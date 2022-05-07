10 Expert Tips for Stepping Up Your Social Media and Content Marketing Game

There’s no wrong way to form a digital marketing strategy. Since there are so many platforms and tools, each business must find the options that are most relevant to their needs. But learning from the mistakes and experiences of other small business owners may give you a head start. Here are tips for making the most of these strategies from members of the online small business community.

Hone These Social Media Skills

Social media is constantly evolving. So if you want your efforts to be effective for a long period of time, it’s more valuable to focus on skills instead of specific strategies. In this Blogging Wizard post, Nicola Bleu lists the most important skills for social media managers. And the BizSugar community offered their own thoughts here.

Make the Most of LinkedIn for Your Small Business

LinkedIn isn’t just for personal networking. It can also be beneficial for small business branding and marketing. If you’re ready to make the most of the platform, read this Crowdspring post by Rizza DC for tips.

Use Tweets to Explode Your Brand

Growing an active twitter community requires looking at what tweets have been most impactful so far. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald looks at some of her most liked tweets. And this provides insights into how to grow a brand and community on Twitter.

Make the Most of Instagram Hashtags

Hashtags have long been a popular marketing tool for small businesses on social media – particularly on Instagram. But if you’re new to Instagram or just growing a social media following, you may be unsure of how to make the most of them. Here’s a guide from Anna Sonnenberg of Social Media Examiner.

Increase Engagement in Social Media Polls

Polls can be an amazing way to get more people involved with your social media accounts. But not all strategies that fall under this category are effective. Read this Social Media Today post by Mark Walker-Ford for tips.

Consider Working with a Branding and Communications Agency

Small businesses don’t always have the resources to hire full time staff for branding and marketing. Luckily, there are agencies you can work with to outsource some of these important tasks. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya explores some services these agencies can help with.

Grow Your Affiliate Marketing Business with These Blogging Tips

Affiliate marketing can be a profitable way to grow a blogging business. And there are several strategies that can help you earn more affiliate income. Tracie Johnson shares a few in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members got involved in the conversation as well.

Be a More Productive Blogger and Marketer

Writing blog posts and social media content takes time. But honing your skills and creating an intentional schedule can help you get more done during your normal work day. Jess Cooper offers productivity tips for bloggers and freelance writers in this Moss Media post.

Avoid These SEO Mistakes

SEO is an essential component of any blogging or content marketing strategy. However, there are some common mistakes that may make your efforts less impactful. Check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya to learn which errors to avoid.

Create High Converting, Low Cost Ads

Once you’ve mastered organic content and social marketing, you may benefit from paid ads. To get the most from your investment, read this Amy Porterfield post about creating high converting, low cost ads. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

