Best Fire Smart TV of 2022

Are you in the market for a new TV and want the most bang for your buck? It is hard to beat the Amazon Fire TV. It is robust, powerful, and offers access to all of your favorite streaming services and a lot of other apps. In addition, the Amazon Fire TV also comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which makes them an excellent addition to many living rooms and offices alike.

What is a Fire TV?

You cannot talk about the Fire TV without talking of the Fire Sticks. The Fire TV sticks preceded the Amazon Fire TV. The Fire Stick is basically a device that’s plugged into the HDMI port on a TV or monitor and acts as the live TV’s operating system. However, today, you can get an Amazon Fire TV with all the Fire Stick features already built in.

The Amazon Fire TV seamlessly integrates streaming channels such as Netflix, YouTube, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Prime Video, and Hulu with live over-the-air TV. You can as well launch apps, play music, search for titles, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more using Alexa voice assistant.

Today, virtually all TVs are smart TVs. They connect to the Internet and come with inbuilt streaming apps. You can as well download additional apps as needed. Like phones, different TV brands use different operating systems. Amazon Fire TV is basically Amazon’s version of a smart TV. Most smart TVs provide access to almost the same apps, so you can access Fire TV on a Google, Toshiba or Samsung TV.

Benefits of Having a Fire TV

The most obvious benefit has to be the all-in-one access that comes with the Amazon Fire TV. You can access virtually any streaming service without having to plug in a second device. More so, all Fire TVs come with an Alexa voice remote and a built-in microphone for voice commands.

However, if you are always traveling and would still like to take the Amazon Fire TV experience with you then you should go for the Amazon Fire Stick. The Fire Sticks have been around a lot longer. Like the Roku, the Amazon Fire Stick is shaped like a USB flash drive plugs into the TV HDMI port. The stick comes with a remote control that features a built-in microphone that you can use to communicate with Alexa. Amazon also claims that the Fire Stick adds “tens of thousands” of channels to your smart TV.

Best Fire TVs of 2022

As you already know, Amazon’s Fire TV offers a wide range of streaming apps and they also come with Alexa voice assistant, which makes them an excellent option for many living rooms and offices alike. Finding the best Fire TV can however be a bit daunting so we have handpicked some of the best for you.

Insignia Smart 4K UHD – 70 Inch

Top Pick: At 70 inches, this Insignia Tv edition delivers 4K UHD resolution at 60 Hz. Powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, It provides instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options to connect to other peripherals.

All New Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD – FireTV Edition, Released 2020

Toshiba 4K UHD TV – 55-inch

Runner Up: This Toshiba’s 4K UHD resolution comes with Dolby Vision HDR to deliver enhanced 4K HDR picture quality. This allows it to deliver more contrast range and brightness. You get a 60 Hz refresh rate and DTS Virtual X audio processing.

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV – Fire TV Edition

Insignia TV Edition Smart 4K UHD – 65 Inch

Best Value: Just like its 70″ counterpart, this 65″ Insignia comes with Alexa, so you can use your voice to switch inputs, watch live TV, search for titles, play music, launch apps, and control smart home devices, and more. The LED display technology lets you watch high dynamic range (HDR) content from all the streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, HBO, and more.

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Amazon Fire TV UHD smart TV – 43 Inch

Upgrade your entertainment experience with the Amazon Fire TV. This 43-inch TV comes with 4K ultra HD abilities that easily bring shows and movies to life. As expected, this Fire TV edition also comes with an Alexa voice remote and a ton of streaming services. Connect all your devices using the three HDMI ports. The HDMI eARC also allows you to add audio equipment for enhanced sound. This Amazon Fire TV is backed by a 1-year limited warranty.

Amazon Fire TV UHD smart TV – 43 Inch

LG 4K Smart OLED TV – 65 Inch

If you are happy to spend a little bit more for a premium TV, then you should check out this 65-inch LG TV. It uses a 4K processor which uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content. Enjoy the excellent cinematic sight and sounds thanks to the Dolby Vision IQ that automatically adjusts picture settings depending on content genres and lighting conditions. For ardent gamers, the NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync software ensure less lag and high refresh rates for smooth and responsive gameplay.

LG 4K Smart OLED TV – 65 Inch

Toshiba Fire TV 4K UHD – 50 Inch

This 2020 Toshiba comes with Dolby Vision along with the 4K Ultra HD picture. With more than 8 million pixels, you will get vivid colors and blacker blacks. All you have to do is just plug it in and connect it to your WiFi to experience all of the FireTV, and Alexa features out of the box.

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Insignia Smart 4K UHD – 55 Inch

This 55″ TV is still big, but not quite as big as the 70″. However, you will still be able to appreciate the 4K UHD display when you watch movies or play games. The LED display provides high dynamic range capability along with WiFi, USB, and HDMI connectivity and ports.

All-New Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Toshiba Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – 43 Inch

Once you get displays under 45″, the perspective changes dramatically. At 43″, this Toshiba still comes with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision, but you can put it in more places. Bedrooms and even an office are options without overwhelming the room. This HDR-compatible 4K TV, allows you to enjoy HDR TV shows and movies, in addition to all your current content. Connect your satellite box or cable using one the three HDMI ports.

