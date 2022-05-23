Be More Productive with a Time Management Course

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Improving productivity and efficiency both personally and professionally are constantly concerning concepts. No matter the performance there is always room for improvement. Inefficiency affects the performance of a business or an individual directly. Time management is one of the key elements of productivity and efficiency. There are several offerings online of time management courses to make you and your employees more productive.

Popular Time Management Courses

Here are the most popular online time management courses you can take to boost your productivity both professionally and personally.

Time Management Mastery: Do More, Stress Less

Time Management Mastery: Do More, Stress Less teaches you the finite resource of time and shows you techniques, strategies, tips, and hacks to help you master time management. This course will teach you common roadblocks to productivity, task management, personalized productivity, focus, prioritization, and planning. Similarly, you will learn the SMART framework for goal setting.

Developing Effective Time Management Habits

Developing Effective Time Management Habits teaches you to manage yourself, your work environment, and technology. In detail, you will see paperwork management techniques, time-saving procedures, use electronic organizer systems, manage your technology, identify time stealers and deal with them, and develop the habits you need to control your time.

Productivity and Time Management for the Overwhelmed

Productivity and Time Management for the Overwhelmed is a mindset and energy level management course to increase your productivity. You will understand the fundamental concepts of mastering productivity by learning time and self-management, spending and investing time, the value of sleep, mastering your mood, emotional state, and energy, and the Warren Buffet productivity secret.

Focus Training: Maximize Your Brain and Focus

Focus Training: Maximize Your Brain and Focus course is dedicated to training you to accelerate your human focus up to 10 folds. You will be taught the 6-step process of organizing and processing your goals. Mapping the mental performance path, minimizing concentration, power of habits, and setting powerful goals are all included in this course.

SUPERHUMAN Productivity 10X: The Secret Skill of Performance

SUPERHUMAN Productivity 10X: The Secret Skill of Performance is a step-by-step guide to a productivity system for high achievers. It deals with your willpower, habit, and motivation to boost your personal productivity 10X and avoid distractions. The lessons include automating your routine, the 4 pillars of productivity, power of focus, breaking bad habits, and 6 strategies for accelerating your change.

Time Management Secrets for Busy People

Time Management Secrets for Busy People shows you how to increase your focus while working on projects, keep your motivation, and remove self-doubt to achieve desired goals. How to prioritize and how to eliminate procrastination, getting overwhelmed and perfectionism are also discussed. Additionally, you will learn to create the urgency to do everything faster.

How to Use Your Calendar to Master Time Management

How to Use Your Calendar to Master Time Management is a guide to your everyday schedule to increase your productivity whether you are a freelancer juggling multiple clients or just a busy parent. The lesson elaborates on why traditional to-do lists and modern apps fail to work. Furthermore, you will be able to adjust your behavior to your calendar and plan a realistic day.

Practical Time Management – Personal Productivity Tools

Practical Time Management – Personal Productivity Tools focuses on how the brain works to develop sustainable long-term habits. You will learn 7 strategies to overcome distraction, 30 apps and plugins for everyday organization, planning your day in 5 minutes, and the four common mistakes you make with your task list.

Time and Task Management: Time Management Technique

Time and Task Management: Time Management Technique offers practical methods you can apply now to do more things with bigger impacts. In this course, you will learn to manage different activities, prioritize, leverage time management strategies, budget your time and create duration estimates, create a functional to-do list, and actually get organized.

Time Management Training with Outlook

Using Microsoft Outlook, Time Management Training with Outlook teaches you organizational concepts, time management approaches, and how to organize. You will know how to use outlook as a to-do list app. Additionally, You will be taught navigation and customizing, getting around Outlook’s filing system, setting up custom search tools, and the 4 “D”s of email management.

Top companies like NASDAQ, NetApp, and Volkswagen offer these courses to their employees. All the courses mentioned above award you a certificate of completion. The courses are self-paced and contain progress tests, you will be given lifetime access to the learning materials including the videos on television and mobile with a 30-day money-back guarantee.