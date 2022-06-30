The Best Commercial Shaved Ice Machines in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Looking for ways to increase your business revenue this summer? Get a commercial shaved ice machine. These machines are getting more popular by the day and for a good reason. They are a great way to add a little flair to your cold drinks while increasing revenue streams.

There are tons of ice shaving machines available today. Many are great for home use and small parties, but if you run a busy restaurant or café, you need the best shaved ice machine commercial that’s able to churn out large batches of shaved ice on short notice.

Here are some of the best shaved ice machines.

Best Commercial Shaved Ice Machines

VIVOHOME Dual Blades Ice Crusher Shaver

Top Pick: This VIVOHOME ice crusher isn’t messing around. It comes with dual food-grade stainless steel blades that rapidly shave 440 lbs. of ice per hour making it perfect for snack stands, fairs, homes, restaurants, bars, and canteens. This ice shaver is designed for countertop use and features a wide base for stable operation.

Great Northern Ice Cub Shaved Ice Machine

Runner Up: The Great Northern is a well-known name in the concession industry, winning awards for best-in-class performance and the ice machine certainly doesn’t disappoint. This machine can plow through over 350 lbs. of ice an hour. The blades are made of stainless steel making them super durable and reliable. The Great Northern is one of the best fluffy shaved ice machines. It produces one of the softest/fluffiest ice in the industry.

Cuilvu Ice Crusher Shaver

Best Value: This is a highly efficient and sturdy ice crusher. It produces up to 440 lbs. of shaved ice per hour thanks to a strong motor and sharp dual blades that provide softer, finer, and fluffier shaved ice. The on/off switch is waterproof, and the blades stop rotating and the power shuts off when the hopper is open to avoid injury.

ZENY Commercial Industrial Quality Ice Shaver

If you are consistently serving lots of icy treats, you need a reliable production partner like the ZENY ice shaver. This highly efficient and energy-saving machine features sturdy all-stainless steel construction and double-ended stainless steel blades that are tough and always up to the task. The highly efficient motor allows the ZENY machine to produce up to 440 lbs. of shaved ice per hour. ZENY ice shaver machine is great for shaved ice, margaritas, snow cones, slushies, and other fun drinks.

VEVOR 110V Electric Ice Shaving Machine

VEVOR makes some of the best ice machines and this electric ice shaver doesn’t disappoint. It is super easy to operate – simply push a button to produce fine and light snowflakes. You can as well adjust the texture of the ice from thin to thick while shaving by turning a knob. The 250 watts motor allows this ice maker to crush as much as 265 lbs. of ice per hour making it a perfect shaver for your catering business, café, or restaurant.

WYZworks Stainless Steel Commercial Ice Shaver

This is one tough ice shaver. It features stainless steel on the base and shaving blade, holding bowl, casing, and hopper. It comes with a highly efficient motor that produces up to 440 lbs of shaved ice per hour. It is also super easy to operate, just drop the ice in the hopper, push the handle, and the shaver will do the rest. The on/off switch is covered with a waterproof cover for guaranteed safe operation.

Costzon Ice Shaver

Make your favorite icy drinks in minutes using the Costzon ice shaver. It comes with stainless steel blades that work efficiently to shave about 265 lbs. of ice per hour regardless of the size of the ice cubes. You can also dictate the fineness of the ice using the blade adjuster. Looking for coarse or crunchy ice? No problem! The Costzon ice shaver has got you covered.

What to Look for When Buying Commercial Shaved Ice Machine

Adding a commercial shaved ice machine to your business is a surefire way of increasing revenues by adding a variety of icy treats to your menu. There are however a few things that you need to keep in mind when looking for the best shaved ice machine commercial, including:

Construction: For commercial use, you want strong sturdy ice shaving machines. Stainless steel is usually the best when it comes to ice shavers. Get an ice shaver that uses a sharp stainless-steel blade. It makes a big difference in the quality of ice and ease of use. Keep in mind that a poor-quality blade will crush the ice instead of shaving it.

For commercial use, you want strong sturdy ice shaving machines. Stainless steel is usually the best when it comes to ice shavers. Get an ice shaver that uses a sharp stainless-steel blade. It makes a big difference in the quality of ice and ease of use. Keep in mind that a poor-quality blade will crush the ice instead of shaving it. Speed: How much ice do you need? If you run a busy canteen, restaurant, or café, you want an ice shaver that can keep up with the demand. Some of the top machines in this review can produce up to 440 lbs. of shaved ice per hour.

How much ice do you need? If you run a busy canteen, restaurant, or café, you want an ice shaver that can keep up with the demand. Some of the top machines in this review can produce up to 440 lbs. of shaved ice per hour. Safety: These machines have fast-spinning sharp blades that can cause injury. Look for a machine that only activates when the hopper is closed and automatically shuts down when it is opened.

These machines have fast-spinning sharp blades that can cause injury. Look for a machine that only activates when the hopper is closed and automatically shuts down when it is opened. Ease of Use: When you are busy running a restaurant, the last thing you need is a complicated machine that is hard to operate. Some of the best ice shaving machines are electric and super easy to assemble and operate.

When you are busy running a restaurant, the last thing you need is a complicated machine that is hard to operate. Some of the best ice shaving machines are electric and super easy to assemble and operate. Size and Portability: Finally, consider the size and weight of the machine. Smaller compact machines may have less power, but they are usually more portable and will do just fine in small kitchens. However, some of the best commercial ice shavers can be a bit bulkier and take up more space, but the upside is usually the amount and speed at which they can make quality shaved ice.

