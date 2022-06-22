Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 has been announced for July 12-13, and it will be a good time for small businesses and entrepreneurs to get great deals on items they may need.

Amazon Announces Prime Day 2022 for July 12-13

The two-day savings event also provides plenty of opportunities for Amazon Affiliate Associates, while customers will be able to buy products from even more top national brands and third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day. New deals including the likes of fashion and electronics to toys and home accessories will go live throughout the 48-hour period, plus there will be even more savings on products across categories such as Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products.

‘Never Been Easier’ to Shop and Save

Prime Day will officially commence on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and will be available for Amazon Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the United States. Also included for the first time ever is Poland and Sweden. Prime Day deals events will also be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates and Egypt later in the summer.

The vice president of Amazon Prime, Jamil Ghani, said: “With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world. This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”

Top Tips for Amazon Affiliates

Amazon have published a list of tips for Amazon Affiliate Associates to help you prepare for Prime Day. The list includes planning advice, such as creating a single page Prime Day Hub for all your Prime Day recommendations. Drive traffic to your Hub using links or hashtags in your online content.

They also recommend you promote Amazon Prime memberships to your followers as they will need the membership to take advantage of all Prime Day deals. There is a monetary incentive as well as affiliates earn a $3 commission for every free trial sign-up. You can also earn on any qualifying purchases customers add to their carts within 24 hours after clicking through your links to Amazon (so long as they actually complete the purchase within 89 days).

Another recommendation is to create a social buzz around your Prime Day Hub long before the event itself. You should highlight key details of your products in the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day and use social tools like Highlights, countdown clocks and polls to engage your audience. You can also make an opt-in Prime Day email list, providing reminders and real-time updates to your followers.

Once Prime Day gets underway, send real-time updates throughout the event via email and social media to highlight the savings and deep discounts available worldwide.

Remember to link to your site or your Hub only, plus no Affiliate links should be posted in any paid social ads or emails as you won’t get credit for those sales.