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition, Released 2020

Insignia Smart HD TV – 32 Inch

If you are looking for an Amazon Fire TV that is big enough without overwhelming the room, then you should consider this 32-inch. This Insignia Fire TV Edition delivers a 720P HD display with deep blacks and rich colors. It also comes with multiple device input and output options including three HDMI ports, digital output (optical), antenna/cable input, audio output, and Ethernet. Alexa voice remote is the icing on the cake.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition

Amazon Fire TV Edition Omni Series 4K UHD – 75 Inch

For less than a grand, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Edition. Dolby Vision allows you to experience a remarkable color palette, incredible brightness, and sharper contrasts. This is also complemented with Dolby audio, which allows you to enjoy advanced surround sound on compatible devices. Immerse yourself in cinematic entertainment with brilliant 4K Ultra HD at up to 60 frames per second. And of course, you also get magical hands-free control with Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Edition Omni Series 4K UHD – 75 Inch

Pioneer LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – 43 Inch

Available in two sizes, 43-inch and 50-inch, this Pioneer Fire TV is a true gem. It comes equipped with HDR, Dolby Vision, and 4K Ultra HD that delivers stunning picture quality. It also features an LED-backlit LCD screen for an enjoyable movie night and don’t worry about pressing the right remote buttons as Alexa has you covered. Pioneer might be well known for their speakers, but they truly beat expectations with this smart TV.

Pioneer LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

How to Choose the Best Fire TV

With so many TV options, finding the best TVs for your home or office can feel a bit overwhelming. There’s a huge selection of TVs with varying features, functionality, and technologies, not to mention a whole lot of acronyms to understand too. Whether you want to know the best Amazon Fire TVs or you just need some simple shopping advice on the features that matter, we’ve got you covered.

Price

Most TV prices have come way down in the last few years. With less than a grand, you can still get yourself some of the best Amazon Fire TVs that come loaded with almost every bell and whistle available.

Size

Once upon a time, the TV stand and the family sofa determined how small or big the TV should be. However, today’s TVs are rewriting the rules. With 4K TVs, bigger is almost always better. The picture quality and design are great and you can always adjust the screen settings to suit your room’s ambiance. Most Fire TV models range from 32-inch to 100-inch.

Picture Quality and Resolution

This Amazon Fire TV buying guide would not be complete without us talking about picture quality and resolution.

The resolution simply refers to the number of pixels that make up a picture on a display. The more the pixels, the sharper and more lifelike the picture, so higher resolution is always better. Also, keep in mind that 4K and Ultra HD are the same thing! Back in the old days, TV resolution was awful, then HDTV came along and we suddenly had 720p followed by 1080p and suddenly everything was so clear. Now we have 4K Ultra HD TVs with over 8 million pixels, and 8K TV – but let’s not go there just yet.

Ports

Look for ports that will accommodate your peripherals, such as gaming consoles. Here are some terms you’ll hear when you learn more about different types of ports:

Signal type: This relates to how data is sent through the connection, whether as a high-quality digital signal or a lower-quality analog signal.

Maximum resolution: This is the apparent sharpness and clarity of a picture and is relevant to video ports. Larger numbers, such as 1080p, outperform lower ones, such as 480i, but 4K Ultra HD is the best.

Associated devices: These are devices that can be connected to your TV through the relevant connector.

Refresh Rate

Look for a 60 Hz or 120 Hz refresh rate on the TV. Higher refresh rates deliver smoother motion, especially if you plan on playing games on the TV. Most good quality TVs will always have a good refresh rate. The Fire TV Edition TVs from Insignia and Toshiba deliver a great Fire TV experience and Alexa at an affordable price point.

Audio

Smart TVs provide a range of audio input and output ports for devices such as Blu-Ray players and DVD players, as well as amplifiers. You may listen to digital sound by connecting an audio receiver to a TV using a digital audio connection (optical). Connecting a device with an optical cable, on the other hand, does not instantly switch off the TV speakers.

HDR Compatibility

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. Simply put, it is to TVs what icing sugar is to cake. It makes the TV better than not having it. The TV HDR generates higher contrast within the existing pixels so the end result is more accurate and natural pictures with depth. The color remains true to form on a TV that has HDR. For a long time, certain colors weren’t available on normal TVs. Without HDR, the best a TV would do is find the closest substitute to colors such as true strawberry red and Mountain Dew green. However, HDR fixes that and the difference is remarkable.

Quick Amazon Fire TV Buying Tips

Bigger is always better. You’ll likely regret buying a smaller TV than you will when you buy a bigger set. And for picture quality go with 4K and HDR if your budget allows.

You’ll likely regret buying a smaller TV than you will when you buy a bigger set. And for picture quality go with 4K and HDR if your budget allows. Upgrade the sound: Audio will always play a major role in the overall watching experience. Most TV’s built-in speakers aren’t up to the task. For theater-like sound, consider getting a good soundbar like the SAMSUNG Q Series Soundbar.

Audio will always play a major role in the overall watching experience. Most TV’s built-in speakers aren’t up to the task. For theater-like sound, consider getting a good soundbar like the SAMSUNG Q Series Soundbar. Choose OLED over LED: Both are awesome. OLED is however more expensive and also by far the best picture technology.

Both are awesome. OLED is however more expensive and also by far the best picture technology. Hold off on the 8K for now: All that eye-popping detail is mind-blowing, but an essential component is still missing – 8K movies and shows aren’t available yet. 8K TVs are super expensive and with the lack of enough content, sticking to 4K TV is a good choice for now.

