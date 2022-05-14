top 10 businesses for sale in may

What are the benefits of buying an established business? If you decide to buy an existing business, you will get an established brand, a customer base, cash flow, an established supply chain, a working process and trained staff, and better financing options.

From a sportfishing charter to a laundromat, 100% grass-fed lamb, mobile beverage canning, and more, this month there is a range of businesses for sale covering different segments.

Top Businesses for Sale in May

If you are looking to run your own business and experience the benefits of an existing business, here are some businesses that are for sale across the U.S. for the month of May from BizBuySell.

Sport Fishing Charter Business

This Sport Fishing Charter Business has been in operation for more than 20 years providing recreational fishing. The business comes with two boats and two premium slip locations a prime busy marina with the 2022 rental fees paid for both boats. In addition to the boats, the sale also includes top-of-the-line fishing gear for tuna, shark and striped bass, several TOP DOMAIN NAMES and two fully functional websites with automatic booking calendars.

The business is located in Boston Harbor, MA with an asking price of $599,900. The gross revenue is $300,000 with a cash flow of $120,00.

Laundromat

Established in 2009, this Laundromat has great potential for growth by providing pickup and delivery services in the neighborhood. The laundromat was recently renovated with modern equipment with 18 dryers and 22 washers in a 2100-square-foot store.

The business is located in Bronx County, NY with an asking price of $299,999. The gross revenue is $304,000, with a cash flow of $107,000.

100% Grass-Fed Lamb Wholesaler

After 38 years of being in business, the owner of this 100% Grass-Fed Lamb Wholesaler business retiring. With little overhead and no employees, this can be a great business for someone with a passion for providing organic food to restaurants and consumers in the region. The owner will work with the buyer to ensure they are fully trained.

The business is located in Oregon, with an asking price of $150,000. The gross revenue is $477,743 with a cash flow of $52,438.

Award-Winning Dog Walking & Pet Sitting

If you love pets, this Award Winning Dog Walking & Pet Sitting business might be for you. It has been in business for 22 years providing pet sitting, dog walking, and overnight pet care in greater Cincinnati and N. Kentucky. The business has been profitable all years since 2001 and was voted, “Best of Cincinnati” by Cincinnati Magazine.

The business is located in Cincinnati, OH (Hamilton County), and it has an asking price of $174,000 with a cash flow of $51,503.

Restaurant/Bar/ Night Club

Located in a prime location part of the city, this Restaurant/Bar/ Night Club has been running strong since 1983. This full bar and restaurant has alcohol catering, entertainment, and hookah license and everything in the restaurant is included. As the business only operates for dinner, there is huge potential for growth.

The business is located down the street from Google headquarters in Los Angeles, CA with an asking price of $895,000. The gross revenue is $1,500,000 with a cash flow of $370,000.

Tourist Oriented Retail Chain

With several decades in business, this Tourist Oriented Retail Chain business specializes in souvenir apparel with custom printing for children and adults, water toys, sand toys and several souvenir hard goods. This is a business with high revenue and the seller will provide support and training with an appropriate amount of transition training/consulting to smoothly transfer ownership of the company.

The business is located in Clatsop County, OR with an asking price of $4,900,00. The gross revenue is $3,600,00 with a cash flow of $1,450,000.

Family Entertainment Center and Mobile Event Company

Established in 2016, this Family Entertainment Center and mobile event company provides a number of fun activities. This includes Bubble Soccer, Combat Archery, Nerf Wars and more. The activities can be part of birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate events, team building, mixers, church events, school events, Greek Life, and much more. The events can be held at a physical location or on a mobile platform.

This business is located in Harrisonburg, VA with an asking price of $275,000 and a cash flow of $150,000.

Mobile Beverage Canning Business

With more than five years in operation, this Mobile Beverage Canning Business is full of great potential. It specializes in mobile beverage canning for small and large craft breweries, cideries, and beverage companies. It uses two mobile canning lines along with technical equipment to provide advanced canning services to the Tri-State area (NJ, NYC, NY, CT, and PA).

The business is located in Union County, NJ with an asking price of $1,250,000. The gross revenue is $1,099,383 with a cash flow of $250,000.

Niche CNC Machine Shop

This Niche CNC Machine Shop has been in business for more than 30 years and it has an 80% repeat customer base. The company serves the firearms, solenoid, medical device, and engineering controls industry with ISO 9001:2015 certification. With limited competition in this niche segment and around $500,000 in finished goods inventory along with onsite transition support and call/email support included with the purchase price makes this a great opportunity for the right buyer.

The business is located in Connecticut with an asking price of $3,400,000. The gross revenue is $2,550,000 with a cash flow of $940,000.

Island Seafood House

In business for more than 18 years, Island Seafood House specializes in fresh seafood, steaks, lamb, and poultry. As a turn-key operation, this established business is would be easy for a buyer to start operating on day one. The restaurant is well maintained with a fully equipped open kitchen, outside seating, plenty of parking, street frontage, and a high-traffic area.

This business is located in Hilton Head Island, SC (Beaufort County) with an asking price of $325,000. The gross revenue is $816,000 with a cash flow of $230,000.

