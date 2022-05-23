14 Top Mom Influencers

Some businesses are already experienced with influencer marketing. And others may wonder ‘what is Cameo and how can influencers impact my business?’ But no matter your level of experience, working with trusted content creators can help you make a real impression on your target audience. If you sell products to moms, the following influencers may be ideal for your next campaign.

What is a Mom Influencer?

Before diving into mom influencers, it’s probably beneficial to answer “what’s an influencer?” An influencer is anyone who has clout with a particular audience. In the marketing sense, this usually means a social media personality or content creator. So mom influencers are moms who post about parenting topics to a dedicated online audience and then partner with brands to share favorite products or tips.

Why You Should Consider Partnering with a Mom Influencer

If you’re considering partnering with a mom on the list below for any upcoming influencer campaigns, here are some potential benefits to your business:

Expand your audience: Influencers usually have sizable audiences. They may have more followers than your own accounts, which can help you get products or offerings in front of more or new eyes.

Build trust: Moms often trust the word of other moms over generic marketing messages. Your pitch almost certainly means more coming from a trusted influencer than it would from your brand account.

Create unique stories: Content creators specialize in showing products or brands in the context of a real family. These stories may make your branded content more memorable and provide ideas your team wouldn't have thought of without a real customer creating content.

Increase engagement: Engagement like comments and likes can help your content reach more people. Working with influencers may direct more relevant people to your account. Or you may host a giveaway or similar promotion to get more of this activity.

Learn about your audience: Mom influencers interact with other moms online daily. So they may provide valuable insights about your audience that you can use on other campaigns as well.

Top Mom Influencers to Work with in 2022

If you’re looking for mom influencers to partner with on various social media platforms, here are some top accounts that may be relevant to your audience.

1. The Bucket List Family

Niche: Family travel

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube @thebucketlistfamily

Followers: 1.4 million

The Bucket List Family provides a glimpse into the life of Jessica Gee, her husband Garrett, and their three kids. The family travels the world and chronicles their adventures, tips, and suggestions for various products and experiences. They are also active on Instagram and other social platforms. But their YouTube channel features tons of extensive content. This account is especially relevant for travel brands and/or gear targeting families.

2. Llana Wiles

Niche: Lifestyle

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @mommyshorts

Followers: 174,000

Ilana Wiles runs the popular accounts @mommyshorts, which shares lifestyle content in NYC, and @averageparentproblems, which shares humorous content on remarkably average parenting. She’s one of the top parenting influencers in New York. Her content may be especially relevant to lifestyle brands targeting busy moms.

3. Cool Mom Picks

Niche: Tips and product suggestions

Main Social Media Channel: Twitter @coolmompicks

Followers: 455,000

Cool Mom Picks is a popular website run by Kristen Chase and Liz Gumbinner. They share product recommendations, tips, and insights for all stages of parenting. They are also active on Twitter and have a popular parenting podcast. Unique gadgets, books, and gifts may all fit with this account.

4. Boss Mom Nation

Niche: Conscious motherhood

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @bossmomnation

Followers: 17,800

Aliyah Muhammad and Shahidah Zareef run the Boss Mom Nation website and social accounts. The brand’s goal is to support mothers raising conscious children and facilitating change in their communities. In addition to their own product lines, they also recommend books and helpful content to their community.

5. Kristin Cavallari

Niche: Lifestyle

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @kristincavallari

Followers: 4.3 million

Originally known for appearing in the reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, Kristin Cavallari has now carved out her own niche in the social media influencers space. A mom of two, she shares content and product recommendations related to parenting, fashion, beauty, and decor.

6. Jessica Skube

Niche: Blended family life

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube @jesssfam

Followers: 1.3 million

Jessica Skube has shared her motherhood journey in video content for more than ten years. As a former teen mom and now mom of seven in a blended family, her content spans a variety of topics. Her YouTube channel has more than a million subscribers, but she’s also active on Instagram and TikTok. Brands that target young moms and/or large families may be especially relevant for her audience.

