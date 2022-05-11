Take a Video Editing Course to Diversify Your Skill Set

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Like, share, react, repost, and subscribe are some of the responses to a video, and a good video gets lots of each and land subscriptions that can turn. Online, where the exact impact of a video can be quantified to the last digit, video quality can directly affect the performance of a business. Video editing is the skill that turns videos into viral hits. There are different offerings online in video editing lessons to make this possible for you.

Popular Video Editing Courses

A few of the most popular video editing courses available online are listed below.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing in Premiere

Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass teaches video editing including color grading, motion graphics, green screen, and audio editing from beginner to advance levels. Starting with Premiere Pro fundamentals, lessons covered are titles and graphics, adding visual effects, audio and video transitions, advanced color grading and efficiency, exporting video, Chroma key, and more.

Become an iMovie Master – Create Amazing Movies Today

Developed by Apple, Become an iMovie Master shows you how to edit and produce an iMovie for mac users. A detailed discussion of iMovie basics covers the first hour of the course. After that creating photo montages, color correction, stabilizing shaky footage, video overlay, advanced audio features, iMovie themes, and making Hollywood-level trailers will be taught.

DaVinci Resolve 2022 – The Complete Video Editing Course

This 16-hour-long course for Blackmagic design’s DaVinci Resolve 2022 (Davinci Resolve 16 & 17) gives you complete video editing training. You will learn how to start a project from any type of camera and video coupled with definitions and terminologies in Davinci resolve. Furthermore, color grading, green screen footage, and much more will be covered.

Final Cut Pro X – Master Class

In this Final Cut Pro X masterclass, you will be directed on all the skills in Final Cut Pro X (FCP X) including storytelling, editing, and content creation. In addition to media management, editing with FCP X includes audio equalizers, using J and L cuts, Multicam editing, using titles and generators, and more.

PowerDirector 15 – Video Editing for PC Users

Cyberlink’s PowerDirector 15 – Video Editing for PC Users brings together its new 3600 video editing features, action videos with action camera center, customs masks with mask designer, and using blend modes with blending options. The four-hour course cover sequence and transitions, program and layout tools, and applying graphics, music and titles.

Complete Graphics Design and Video Editing Masterclass

Combined with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro, Graphics Design and Video Editing Masterclass are designed to train beginners. Out of the 77 lectures that make up this course, color adjustment, multiple video placement, transitions, audio leveling, unlink and nest, selection and masking, blur and filters, noise reduction, removing the green screen and end credits are few worth mentioning.

VIDEO EDITING. Techniques loved by pro broadcast filmmakers

VIDEO EDITING. Techniques loved by pro broadcast filmmakers show you how to edit and produce great results with average footage and great editing. You will train with the techniques in storytelling, music, sound effect, and narration, working with directors, editing dialogues, YouTube editing, and selecting between editing software by an expert with 38 years of experience.

Video Editing for Beginners – Complete Shotcut Masterclass

Video Editing for Beginners – Complete Shotcut Masterclass teaches editing with Shotcut, one of the free editing software out there. Together with why you select this software, the trainer shows you how to sync audio and video files, layering audio and video, transitions, content strategy, add text, implement b roll, and recommend render and export settings.

The Complete Camtasia Course for Content Creators

The Complete Camtasia Course for Content Creators introduces you to Camtasia studio editing software and advances you to a professional level. The Camtasia course includes adding media assets to the library bin, adding new fonts, adding subtitles, green screen features, animating shapes, color correction features, markers and watermarks, Instagram videos, backward reverse footage, and much more.

Video Editing: Premiere Pro & After Effects Dynamic Linking

Video Editing: Premiere Pro & After Effects Dynamic Linking shows you step by step how you can create and use dynamic linking between the two applications. In this course, you will learn to create Premiere Pro dynamically linked sequences in After Effects, create dynamically linked After Effects compositions within Premiere Pro, and replace sequence clips with After Effects compositions.

Video editing is a skill that can guide you and your business through promotional videos or develop content for your social media pages across different platforms. These are all self-paced courses that include progress tests and award a certificate of completion. Additionally, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime access to learning materials including videos.