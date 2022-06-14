Best Air Purifier Options for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The air you breathe may be affecting you in ways you are not even aware of. Air pollutants such as dust, pollen, smoke, and mold can trigger allergies and irritate you. Chemicals, perfumes, paint, and carpeting can release noxious odors and harmful particulates. Not to mention that the 2020 pandemic has made us all more conscious of what we breathe in and out.

Choosing the best air purifier for the home or office, including a home office, can improve the quality of life and enhance productivity. The air purifiers in our list can help you breathe easier. Identifying the specific particulates you are concerned about and ensuring the air purifier you buy can filter them is key. You also must choose the right size purifier for your space. Whether you want to clean the air in a small office for the benefit of employees and customers — or make your home or home office more enjoyable — an air purifier can deliver peace of mind and comfort.

Best Air Purifiers in 2022

Air purifiers are available with different levels of filtration across different price points. If you’re looking for an air purifier for smoke, one with a medical-grade HEPA filter, or just something to improve the air quality in your office space, check out our picks for the best air purifiers:

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan

Top Pick: This large room air purifier by Dyson has a unique and stylish design, and has the trusted Dyson technology behind it. The Dyson Pure Cool uses a 360° activated carbon filter system to remove gases and odors and a HEPA filter to capture 99. 97% pollutants. It also uses Air Multiplier Technology which circulates the filtered air throughout the entire room. It can be voice controllable with Alexa or Siri.

Fans of Dyson products may gravitate to this product because of the trusted brand. But remember that this HEPA air purifier is also a fan that oscillates. You can choose between fan mode for direct cooling with your choice of 0 to 350° oscillation and backward airflow mode to purify without cooling.

Other features of this air purifier include Night-time mode, which monitors and purifies the air on silent mode with dimmed lights. It will also let you know when it is time to change the filter. It is 8.77 x 8.77 x 41.49 inches and is suitable for large rooms. It is Energy Star certified.

Dyson Pure Cool, TP04 – HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan

Blueair Pure 211+ Air Purifier

Runner Up: The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ is our runner-up for the best air purifier. It is suitable for a large room or office space. The Blueair Blue Pure uses Swedish filter technology (not HEPA) to capture airborne pollutants like viruses, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold, and bacteria, as well as an activated carbon filter for odors. A single unit can clean spaces up to 540 square feet – and do it five times per hour.

The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifiers have a one-button control and turn red when the filter needs to be changed. It is AHAM Verified for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and pulls in air from 360 degrees.

This unit is best on the floor because of its size: over 20 inches high and 13 inches wide. The Blueair Blue Pure line also comes in a larger version (28 inches high) called the 121 model, covering 620 square feet. A nice feature of the Blueair Blue Pure products is the ability to change the color of the filter cover to match your room décor – it comes with two washable covers in blue and dark gray. Replacement covers can be purchased in yellow, pink, or light gray.

Blueair 211+ Air Purifier 3 Stage

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Best Value: This elegant unit is our best value choice of the best air purifiers you can buy for around $100 — great for those on a tight budget. The Levoit covers a 215 square foot room — more than enough for a home office in, say, a spare bedroom.

Several Levoit air purifiers can be used to filtrate the room air in a larger office or your entire home. This one is quiet at 24 db and looks nice. It has an astounding 35,000+ reviews on Amazon, averaging around 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The Levoit uses an H13 true HEPA filter alongside the Pre-Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles. You can also get replacement filters to suit different needs – the Toxin absorber for smog and toxins, the Smoke Remover for cigarette smoke and wildfires, and the Pet Allergy filter which removes pet dander and absorbs odors.

LEVOIT Air Purifier for smoke allergies pet hair HEPA filter

Medify Air V2.0 Air Purifier

This large air purifier can clean space of up to 1,600 square feet every hour. And it can clean 420 square feet in 15 minutes. The Medify has a higher grade of HEPA filters – called H13 filters, which are higher rated than True HEPA air filters. It captures pollen and smoke.

The optional anion generator produces negative ions to charge particles and trap them inside the unit. You can turn the anion generator off if you don’t want to use it. It retails for around $300 on Amazon, sometimes less. It can be purchased as a single unit or a duo of two units.

The CARB, Energy Star, and ETL-certified units come with a quiet sleep mode, three fan speeds, and a lifetime warranty. It’s 26 inches high and only about 11 inches wide, so it might be able to fit better in spaces than some others that are square-shaped. This one is powerful but slightly louder than others at higher speeds. Medify also makes a smaller air purifier, called the MA-25 , that is quieter and less expensive.

