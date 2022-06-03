Best Bubble Mailers for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

More small businesses are now online, which requires shipping items to their customers near and far. This means ensuring the safety of each item during shipping with suitable packing material. Bubble mailers protect the item you ship, so they arrive at their destination safely.

Another benefit of using a bubble mailer is that they are an easy and cost-effective way for your business to protect your merchandise. While boxes provide added protection, bubble mailers can offer similar protection for small items without added cost.

The key is to ship items with bubble mailing bags that do not require heavy-duty protection because they have their limitations. Maybe you’ve spent hours researching the type of mailer to use, take a look at our list of the best bubble mailer for the next time you need to ship an item to your customers.

Bubble Mailer Vs. Poly Mailer

Bubble and poly mailer bags have grown in popularity in the eCommerce shipping business and for good cause. They are a cheaper, lighter, and more durable alternative to cardboard boxes since they take up less room in carrier trucks, lowering shipping expenses. But what are the key distinctions between bobble mailers and poly mailers?

Poly mailers?

Poly mailers are polyethylene plastic envelopes. They withstand dampness, stretch while resisting tearing, and are extremely light. They are popular shipping materials.

Bubble mailers?

Bubble mailers are paper envelopes with cushioning on the inside to protect things during transit. Like other poly mailers, they come in a variety of sizes and colors. However, they are bulkier, less flexible, and more expensive than poly mailers.

Bubble Mailer Vs Bubble Wrap

Choose an amazing bubble mailer to ensure safety if you have anything delicate to send or if you want extra peace of mind while mailing an item. Here’s a quick rundown of the differences between bubble mailers and bubble wrap:

Bubble Wrap

Bubble wrap is a stretchy, clear plastic substance that is used to pack fragile things. Cushioning for delicate things is provided by regularly spaced, projecting air-filled hemispheres (bubbles).

Bubble Mailer

Bubble mailers are made of paper on the outside and lined with Bubble Wrap on the inside. They provide additional protection for fragile things. The size of the bubbles will vary based on the product. The bigger the bubbles, the more secure your cargo. (And the stronger the pop!)

How Does Bubble Mailer Protect Your Package?

Your items are susceptible to bumps, drops, moisture, and tears during transportation. Bubble and padded mailers will protect your fragile from damage during transit. The bubble envelopes are made of bubble wrap on the inside which provides air-filled cushioning in the event of a bump or a fall. The larger the air bubbles, the more protected the items will be during transportation.

Best Bubble Mailers of 2022

Getting your products to your customers without any dings, dents and damage is absolutely critical. For a long time now, many sellers have used bubble wrap and mailers to protect delicate items during transit. However, for ultimate protection, you need to make sure you get the best mailers. Here is a breakdown of some of the best options on Amazon.

UCGOU Black Poly Bubble Mailer Pack

Top Pick: This is one of the most reviewed bubble mailer products on Amazon, with 10,261 ratings. The UCGOU mailer is opaquer, even though it is black than other mailers. This feature hides the items you have in the envelope. The mailers are self-sealing, and the line of the bubbles is 80gsm or (grams per square meter).

UCGOU 6×10 Inch Black Poly Mailers Padded Envelope Shipping Bags 50pcs

Metronic Poly Mailers

Runner Up: The Metronic bubble mailing bags are made with multilayered polyethylene sheets to protect their content. The self-adhesive envelope has a tamperproof seal, so you cannot open it without any visible signs. Best of all, Metronic offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Metronic 25pcs Poly Mailers 10.5×16 Inch Padded Envelope #5 Bubble Lined Poly Mailer Self Seal Classic BlueBuy on Amazon

Scotch Bubble Mailer

Best Value: This bubble mailer comes from Scotch, a brand known for its packing materials. This kraft-paper mailer has a durable barrier to protect your item from the bubbles. The company says the bubbles have superior burst strength to resist punctures or tears.

Scotch Bubble Mailer, 10.5 x 15.25-Inches, Size #5, 25-Pack

GSSUSA White Poly Mailers

The end-to-end self-adhesive tapes on the GSSUSA bubble mailer ensure a tight waterproof seal. You can get these mailers in five different colors and three sizes (4×8,6×10,8.5×12). This company also offers 100% satisfaction with each purchase.

GSSUSA White Poly Mailers 6×10 Padded Mailer #0 Shipping Envelopes Self Sealing

Sales4Less #5 Padded Mailers

Made from polypropylene, the Sales4Less bubble mailers have 3/16” bubbles to cushion the items you put in the mailers. Once you seal it with the peel-and-seal self-adhesive strip, it provides a puncture, tamper, and water-resistant container. The company also offers 100% satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.

