikTok trends could be old news tomorrow. To help you out, here are some of the best TikTok trends.

1. Most Popular TikTok Trend

Among the most popular TikTok trends of 2022 is the branded hashtag challenge. In this challenge, users create their hashtags and ask followers to create TikTok content based on the challenge.

This is a highly popular strategy as it can help you to attract a lot of attention and go viral. A popular example was the #ReadySETGo challenge.

2. Trackstars Viral TikTok Trend

First created by @cityboyj, this fun trend has been transformed by TikTokers into a runaway challenge. Users set their cameras between three to 10 seconds and everyone tries to run out of the frame before the clock hits zero.

The people caught within the picture fail. It’s the Millennials and Gen Z’s version of hide-and-seek.

3. Picture Trend

This is one of the simple viral trends on TikTok where you put up pictures and ‘someone falls in love with you.’ Use high-resolution images to showcase yourself or your work.

It is one of the best trends for businesses to showcase their products and aesthetics.

4. Tell Me Without Telling Me

The origins of #TellMeWithoutTellingMe trending videos can be traced back to 2019 on a completely different social media – Twitter.

In this trend, users reveal information about themselves without explicitly saying what they are revealing. For example, a TikTok user might respond to the phrase “tell me you are tall without telling me you are tall.” The user then shares video content that addresses the question without stating the censored word.

5. I’ll Never Forget You

For something a little nostalgic, the #illneverforgetyou is the perfect trend. Use this trend to highlight someone that has had a huge impact on your life such as a mentor, friend, sibling, or parent. Businesses can use this trend to show appreciation to their customers.

6. Vogue Challenge

This challenge started as a more serious commentary on racial justice and diversity with photographers and stylists posting pictures of those underrepresented in the fashion industry.

Today, businesses can use the #VogueChallenge to share photos of people using their products, showcase their best-selling products, or the latest campaign photos.

7. Silhouette Challenge

This is one of the best trends for fitness businesses such as gyms. This challenge starts with Paul Anka’s sound and slowly transitions into ‘Streets’ by Doja Cat. Many content creators use this trend to create viral dances.

8. Lip Syncing

Lip sync is a common theme in TikTok videos. It is a simple way to pass a message using an already popular song, movie clip, or television show. Gain a lot of followers by syncing your video to other creators’ audio.

9. Squid Game

As you guessed, this challenge borrows a lot from Netflix’s most successful TV Show. The show is about a brutal survival game that inspired tons of memes and trends.

10. Hard Knock Life

Created by @jamiejukesuk, this TikTok trend borrows from the popular classical song. Many creators now use the song to creatively showcase various aspects of their work.

11. Main Character Trend

This meme pokes fun at the idea of being the ‘main character.’ It calls on people to appreciate every detail of their life and aims at making the ordinary mundane everyday life a little romantic.

Spark your Own TikTok Trends

To create a large new trend, it has to be relatable. If it makes your audience smile, the better. “Yo bro, who got you smilin’ like that” trend is an excellent example of this.

Follow any popular TikTok account and you will notice there’s an X-factor.

Many successful TikTok creators leverage surprise and emotion for a viral trend. Here are some amazing tips on how to go viral on TikTok and how to duet someone on TikTok.