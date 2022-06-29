Best Commercial Espresso Machines for your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Coffee has become a staple in most people’s daily routines. In fact, according to a recent study, 7 in 10 people in America drink coffee every week, and 62% of Americans drink it every day.

Espresso is a bit different from coffee but is just as popular, if not more so. Espresso is brewed in a way that uses less pressure and no filter, giving it more oils and bean content than standard coffee, giving it a richer taste. Since it is stronger than regular coffee, it is typically served in much smaller portions. Many people prefer espresso over coffee because they can receive the benefits of coffee without having to consume as much liquid.

You don’t need to be in a coffee shop or café to benefit from an espresso machine. Having one available in a common area or breakroom can make you stand out as a business and employer. This can eliminate the need for “coffee runs,” and win the appreciation of your customers and workers.

What are Professional Espresso Machines?

A professional espresso machine is a coffee preparation machine that uses pressure and boiling water to extract rich flavors from the beans. They typically come with milk frothers and steam wands for specialty drinks, and many have the option to make either espresso or regular coffee.

Best Commercial Espresso Machines

There are many choices for espresso machines available in different sizes and with different capabilities. Below are our picks for the best commercial espresso machines available on Amazon:

Jura E8 Commercial Coffee Machine

Top Pick: Our top pick is the E8 by Jura, based on customer reviews and features. The Jura E8 claims to allow the user to prepare different drinks, including espresso, coffee, cappuccino, flat white and latte macchiato with the touch of a button. The user-friendly color display with selector buttons eliminates any guesswork.

This machine uses Jura’s Pulse Extraction Process which promises the perfect beverage every time. It also features an Aroma G3 grinder, 64 oz water tank and a 10 oz bean container. Jura has a downloadable app that allows you to operate the machine from your smartphone or tablet.

Jura E8 Piano Black Automatic Coffee Machine

La Pavoni PUB Group Volumetric Espresso Machine

Runner Up: La Pavoni’s PUB espresso machines are made with press-forged brass and chrome plated, with a vertical infusion chamber and pressurization system which eliminates group dripping. This machine is programmable and offers 4 cup size selections including continuous brewing and a stop button.

Additional features include a water softener, steam wand, one double portafilter, and 2 coffee baskets. Ideal for busy coffee shops and restaurants. The PUB espresso machine is NSF certified and made in Italy.

La Pavoni PUB 1V-R 1 Group Volumetric Espresso Machines, Anti-vacuum Valve

De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine

Best Value: The De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio comes with some innovative features, including an integrated burr grinder with two sensors, a proprietary Smart Tamping Station, and a built-in sensor grinder with 6 settings.

Customers who reviewed this machine have said it makes restaurant-quality coffee and espresso drinks, as well as lattes and other specialties and is easy to use. There is a hot water tap for tea or hot chocolate. A MyLatteArt steam wand is included.

De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Commercial Espresso Machines

Sincreative Espresso Machine & Coffee Maker

This 2-in-1 machine by Sincreative allows you to brew both coffee and espresso. It features a built-in grinder with 15 different settings so you can always get the optimal flavor. The dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and pre-programmed single & double shots makes this machine easy to use. It has a 92oz detachable transparent water tank for easy filling.

Other features of this machine include a 20 bar pressure, a powerful steam wand, and digital temperature control.

Sincreative Commercial Espresso Machine & Coffee Maker With Grinder & Steam Wand

Rancilio Silvia Professional Espresso Machine

The Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine is a good option if you have limited countertop space but still want a high-quality machine. Customers who reviewed this item praised its ability to make delicious espresso.

This manual espresso machine has an iron frame and stainless steel side panels and is a petite 11.4″ x 13.4″It has a commercial-grade group head for superb heat stability and extraction quality, an articulating steam wand, and a professional steaming knob that precisely controls steaming pressure.

Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine with Iron Frame and Stainless Steel Side Panels

Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic Espresso Machine

The Xelsis is a super-automatic espresso machine, which automates the brewing process. You can customize the strength, volume, temperature, taste of coffee, the milk foam amount, espresso volume, and even the coffee and milk order. You can also save your preferences to your personal profile so you get your perfect coffee drinks every time.

This machine uses a HygieSteam function to clean the milk circuit with steam, from the spout to the milk tubes. In addition, each time you make a drink with milk, Saeco Xelsis automatically cleans the milk system with a jet of hygienic steam, so it is clean and ready to make your next drink. It also uses a proprietary AquaClean filter that prevents scale buildup. The grinder is made from high-quality, durable ceramic material.

Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic Machine, Titanium Metal Front

Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine

Gaggia takes coffee very seriously, and it shows in their updated Classic Pro semi-automatic machine. Its commercial features, including a steam wand, commercial-style 58 mm portafilter, and commercial single and double shot baskets, make the Gaggia Classic Pro one of the most popular espresso machines on the market.

This machine also features a pressurized basket for use with pre-ground coffee or ESE pods. The reservoir holds 72 oz of water, is made of stainless steel, and is available in several color choices.

Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine, Solid, Brushed Stainless Steel

Philips 3200 Series Automatic Commercial Grade Espresso Machine

Another super-automatic machine, the 3200 Series model by Philips is a customer favorite. For a fraction of the cost of some other commercial espresso machines, you get many of the same great features, including an AquaClean filter, 12 grinder settings, and an intuitive touch display that allows you to choose from three different settings to adjust the strength and quantity of your coffee drink.

This machine comes with a Panarello steam wand, a classic milk frother, and can serve up to 12 cups of coffee in one fill.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Commercial Grade Espresso Machine

CYETUS Portable Espresso Maker for Home Barista

This small countertop model by CYETUS has impressive features at a low price point. PCB electronic temperature control regulates the temperatures of water and steam, pre-brew system, a powerful steam wand, and a cup warm-up rack are just some of the components of this small, affordable machine.

Customers who reviewed this espresso machine mentioned its ease of use and cleaning, portability, and quality beverage output.

CYETUS Portable Espresso Machine for Home Barista

Casabrews Professional Espresso Coffee and Cappuccino Machine

20 Bar Espresso Commercial Machine.

Hipresso Super-Automatic Espresso Maker

This super-automatic machine by Hipresso features one-touch brewing and frothing for 11 different types of drinks. It has an automatic cleaning function and alarms for low water and low beans. An adjustable professional conical burr grinder and 19-bar pump promise the smoothest coffee and espressos with each use.

This coffee maker comes with a large HD touchscreen display with programmable brewing options for espresso, latte, macchiatos, flat whites and more, as well as options for hot water and has a large, 60.87 oz water tank.

Hipresso Super-automatic Espresso Coffee Machine

Breville Barista Express Manual Espresso Machine

The Breville Barista Express uses what they call the “four keys formula” to deliver specialty coffee at home or at the office. This machine features digital temperature control (PID) to ensure the correct water temperature, a manual steam wand, and an easy-to-use grinder with a sizing dial to control the grind size of your choice of bean.

The manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty on this product.

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine.

How to Choose the Best Commercial Espresso Machine

There is an overwhelming array of espresso machines available, all with different features and capabilities. Below are some important factors to consider before purchasing an espresso machine:

Commercial Espresso Machine Type

The commercial espresso machines are available in four main types: manual, semi-automatic, automatic, and super-automatic. Each type requires a different amount of skill and attention.

A manual machine requires the user to continuously monitor and operate the machine. They generally don’t have the features that guarantee consistent water temperature and pressure, which can result in inconsistent results. There is also a certain degree of difficulty when using a manual machine, especially for beginners. Unless you’re an experienced barista, you might be better off with more automatic machines.

Automatic Espresso Machine vs. Semi-automatic Espresso Machine

Fortunately, espresso machines come in varying degrees of automation, taking the guesswork out of making drinks and ensuring exact consistency and temperature. To pick the ideal espresso machine for your business, consider how frequently you’ll be preparing espresso, how much control you want over the brewing process, and how well your team is educated in utilizing an espresso machine. Let’s evaluate the differences between an automated espresso machine and a semiautomatic espresso machine to determine the ideal espresso machine for your business.

Semi-Automatic:

Semi-automatic espresso machines are the most common type of espresso machine in specialty coffee making due to the complete control they provide the user over the brewing factors. Although these machines feature a pump that pushes water through the group head, the user still needs to grind the coffee beans, tamp the grounds, adjust the extraction time, and steam the milk. This allows for a more personalized drink. Semi-Automatic machines are most suitable for hands-on coffee enthusiasts, but take note that time will be spent at the machine when a drink is desired.

Automatic:

Automatic espresso machines, like semi-automatic machines, feature a pump that pumps the water through the group head, but they go a step further and automate the extraction time. This means the user only needs to push a button and the machine will do the rest. These machines do not automatically grind, dose, or tamp the coffee; however, some have a pre-infusion capability to help with tamping. These types of machines are typically user-friendly and fast. This type of machine would be great for a breakroom.

Super Automatic:

Super-automatic machines provide the easiest customizable drink experience. These machines have all the bases covered as far as built-in automatic coffee grinders, temperature control, strength, and frothing. Some super automatic machines can even be operated from your smart device. These machines are typically the most expensive but are hands-down the best choice for a user-friendly machine that everyone can enjoy.

Commercial Espresso Machine Cost

The espresso machine prices vary from a hundred dollars to thousands. The price differences sometimes reflect the quality of the build, the output capacity, and the amount of espresso the machine can produce in a day.

This might seem like a no-brainer, but immediately deciding on the total amount you want to spend on a commercial espresso machine will help you narrow the list.

Quantity of Commercial Espresso Machines

Your commercial espresso machine should be able to meet your needs. If you have a lot of coffee-drinking customers or employees, you should consider a machine that can deliver a good amount of output. However, if you just need to brew a few cups here and there, a smaller machine would be sufficient. Most manufacturers tell you the number of cups the machine can do in an hour, but be sure to check specific product information and reviews.

Certifications

The food safety laws will vary from one state to another, but your espresso coffee maker should be NFT certified and up to OSHA standards.

Business Espresso Machine Size

Consider your available countertop space. If you have more than enough countertop space, good for you, you do not need to worry so much about your machine size. However, consider getting a high-quality, compact machine maker if you are limited by space.