Medify Air MA-40-W2 V2.0 Air Purifier for smoke dust and particles

Coway Airmega 400

This powerful Coway air purifier can clean a space up to 1,560 square feet at least twice per hour. A combination of activated carbon filter and True HEPA air filter can capture and reduce up to 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles in the air. This includes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fumes such as ammonia and Acetaldehyde. The Coway’s permanent pre-filter can catch larger dust particles.

This Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air is a smart device. It has a pollution sensor that monitors indoor air quality in real-time. It has an air quality indicator (a bright LED ring) that lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is, and an auto mode that automatically adjusts speeds and other settings depending on air particulates. You can remotely monitor indoor air quality if you download the Coway mobile app.

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier for Smoke

RabbitAir MinusA2 Air Purifier

This room air purifier filters a space up to 815 square feet. An advanced HEPA filtration system includes six stages of purification and deodorization, including an activated carbon filter.

The CADR settings for pollen, dust, and smoke are high. This is one of the quiet air purifiers. Depending on the fan speed, the 780A has a low noise level of 25.6 decibels and a high of 51.3 decibels. The smaller 700 model is even quieter. A WiFi version can also be managed with a smartphone or paired with Alexa.

The RabbitAir 780A purifier has a unique design that allows you to mount it on a wall. It also comes with a stand to be placed on your desktop.

The manufacturer says the filters last up to two years based on 12-hour usage per day.

RabbitAir MinusA2 780A Air Purifier

IQAir HealthPro Plus Air Purifier

If price point isn’t a concern, consider looking into the IQAir HealthPro Plus. Though the most expensive air purifier on our list, the HealthProPlus has some of the most impressive features and reviews we’ve seen. This unit is for large rooms, providing 1125 square feet of coverage.

Three different filters clean the air in four different ways. The Pre-filter traps coarse particles. Activated carbon filters and pelletized chemisorption combine to filter odors and gasses. HyperHEPA traps fine and ultrafine particles. Reviews mention that this is a good air purifier for smoke.

The HealthProPlus has a low-decibel sound on all four fan settings. It is CARB certified and is 16 x 15 x 28 inches.

IQAir HealthPro Plus Air Purifier – Medical Grade H14 HyperHEPA filter

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier 2.0

This air purifier by Hathaspace features an air quality sensor that detects pollutants in the air and will adjust the fan speed accordingly, giving you real-time air quality feedback.

It has a 5-in-1 filtration system that uses an activated carbon filter and H13 HEPA filter to remove cigarette smoke, smoke particles, pollen, dust, odors, volatile organic compounds, and more, greatly improving the air quality in your office or home.

The Smart Air Purifier 2.0 by Hathaspace is energy efficient and is said to be extremely quiet. It can purify indoor air at up to 1500 square feet.

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier 2.0

Afloia Air Purifier for Smoke

If cigarette smoke is your main concern, this Afloia compact air purifier might be ideal for you. It is budget-friendly and small, making it useful for smaller spaces. It is said to eliminate 99.99% of smoke particles and smoke odors from the air.

This air purifier for smoke and other pollutants uses activated carbon filters and HEPA filters and can purify a 538 square ft room in 30 minutes. It is 22 decibels at its lowest speed. It is CE/FCC/RoHS/ETL/GS certified, and ETL listed.

This small air purifier has a color-changing feature with seven colors and a timer with auto-shutoff. It weighs just over 4 pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room.

Air Purifier for Smoke 22db True H13 HEPA Medical Grade Filter Air Cleaner

Okaysou Smart Air Purifier for Large Room

Okaysou’s large room air purifier provides up to 1000 square feet of coverage with its Powerful 5-Stage Filtration System, which combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA Filter, Nanois-Filter, premium true HEPA filter and honeycomb activated carbon filter.

These air purifiers also have a child lock mode to prevent error operation, an eco mode which shuts the unit off if no pollutants are detected, and a turbo mode which gives the fastest purification.

There is also a built-in smart sensor that automatically displays real times feedback. The LED light will indicate your air quality and change color from red to blue while adjusting the fan speed from low to high. It is CE, FCC certified, and ETL Listed.

Okaysou Smart Air Purifiers for Smoke Odor cigarette smoke pet dander pollen 1000sqft

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

Perhaps you just need an air purifier for your personal workspace. This mini model by Pure Enrichment has a true HEPA filter and 5 fan speeds and will work standing upright or on its side.

