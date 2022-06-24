Best Home Office Filing Cabinets in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Most of us have large volumes of paperwork and files at home. These could be bills, contracts, receipts, title deeds, and more. As these documents are important, we need to ensure they are kept safe and organized to protect them from loss, theft, or damage. Finding a good storage unit for your important documents and supplies is worth considering. This is where filing cabinets become essential.

Filling and storing all our important documents and office supplies in one place can help bring order to your home office. File cabinets allow you to create a filing system that works for you, make sure sensitive documents stay locked away and create additional storage space for your home office.

There is a huge selection of filing cabinets in many different styles, materials, and prices. If you are looking to bring some order to your home office or streamline and organize your paperwork, below are some of the best file cabinets to consider:

Best File Cabinets for Your Home Office

This section will take through some of the best file cabinets available on Amazon. We have selected a variety of styles and models to help you find the best file cabinet for you:

DEVAISE 3-Drawer Wood File Cabinet

Top Pick: DEVAISE’s three-drawer wood file cabinet comes with open storage spaces, file drawers, and a storage cabinet. It is designed to help your home office machines, papers, files, and other supplies stay organized.

This filing cabinet has two small top drawers, a large bottom drawer, and a large desktop to hold your printer and scanner. At 32 x 16 x 26 inches, it only weighs just 56.3 pounds, and it is easy to move around thanks to its 360° swivel casters. Two of its front casters have brakes to prevent tipping over. It is available in black, gray oak and rustic brown for a stylish look. Included are all tools, pieces, and instructions needed for assembly.

DEVAISE 3-Drawer Wood Mobile Lateral File Cabinet with Open Storage Shelves

Lorell 18″ Deep 4 Drawer Mobile Metal Organizer

Runner Up: This Lorell file cabinet comes with 4 drawers, two of which are locking drawers. They have a three quarter drawer extension and are sized to fit letter and legal-size documents stacked, office supplies, etc.

This black metal cabinet features easy-roll casters and is 30.67 x 21.5 x 18.27 inches. It will fit under most standard desks and workspaces.

Lorell 18″ Deep 4 Drawer Mobile Metal File cabinet

Yaheetech 2 Drawer File Cabinet

Best Value: This Yaheetech file cabinet is made from high-quality MDF and particle board and styled in a rustic brown and black finish. This cabinet has 2 drawers and 4 open storage shelves, giving you ample storage and filing space at a lower price than most of the other cabinets on our list.

The unit can hold up to 110lbs on its top, making it perfect for printers, scanners, or décor. Each drawer can hold up to 44 lbs and have a full drawer extension. There are 5 wheels provided, two of which lock. The top drawer is lockable and 2 keys are provided.

Yaheetech 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinets with 4 Open Storage Shelves

Scranton & Co File Cabinet

Scranton & Co’s file cabinet offers a four-drawer filing cabinet and arrives fully assembled. This filling cabinet’s drawers are fitted with a ball-bearing mechanism for smooth opening and closing. The handles and label holders on this file cabinet are made from durable aluminum and have follower blocks that allow for altering the dimensions of each drawer. It has a core-removable locking mechanism that allows the drawers to be keyed similarly. This unit’s dimensions are 22 x 15 x 52 inches and weighs 64 pounds.

Scranton & Co 4 Drawer 22? Deep Letter File Cabinet in Black, Fully Assembled

Hirsh’s Vertical File Cabinet

Hirsh’s three-drawer vertical file cabinet comes with three drawers: two high-side file storage drawers that accommodate letter-size hanging file folders, and a small top drawer for keeping pencils, pens, and other small items.

This file cabinet is 18 x 14.25 x 27.3 inches and weighs 24.5 pounds, making it small enough to be tucked under most work surfaces. It requires the handles to be assembled but otherwise arrives fully assembled. All tools are included.

Hirsh Industries 18? Deep 3 Drawer Steel File Cabinet in White

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Filing Cabinet

Flash Furniture’s ergonomic file cabinet has a modern, ergonomic design with three drawers and low set casters. This file cabinet is made from plastic and is 21″D x 16″W x 24″H, making it easy to fit under workspaces. It has interlocking drawers that open one at a time to prevent tipping.

The interior has a removable pencil tray, file conversion bar for vertical filing of longer documents, and holds letters, F4 files, and more. This cabinet comes fully assembled and ready to use.

Flash Furniture 3-Drawer Mobile Locking Filing Cabinet with Anti-Tilt Mechanism

Greenvelly 3 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet with Lock

Greenvelly’s 3-door filing cabinet is made from black alloy steel and has a smooth powder coating to prevent scratches. The lock system has two locks and one key and locks in one place, so there is no need to open and close other drawers to lock the cabinet.

The overall weight capacity for this cabinet is 330lbs, with each drawer able to hold up to 110 lbs. The drawers are said to slide out noiselessly and have side-to-side rails for hanging files. This cabinet’s dimensions are 17.7″D x 28.5″W x 40.3″H and it requires assembly.