7. Honest Mum

Niche: Lifestyle and mommy blogging

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @honestmum

Followers: 102,000

Honest Mum is a top mommy blogger, broadcaster, and author. She’s one of the top mom bloggers in the UK, with an active following on Instagram, Twitter, and her own website. If you’re looking for mommy bloggers in this market, her content ranges from parenting to lifestyle posts.

8. Mama Natural

Niche: Natural pregnancy, birth, and baby care

Main Social Media Channel: YouTube @mamanatural

Followers: 517,000

Genevieve Howland, a.k.a. Mama Natural is a YouTube channel and social media influencer who focuses on natural living. Topics include everything from childbirth to food and home goods. Brands that offer sustainable and healthy products are likely the best fit for this channel and website.

9. Mattie James

Niche: Lifestyle, blogging, influencer marketing

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @themattiejames

Followers: 130,000

Mattie James is a lifestyle blogger and mom of three. She also teaches influencer marketing to other moms and content creators. Her account includes lots of content about quality time with family and juggling busy work and home life. She’s worked on tons of campaigns for top brands, from food companies to car manufacturers.

10. Brit Morin

Niche: Tech and lifestyle

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @brit

Followers: 61,000

Brit Morin is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a focus in the tech space. When she’s not teaching women about cryptocurrency or managing her creative website, she’s also a mom of two boys. Those looking for a working mom influencer who juggles family and multiple projects at once may be inspired by her account.

11. Yuri Sinata

Niche: Beauty, wellness, and lifestyle

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @yurisinata

Followers: 47,000

Yuri Sinata is a single parent within the influencer space. Her account features a huge array of content, from personal stories to beauty and wellness tips. This Instagram account may be ideal for those looking for a professional and clean aesthetic for anything from supplements to home decor.

12. Jill Smokler

Niche: Honest parenting and humor

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @jillsmokler

Followers: 10,000

Jill Smokler is a bestselling author and the founder of the popular Scary Mommy brand. The @scarymommy account has a larger following at about 2.5 million. But the content is mostly humorous. Her personal account simply includes snippets from various life events.

13. Naomi Davis

Niche: Lifestyle

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @taza

Followers: 427,000

Naomi Davis is the mom behind the popular blog Love Taza and the author of A Coat of Yellow Paint. On Instagram, she often posts about outings with her five children, home renovations, and fun family activities. Her account is currently on hiatus. But when active, she provides a unique perspective on life with a large family and active social calendar.

14. Joanna Goddard

Niche: Lifestyle

Main Social Media Channel: Instagram @cupofjo

Followers: 256,000

Joanna Goddard is the founder of Cup of Jo, a popular lifestyle blog. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two sons. So content ranges from daily blog posts to outings with her boys. Her account doesn’t feature much-branded content. But products and experiences she actually uses may be included in an organic way.

How to Work with a Mom Influencer as Part of Your Influencer Marketing Strategy

If you’re ready to work with mom influencers for your brand, here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Research accounts related to your niche Reach out to them or their representatives via email or social media Determine your goals for the campaign Create a contract or agreement Give influencers the freedom to create content for their accounts Measure results

Who is the most popular mommy influencer?

There are many popular mom influencers online, and follower numbers are always changing. However, Jessica Gee of The Bucket List Family

has some of the largest parenting-focused accounts online. The family’s online footprint includes a popular website, YouTube channel, Instagram, and more.

Which parenting influencers have a huge online community?

There are many mom bloggers and influencers with large followings, and the numbers are always changing. Here are a few accounts with more than a million followers currently.

The Bucket List Family @thebucketlistfamily

Kristin Cavallari @kristincavallari

Jessica Skube @jesssfam

Scary Mommy @scarymommy

Who are the best parenting influencers in 2022?

The best parenting influencers depend on your company’s goals. However, the following accounts are active with branded content and provide access to a large following:

The Bucket List Family @thebucketlistfamily

Jessica Skube @jesssfam

Mattie James @themattiejames

Honest Mum @huonestmum

Kristin Cavallari @kristincavallari