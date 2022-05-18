14 Top Health Influencers

If you run a business in the health and wellness industries, influencer marketing may be a powerful tool. Running a marketing campaign with these popular content creators can help you reach your ideal audience. This method is powerful for a huge array of brands, whether you’re an influencer marketing expert looking for new partnerships within the healthcare niche or a newbie who wonders things like “what is Cameo?” or “how do influencer campaigns work?” Here are some top influencers in the field that may be relevant to your business.

What is a Health Influencer?

Have you ever wondered “what’s an influencer?” Influencers are often social media personalities, bloggers, or online content creators who can influence their audience in a particular area. Health influencers would include those that often post about wellness trends, healthy food, and fitness.

Why You Should Consider Partnering with a Health Influencer

If you’re thinking about utilizing influencer marketing within the health and wellness field, here are some top benefits:

Expand your audience: Influencers already have their own following. Partnering with them allows you to reach more people than you would just by posting content to your own audience.

Influencers already have their own following. Partnering with them allows you to reach more people than you would just by posting content to your own audience. Build trust with consumers: Influencers also already have a rapport with their followers. People trust them to vet brands they work with. So their endorsement may mean more than those consumers just seeing a random advertisement.

Influencers also already have a rapport with their followers. People trust them to vet brands they work with. So their endorsement may mean more than those consumers just seeing a random advertisement. Increase brand awareness: Consumers often need to interact with a brand multiple times before buying. By working with multiple influencers in your industry, you may build the awareness needed to increase sales over time.

Consumers often need to interact with a brand multiple times before buying. By working with multiple influencers in your industry, you may build the awareness needed to increase sales over time. Demonstrate results: It’s easy for brands to make claims about their results. But consumers don’t always believe them. Health influencers often post their own experience with various products or services to show these results from a real person.

It’s easy for brands to make claims about their results. But consumers don’t always believe them. Health influencers often post their own experience with various products or services to show these results from a real person. Reduce stigma: Some health products or services may come with stigmas attached. However, an influencer acknowledging their struggles with things like mental health or hair loss may help consumers feel less alone, and thus more likely to acknowledge and try various remedies.

Top Health Influencers to Work With in 2022

If you’re looking for social media influencers to work with in the health and wellness space, here are 14 top names to consider.

1. Mark Hyman, M.D.

Niche: functional medicine

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 1.9 million

Mark Hyman is a functional medicine doctor who has published multiple cookbooks and offers insights about food and fitness. Posts cover a wide array of topics, from foods that limit inflammation in the body to habits that promote mental well-being. He’s also a New York Times bestselling author and publishes numerous articles on functional medicine topics. This account may be most relevant for healthcare brands related to alternative wellness.

2. Melissa Wood Tepperberg

Niche: Fitness and Wellness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 1 million

Melissa Wood Tepperberg is a popular wellness influencer on Instagram and YouTube. She even has her own app with workouts and other wellness content. She even posts about family and lifestyle content. So her accounts could be relevant for a wide array of brands.

3. Amanda Rocchio

Niche: Nutrition and Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 1.5 million

Amanda (Meixner) Rocchio runs the popular Instagram account @meowmeix. As one of the top Instagram influencers in the nutrition niche, she often posts simple recipes and food facts, with some fitness content mixed in. She even sometimes touches on personal topics like eating disorders. Food brands, fitness equipment, and supplements may all be relevant to her audience.

4. Cory L. Rodriguez

Niche: Nutrition and Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 800,000

Cory L. Rodriguez is a popular health coach who posts about a wide array of subjects. Content often focuses on nutrition, fitness, supplements, and mental health. These are often simple tips or swaps that followers can make on a daily basis. So there are plenty of opportunities to work brand partnerships into this type of content.

5. Luke Coutinho

Niche: Holistic Health

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 500,000

Luke Coutinho offers an integrative approach to health in his social media accounts. Content ranges from fitness advice to mindset shifts that may impact overall wellbeing. In addition to his online content, he often speaks at conferences and events within his niche. So companies looking for speakers and/or online partners may benefit.

6. Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Niche: Healthcare

Main Social Media Channel: Twitter

Followers: 2.5 million

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is a medical doctor, professor, podcaster, and CNN correspondent. Content covers a huge array of topics, from heart health to infectious diseases. There aren’t a ton of brand partnerships on his Twitter account. But he is active on other platforms as well and has a popular health podcast.

7. Dr. Rachel Paul, PhD, RD

Niche: Nutrition

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 600,000

Dr. Rachel Paul is a registered dietician who posts simple meals and weight management tips for busy women. Her account, @collegenutritionist often features meals made with grocery store ingredients, as well as healthy options at popular restaurants.

8. Linn Lowes

Niche: Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 2.9 million

Linn Lowes is a popular fitness influencer who posts workouts and personal content. She’s also a cancer survivor, so much of her content is focused on staying optimistic and navigating hardships. Fitness gear and apparel are the most natural fit for this account’s Instagram followers.

9. Sadia Badiei

Niche: Plant-based nutrition

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube

Followers: 3.8 million

Sadia Badiei runs the popular YouTube channel Pick Up Limes. Most of the content focuses on plant-based food and healthy recipes. Some videos also include overall wellness content like decreasing stress and building healthy habits.

10. Tieghan Gerard

Niche: Recipes

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 4.3 million

Tieghan Gerard is the recipe blogger and food photographer behind Half Baked Harvest. She has an active blog, cookbook, and multiple social accounts. Her instagram is full of recipes, meal plans, and lifestyle content. Though not specifically about health, most recipes include whole food ingredients.

11. Kayla Itsines

Niche: Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 14.3 million

Kayla Itsines is an Australian personal trainer and co-founder of the Sweat app. Her Instagram profile is one of the most popular in the fitness niche. Her 14.3 million Instagram followers mainly enjoy workouts and fitness content, mixed with some food and lifestyle content. Fitness apparel, food brands, and sporting goods companies may all be relevant to her audience.

12. Michelle Lewin

Niche: Fitness

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 14.8 million

Michelle Lewin is a model and fitness influencer who often posts workouts and has her own line of fitness products. She is active on multiple social platforms, including YouTube, where she also shares healthy food content. Lewin is from Venezuela. So she posts content in both English and Spanish, making her an ideal partner for international brands.

13. Adrienne Mishler

Niche: Yoga

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube

Followers: 11.1 million

Adrienne Mishler runs the popular Yoga With Adrienne YouTube channel. In addition to her free yoga content, she runs a membership community on her website and is active on other social platforms. She doesn’t do many brand partnerships on YouTube. But she does have an active presence on other social media platforms like Instagram as well.

14. Dr. Deepika Chopra

Niche: Behavioral Science and Mental Health

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram

Followers: 35,400

Dr. Deepika Chopra is known as The Optimism Doctor. She shares content related to happiness, mindset, and behavior change, all of which can impact physical health as well. In addition to tips and advice, she shares glimpses of her own life to really relate to followers. So her account may be relevant for tons of lifestyle brands.

How to Work with a Health Influencer

Once you’ve decided to utilize influencer marketing for your health-related business, here are the top steps to take:

Find influencers in your niche Reach out to them or their representatives via email or social media Create campaign goals Sign a contract or agreement Give them creative control Measure campaign results

Who is the most famous fitness influencer?

There are many popular fitness accounts on Instagram and other social platforms. Kayla Itsines has more than 13 million followers just on Instagram. And she interacts with followers via her website, app, and other social platforms as well. So she is one of the most famous Instagram influencers in this niche.

Who has the most popular healthy recipes

There are many accounts that share healthy recipes on social media, including Half Baked Harvest, run by Tieghan Gerard. She currently has more than 4 million Instagram followers, so she is one of the most popular accounts for healthy food inspiration.

Who is the most famous medical influencer?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is currently one of the most famous names in healthcare. In addition to his millions of social media followers, he also runs a podcast and serves as a CNN contributor.

Who is the most popular gut health influencer?

Dr. Megan Rossi (PhD, RD, APD) runs the popular Instagram and Twitter accounts The Gut Health Doctor. There are many health influencers that post about gut health occasionally. But her account is one of the most popular with a specific focus on gut health.