This air purifier is a petite 8.5 x 3.3 x 2.7 inches and weighs under a pound. It runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier for Smoke, Allergies, Odors

How to Choose the Best Air Purifier for Your Business

The best air purifiers offer a combination of filtering capability, air circulation capacity, looks, low noise, affordable cost, and easy maintenance. Consider these specific factors:

Size

Consider the size of the room the air purifier is meant for. An undersized product won’t do the job. Some models are small enough to use in a home office setting — say a spare bedroom.

Other air purifiers are big enough for larger spaces like an open office. Measure the size of the room for the air you want to clean. Then look for specific square footage in product descriptions as you shop for the best air purifier.

Price

The best air purifiers range in price from about $100 up to thousands of dollars. Budget-conscious buyers usually can find something between $100 to $600, depending on size and features.

Particulates

The best air purifiers can clean many harmful particles from your office environment, but different models actually have quite a bit of variance. Some air purifiers are designed with cigarette smoke and cigar smoke in mind and filter accordingly. Some have filters that can remove even the tiniest particles from the air. Think about what your needs are and shop accordingly.

True HEPA filter

With a True HEPA filter, a purifier will remove 99.97% of particulates measuring 0.3-micron in diameter. Not all air purifiers do not have true HEPA filters but may offer a higher level of HEPA. Others have what they call a HEPA-type filter.

Activated Carbon Filter

Different filters catch different things. The best air purifiers include multiple types of filters, including carbon activated filters, which capture and eliminate particles and odors from the air. Some purifiers have very thick activated carbon filters while others have smaller ones.

CADR rating

The CADR (clean-air delivery rate) rating indicates the rate in which it can clean out smoke, pollen, and dust. And there is a number for each particulate. You want higher numbers because it means it filters more air in cubic feet per minute (CFM). CADR gives you a way to pick out the best air purifier by comparing different brands and models.

Noise

A loud air purifier can be annoying and interfere with work. Compare decibel levels at the fan speed you are most likely to use. For comparison, the sound of rustling leaves is about 20 decibels, while a standard conversation at home is about 50 decibels. Search for the words “quiet” or “ultra-quiet” in descriptions of air purifier products.

Placement

Also, consider where the air purifier will be placed. If placed on your desk, the noise level matters a lot more than if a unit is off in a corner. How big is the unit? That also determines placement. Some air purifiers are just too big to go on a tabletop or fit into a small workspace or cubicle.

Style and design

The best air purifiers don’t just work great. They look great. Consider how the purifier looks. It can make a difference if it will be placed in a visible area.

Odors

Many air purifiers do not do a good job with ordinary odors. What’s the odor’s underlying cause? It depends on the type of odor and the type of filters.

Removing the cause can help remove the odor – but if you don’t get rid of the cause, such as mildew or pet stains, the odor will be persistent. Purifiers with an activated carbon filter generally do the best job cleaning the most odors but read descriptions carefully.

Changing filters and long-term costs

Air purifiers require regular changes and/or cleaning of filters. HEPA filters, in particular, must be changed at recommended intervals if you expect to get the benefits. Filters add to the long-term cost, so consider the price of filters when comparing the costs of the best air purifiers.

AHAM Verified mark

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers tests and verifies products to ensure safety and efficacy. It does this for the EPA and its Energy Star program. The testing also includes the CADR rating.

Air Purifiers and Coronavirus

People want to know whether an air purifier can protect workers from COVID-19. The answer, according to experts at the Mayo Clinic , is that air purifiers with a HEPA filter can help by exchanging clean air — but by itself, even the best air purifier is not enough protection against the virus.

“The more air exchanges and the cleaner the air, the lower the risk,” says Dr. Gregory Poland, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert in a video statement on October 2, 2020. But he goes on to say, “By itself, it’s not satisfactory, so what we’re doing, as we’ve talked about over the months, is we’re layering protections.

Let’s be sure the air in our home, if we’re having people in our home, is as safe as it can be. That means a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter.” The filter does not kill the virus, but rather it exchanges clean air more rapidly to get rid of the virus faster, he adds.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also weighs in , “When used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a home or confined space.” But the CDC guidance goes on to say, “Running your HVAC system, using an air purifier or a portable air cleaner, and increasing ventilation is not enough to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19. Continue to follow other prevention guidelines .”

In summary, according to the experts, an air purifier with a HEPA filter can help clean and circulate air but is not protection enough alone. Other protection techniques such as masks, social distancing, hand sanitizers, and more must be used — along with an air purifier with HEPA filter.

Editor’s note: We will continue to update this topic as the experts learn more and share additional guidance.

