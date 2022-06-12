12 Printable Gift Certificates

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

No matter what the occasion, small businesses looking for an easy and affordable way to show their customers appreciation should consider using printable gift certificates. Unlike personalized gift certificates which can be time-consuming and expensive to create, printable gift certificates can be designed in minutes using free templates available online.

Benefits of Printable Gift Certificates

Printable gift certificates are a great alternative to traditional gift cards, as they can be easily emailed from an online version or printed and given to the recipient. They bring a number of benefits to businesses, including:

Saving money: Gift vouchers can be expensive to create, especially if you use a professional printing service. Printable gift vouchers you make yourself are a much more affordable option, and you can print them using a home or commercial printer. Saving time: Creating printable gift vouchers takes time, which busy entrepreneurs seldom have. You can complete the templates and print them in minutes, giving you more time to focus on running your company. Flexibility: Printable gift vouchers give you the flexibility to choose the size, layout and design of your certificate. You can also add your own images and branding to make them unique to your enterprise. Increasing your brand awareness: Printable gift vouchers provide businesses with an opportunity to promote their brand. By including your business name, logo, special offers and contact information on the certificate, you’ll be able to increase your brand’s visibility and reach a wider audience. Promoting your business: You can use special offers on a certificate to promote your business all year round. And since customers can use the certificate anytime, they’ll be thinking of your business long after the initial purchase. For selling gift vouchers: Many Etsy sellers sell gift certificates as templates you can download. If you have a quality template on Etsy that people like, you’ll get money when they download it. Also, if you own a printing company, it’s easy to add gift vouchers to the collateral you offer to clients.

Printable Gift Certificate Template Vs. Personalized Printable Gift Certificate

When it comes to printable gift certificates, there are two main options: a printable gift certificate template or a personalized printable gift certificate.

Printable Gift Certificate Templates

A printable gift certificate template allows you to fill it in with editing rights. These pre-designed documents can be downloaded and customized with your own business information. They’re a good choice for companies that want to create a professional-looking gift certificate without spending a lot of time on design.

Personalized Printable Gift Certificates

These certificates are personalized to your business, and they are filled in and ready to go. You can add personalized information such as the recipient’s name, message and other details, though. They’re a good choice for businesses that want to create a unique and personal gift certificate for their customers.

As far as which one is better, it really depends on your needs. If you want a gift certificate that’s quick and easy to create, then a printable gift certificate template is a good option. If you’re looking for something more personal and unique, then a personalized printable gift certificate is the way to go.

12 Best Printable Gift Certificate Templates

Now that we’ve looked at the benefits of printable gift certificates—and the difference between printable gift certificate templates and personalized printable gift certificates, let’s take a look at some of the best printable gift certificates you can find online.

The best ones we’ve included on this list are stress-free, easily editable and come with a wide range of customization options to make them your own. In addition, you can use them for business or personal use. You can print them easily at your home or business or send them electronically.

Lastly, you’ll find a variety of different designs to choose from in this list, including modern, minimalist and traditional styles.

So without further ado, here are the 12 best gift certificate templates you can print.

1. Printable Blank Gift Certificate

This template from Etsy seller ‘CedarandWillowCo.’ is a perfect choice if you’re looking for simplicity when handing out your gifts. One aspect we like about this template is that it’s easy to customize and you can add your business’s website at the bottom.

You can download the template from the Etsy store here.

2. Printable Gift Certificate PDF

This rose gold gift voucher in a PDF digital file is an Etsy bestseller. It is provided from the store ‘AngelicArtShop,’ and it’s one of the gift certificate templates on this list that prints double-sided. You can edit and customize it with your business info in the free Templett app.

You can download the template from Etsy here.

3. Customizable Printable Gift Certificate

You can customize this sharp-looking template from Etsy seller ‘HerFairyShop’ to fully promote your brand when distributing gifts. You can add text, logo, company name and socials to make it your own.

You can download the template from the Etsy store here.

4. Professional Gift Certificate Template

This template from seller ‘baileynicholeco’ on Etsy lets you put the company-related information you need on your gift certificate, including your business name (or website), a place to insert your logo, the recipient, expiration date, if applicable, and more.

You can download the template from the Etsy store here.

5. Social Media Gift Certificate Template

Sharing is always a good idea, especially when it comes to getting worked out about your company. This fun social media gift certificate template from ‘Stickearte’ on Etsy is a great way to show your appreciation for someone. The place where you can add your business name to @yourbusiness encourages sharing, giving you some free promotion from recipients that are sure to be delighted at the gesture.

You can download the template from the Etsy store here.

6. Printable Birthday Gift Certificate

A birthday is a special occasion, and this gift certificate template from seller ‘BlackBowStudio’ on Etsy is a great way for small business owners to show their appreciation when birthdays roll around. The highly customizable voucher has a festive multi-dot design, and there’s also a place where you can put a free or discounted gift, such as a spa day, massage, concert or something else they’ll find enjoyable.

You can get the template from Etsy here.

7. Gift Certificates for the Holidays

It’s always nice not to have to pay for something handy, and small companies benefit from every price break they can get. Relatedly, you can use Microsoft Word to generate several types of gift vouchers for free, including a few for the upcoming holiday season. Just go to New when you open Word 365, and you’ll get several free templates you can customize with your company information. You can save the Word document in PFD format for printing later or simply print it from the Word page design created.

8. Ornate Gift Certificate

This template offered at Etsy store ‘CutePartyDash’ has a beautiful, ornate design. Those aspects make it one of the better ideas for those that like artistic touches on their vouchers. They would also be an on-brand option for a graphic design company or other similar industry if they wanted to print them out and mail them to their clients or give them out by hand during consultations.

You can get the template from Etsy here.

9. Eco-Conscious Gift Certificate Templates

Canva has a lot of eco-conscious gift voucher templates. This functions as a reward engine for both clients and employees. You can put a smile on their face and yours by using it since you get the feeling of satisfaction that comes with making sustainable choices. This one by seller Kristine Valberg Design is high-quality, 100% customizable and free to use.

You can download the template from Canva here.

10. Free Spa Template

This free printable certificate allows your company to generate additional revenue in a stylish way. It’s available from Creative Certificates, which has a free online gift certificate maker. They have many templates available, and spa companies can use them to promote their company. Also, you can edit all the font and give the gift of a spa or movie or concert ticket to recipients.

11. Hotel Gift Certificate Template

Hotel gift vouchers make a great present for workers who would appreciate some R&R in some nice accommodations. A top client probably wouldn’t throw rocks at this lovely black and gold hotel voucher that lets them have a lovely staycation for free.

You can download the template from Etsy seller ‘GRACEEASYPRINT’ here.

12. Rainbow Gift Certificate Template

This unique certificate template from ‘AngelicArtShop’ on Etsy adds uplifting color to the template. This voucher has several fields where you can add information like your company name and social media contacts. There is also a place where you can fill in what matters: the amount of the voucher.

You can download the template from Etsy here