Greenvelly 3 Drawer Lateral Cabinet with Lock

REYADE 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet

This metal file cabinet comes with a 3-drawer Locking System including one lock with 2 keys that can control all 3 drawers for increased security in your home office. Overall dimensions are 15.4″ W x 17.7″ D x 23.6″ H, so it. fits perfectly under most desks. There are 2 stationery drawers and one file drawer equipped with 2 removable hanging bars for file folders.

This cabinet is made from durable alloy steel and metal. It has five casters, including two brake wheels, two 360° swivel wheels, and a center caster to prevent tipping. Its load-bearing capacity is up to 330 lbs. The drawers can be fully extended and are made with high-quality ball bearing slides and handles to reduce noise.

REYADE 3 Drawer Mobile Metal File Cabinets

Bush Furniture Salinas Lateral File Cabinet in Antique White

Bush Furniture offers this small file cabinet finished in a slightly distressed finish for a casual look. Its hardware is finished in a pewter color, making this a very stylish cabinet.

The cabinet drawers are said to slide easily thanks to the full extension ball bearing slides, allowing you to easily reach things in the back of the drawers. This cabinet is 32 x 20 x 30 inches and weighs 82 lbs. It is available in several colors and can withstand 200lbs. The manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty on this product.

Bush Furniture Salinas File Cabinet in Antique White

Fameill Rolling File Cabinet

This cabinet offers two drawers and an open shelf. The bottom drawer can accommodate hanging file folders. It is 16.1″L x 17.8″W x 26.5″H. and has 4 360-degree wheels, 2 with brakes.

This file cabinet is made from metal and MDF board and is said to be scratch-resistant and durable. It will fit under most desks and workstations.

Fameill Rolling Filing Cabinet 2 Drawer File Cabinet

Storex Plastic Two-Drawer File Cabinet

Storex’s plastic two-drawer steel file cabinet is 18.25″D x 14.75″W x 26″H and weighs just over 16 lbs, making it lightweight and easy to move around. Each drawer locks individually and is sized to fit letter and legal-size hanging folders.

This cabinet is made from TAA-compliant plastic and arrives assembled. It comes with 2 keys and 4 removable casters.

Storex Plastic One-Drawer File Cabinet

Tribesigns 4-Tier Modern Lateral File Cabinet

Last on our list is this unique cabinet by Tribesigns. It features 3 open shelves for décor, pictures, or office essentials, and two drawers. The top drawer is smaller and the bottom one is file-sized with hang rails for file folders.

This cabinet is 59’’ H x 23.62’’ L x 15.75’’ W, making it the tallest on our list. This is more of a piece of furniture than a cabinet you can stow under a desk. This cabinet is manufactured with certified environmentally preferred laminated particle panels and a steel frame. It is said to be durable, scratch and stain-resistant, and strong. Each shelf can hold up to 35lbs. All pieces and tools needed for assembly are included.

Tribesigns 4 tier File Cabinet with Drawer & Shelves

What to Look for When Buying Home Office File Cabinets

With the wide variety of file cabinets available, it’s easy to get lost in all of the product information. Here are some features to look at when shopping for a file cabinet:

Easy to Assemble

Some file cabinets come with many components, including panels, screws, sliding parts, and more. However, most claim to be easy to assemble. Still, be prepared to spend some time assembling your cabinet. Or you can opt for a model that arrives pre-assembled.

Size

File cabinets come in various sizes. While some are meant to be tucked away under a desk, some are pieces of furniture themselves and will take up more room in your home office.

Do you need a robust storage solution to accommodate your office equipment, office supplies, and documents? Or just a three-drawer filing cabinet to store smaller items, stationery, and documents? Consider one that addresses your particular needs.

Material

Filing cabinets can be made from metal, plastic, wood, or other materials. The best file cabinets will be durable and long-lasting, regardless of what it’s made of. However, consider something heavy-duty like metal file cabinets if you expect them to be used heavily. Otherwise, which material is best is a matter of opinion.

Locking and Security

If you are keeping private or secure documents in your cabinet, you will likely want one that locks. Not all file cabinets have locks, so be sure to check the description.

Next, check how many drawers lock. Some file cabinets have only one drawer that locks. In some, all the drawers lock but you need separate keys for each. Some allow all drawers to be unlocked with the same key.

Scratch/Dent Resistant

Since it’s likely you’ll want your cabinet to last for years to come, it’s important to make sure to get one that will be resistant to scratches and dents. Generally, metal file cabinets are the best for this, but many file cabinets in plastic, wood or other materials offer scratch resistance as well.

Mobility

Some file cabinets are mobile while others are stationary. Some have casters that can be removed if desired. If you think you’ll need to move your filing cabinet around, you may want to consider a mobile file cabinet. If not, one without wheels or with removable wheels would be suitable. If you are considering a mobile file cabinet, make sure the casters are lockable.

Suspension files

Suspension bars for hanging files are a design feature of many file cabinets: each drawer has two parallel runners inside the compartment for hanging files and file folders.

Drawer Size

A filing cabinet can have drawers that are the same size or different sizes with different functions. Determine what size drawers you need, whether you need letter and legal-size or both, and whether you need extra cabinets or shelves for additional storage space.

Remember, the best file cabinets are the ones that fulfill your needs.

