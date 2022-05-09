why you need tiktok in your small business

When people ask where they can find me on social media, I say, everywhere except TikTok”. But now I realize that so many small business owners are using videos on TikTok (and you don’t need to know how to dance!) in their marketing strategy.

The growth of Tik Tok statistics as a social media platform are nothing short of amazing. According to Sprout Social:

TikTok has over 1 billion monthly active users. (This is similar to Instagram and Twitter only has 330 million per month.)

47% of TikTok users are between ages 10-29.

Nearly 80 million monthly active users are located in the US.

37% of TikTok users have a household income of $100k+.

61% of all TikTok users are female.

53% of TikTok creators are aged 18-24.

How can you use this new social media tool to build relationships with your prospects if they are a TikTok targeted user? How can you reuse content?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Austin Armstrong who is a lifelong digital marketer, public speaker, and CEO of Socialty Pro, a digital marketing agency specializing in TikTok marketing for businesses. He has posted over 1500 videos on TikTok and with this effort, tripling his own business and thousands more across his clients’ accounts.

Austin discussed:

Why now is the best time for a small business to consider TikTok. How to get started on TikTok, how often should you post, most importantly how to come up with TikTok educational video ideas. How to actually make money from prospects or generate leads from TikTok. I asked Austin if I need to abandon other platforms to participate in TikTok. How to use the videos your small business produces on TikTok to grow other social media platforms.

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show this week on why you should test TikTok as a marketing channel for your company.