Sales4Less #5 Bubble Mailers 10.5X16 Inches Padded Envelope Mailer Waterproof Pack of 100

Fuxury #5 Inch Bubble Mailer

Fuxury has mailers in eight different colors. They are made from heavy-duty 100% plastic using hot-pressing technology to ensure durability. The envelope is lined with cellular air layers and 360°strong air bubble technology. And it includes a white inner liner to protect the privacy of the content. Fuxury offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with its products.

Fuxury #5 10.5×16 Inch Forest Green Bubble Mailer Self Seal Padded Envelope Pack of 25

LIMNUO Poly Mailers

This poly mailer line comes in three colors and three different sizes (4×8,6×10,8.5×12) at an affordable price. Made from polypropylene material, it will not add to your shipping cost while protecting your item inside from moisture.

LIMNUO 25pcs Pink Poly Mailers 8.5×12 Inch Padded Envelope Self Seal Envelope Bag

iMBAPrice Poly Bubble Mailer – 500 Pack

Keep your delicate items protected during transit with the iMBAPrice mailer. These padded mailers are lightweight and are made from a durable, moisture-free, multi-layered blend of polyethylene film. The adhesive seal provides a reliable, tamper-proof enclosure. The thick bubbles provide extra cushioning, keeping your items safe. The non-transparent outer provides extra privacy for your items.

iMBAPrice Poly Bubble Mailer

Offitecture Kraft Paper Envelopes – 48 Pack

Whenever you need small but also good-looking kraft paper mailers, consider the Offitecture mailers. These mailers are lightweight and they come with a strong adhesive seal that’s reliable and tamper-evident. The exterior size measures 4×8 inches and 4×7 inches on the inside. This kraft paper mailer is ideal for shipping small fragile items.

Offitecture Kraft Padded Mailing Envelopes

Metronic Bubble Mailers – 50 Pack

For fancy but reliable shipping mailers, look no further than the Metronic envelopes. These durable mailers are puncture and tear-resistant. They also feature a 360 degrees strong air bubble technology that offers great padding and added protection for your fragile items. Like all other mailing envelopes that are worth their salt, these beautiful envelopes use a tamperproof adhesive seal. These envelopes are available in nine different prints and colors ranging from cherry to flamingo.

Metronic Bubble Mailers – 50 Pack

Metronic Plain Color Mailers – 50 Pack

Metronic has certainly cut a name for itself for creating truly durable and reliable padded mailing envelopes. Like its more colorful counterparts above, these plain color mailers are tear-resistant and puncture-proof. They are waterproof and also use a tamperproof seal for additional protection. The inner is lined with an 80gsm bubble with unique cellular layers and the 360 degrees bubble technology easily absorbs shock during transit. These padded mailing envelopes are available in eight different colors, ranging from black to hot pink.

Metronic Plain Color Mailers – 50 Pack

TINNIVI Bubble Mailers – 30 Pack

Available in three different sizes, the TINNIVI padded shipping bags are among the best shipping envelopes. These bags are made of thick and durable materials that are hard to tear or puncture. Like any other good mailer, they are lightweight and also waterproof. The opaque materials are also a great privacy ally and this is also complemented with a tamper-proof seal.

TINNIVI Bubble Mailers – 30 Pack

How to Choose the Best Bubble Mailer

There is an overwhelming amount of padded mailing envelopes in the market today. They come in several different dimensions, materials, colors, and prices. Here are a few things to keep in mind when buying bubble packaging envelopes.

Size

This is one of the most critical aspects. Note, that the shipping envelope should always be larger than the object or document that you are sending so nothing is folded or crushed. Most mailers include their interior size (the usable space) and exterior size (largely determines your shipping costs. Your contents should fit easily but securely within the packaging mailer

Self-seal mailers

To ensure it stays closed, bubble bags should self-seal. Besides, who wants to lick envelopes? Make sure that your kraft paper mailer or bubble padded mailer comes with a strong sealing adhesive seal.

Paper or plastic

Paper or plastic? It all comes down to how delicate your shipping items are. Kraft paper is often thick and strong, but it won’t withstand high-moisture environments. If you are concerned about water damage consider using plastic mailers.

Branding and Color

The bubble mailing bags come in a variety of colors. If you are looking for a little more flair, go with the custom mailers that fit your branding. However, if you want a professional look, plain colors are a good bet. They are also super easy to customize.

Eco-friendly Bubble Mailers

There are a ton of eco-friendly mailers that are made from recycled materials. Considering the number of mail sent out on a daily basis, these envelopes help to reduce the overall impact on the environment.

Bulky Bubble Mailers

If you are regularly shipping items to your customers, buying padded mailing bags in bulk can save you a lot of time and money. Most of the mailing bags in our review are available in large packs.

