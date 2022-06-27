Best Outdoor Restaurant Seating Options of 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One of the best ways to attract customers to a restaurant is to give them more dining options, whether indoors, outdoors, or to go. And this means having quality outdoor seating for restaurants in place so they can sit comfortably and enjoy their meal. If they decide to dine in, having an outdoor option is always an excellent alternative for diners.

If you are in the market for commercial outdoor furniture, look for well-made equipment that can take everyday use. This may cost more, but it will deliver more value in the long run.

A wide selection of commercial outdoor furniture is available. Many come as a set of tables and chairs, but you can also find single chairs, bar stools and single tables. There are also picnic table style options, which tend to be more durable.

Best Outdoor Restaurant Seating Options

Here are some of our picks for the best outdoor restaurant furniture available in 2022

Coated Outdoor Furniture Handicap Accessible Portable Picnic Table

Top Pick: Our top selection for the best restaurant patio furniture and outdoor seating is this handicap-accessible picnic table by Coated Outdoor Furniture. This table is portable but sturdy, made from 2″ steel frames galvanized inside and out, polyethylene thermo-plastic coating, and a heavy-duty powder coat finish.

The manufacturer states this picnic table can support 8 adults. It is 76 x 76 x 30 inches, weighs 262 lbs, and will need to be assembled. The legs of the table are black but the top/benches are available in several colors. Coated Outdoor Furniture products are made in the USA.

COATED OUTDOOR FURNITURE Handicap Accessible Portable Picnic Table

Buy on Amazon

Global Industrial Metal Rectangular Picnic Table

Runner Up: One of the benefits of having a picnic-style table is they provide a convenient and easy-to-maintain outside seating option. The table from Global Industrial is made using heavy-gauge metal mesh material with a durable thermoplastic coating on both the benches and tabletop. The edges are beveled and rounded for safety.

The tabletop dimensions are 72″L x 30″W x 29-1/2″H and the benches are 12″D x 17″H. It has a 1000lb weight capacity. The tabletop has a hole for umbrellas up to 1-1/2″ in diameter. The table comes with mounting tabs to anchor the table to the ground.

Expanded Metal Rectangular Picnic Table, Black

Buy on Amazon

Norwood Commercial Furniture Blow Molded Plastic Picnic Table – set of 2

Best Value: Norwood Commercial Furniture offers a set of two picnic tables made from high-density polyethylene, allowing it to stand up to weather and other outside conditions. With this set, you get two picnic tables for one price, which is great if you need to purchase multiple tables.

The table frames are made from steel for reliable support. The benches are 9 inches wide and six feet long, able to seat about 8 adults comfortably. The table is 1 3/4 inches thick, six feet long and 2 1/2 feet wide. Customers who bought these tables have left positive reviews, noting the set is durable and easy to assemble.

Norwood Commercial Furniture Blow-Molded Plastic Picnic Table set of 2

Buy on Amazon

Pellebant Dining Set of Square Glass Table and 4 Folding Chairs

If you’re short on space or will need your restaurant patio furniture to be portable, this set might be a good option. The small, square table comes with 4 folding chairs, making it easy to store them away when not in use. The single chair weight capacity is 260 lbs.

The table has a tempered glass top and a metal tube frame and is 33.53 ”L x 33.53”W x 28.26 ”H. It also has a 1.66″ diameter umbrella hole which can be sealed with a plastic cap if desired.

Patio Dining Set of Square Glass Table and 4 Folding Chairs

Buy on Amazon

PURPLE LEAF 7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Purple Leaf offers this 7-piece set comprised of six chairs and one rectangle table. Each chair is 21.65″ x 26.69″ x 31.1″ and has a 330 lb weight capacity. The table is 62.99″x 33.47″ x 29.53.”

The chairs have hand-woven wicker back and cushioned seats. Their frames are rustproof, powder-coated aluminum with reinforced upgraded feet. The tabletop is made of high-pressure laminate material, which is corrosion and scratch-resistant. This set is designed to give your outdoor space a modern, comfortable look. The set is said to be weather resistant and can last for many years. This company also offers matching bar stools for this set.

PURPLE LEAF 7 Pieces Outdoor Dining Set All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Patio Furniture

Buy on Amazon

Best Choice Products Bar Table and Bar Stools

This unique set by Best Choice Products might elevate your outdoor dining area: the bar table has a built-in bottle opener and a hideaway storage shelf inside the magnetic door. The bar stools are lightweight but sturdy and have comfortable footrests and removable cushions.

This table is also designed to withstand weather – it is comprised of a wicker stand that leads up to a slatted metal tabletop, providing automatic drainage through the cracks during rain or a hose-down. The table and bar stools are made of an all-weather wicker material over a steel frame. The overall dimensions are 35.25″L x 35.25″W x 40.5″H. The bar stools can support up to 300 lbs each.

Best Choice Products 5-Piece Patio Furniture Outdoor Dining Area Wicker Bar Stools Table Set

Buy on Amazon

Flash Furniture Commercial Grade Metal Indoor-Outdoor Stackable Chairs

If you’re buying in volume, Flash Furniture offers this 4 pack of metal stackable chairs in a wide variety of colors. These indoor/outdoor chairs feature an ergonomically curved backrest, finish protecting stack cups, and holes for drainage. The legs have protective floor glides on the bottom to prevent damage to flooring.

The overall product dimensions are 17.75″W x 20″D x 33.5″H. The seats are 12-14″W x 14″D x 17.25″H; the back size is 17.75″W x 17″H. The chairs are made from commercial-grade metal.

Flash Furniture Commercial Outdoor Furniture 4 Pack Metal Stackable Chairs

Buy on Amazon

MFSTUDIO 7 Piece Metal Outdoor Restaurant Table Set

A heavy-duty frame that is rust and weather resistant makes the MFSTUDIO 7 Piece Metal Dining set ideal for restaurant patio furniture. The slatted chair design has a modern look and will drain water to keep them dry. The chairs are stackable.

The table is 60?L x 38W? x 28H? and has an umbrella hole with a 1.57 diameter. The six chairs are each 25.2W? x 22.8D? x35H? with a 300-pound weight capacity. Customers who reviewed this set noted that it is very easy to assemble.

MFSTUDIO 7 Piece Metal Dining Sets Outdoor Restaurant Patio Furniture

Buy on Amazon

Grand Patio 3 Piece Restaurant Patio Furniture Set

This small set by Grand Patio would be perfect for a café or any intimate outdoor dining area. Featuring 2 spring motion rocking wicker style chairs and a small table, this stylish set is weather-resistant and made from durable materials.

The chair backs include double-sided hand-woven resin wicker that is claimed to be fade resistant for up to 3 years. The chair frames are powder-coated steel and Velcro-tied cushions are included. The table is 20″D and the chairs are each 26.7″D x 23.3″W x 36.2″H.

Grand Patio 3 Piece Restaurant Patio Furniture Set with Chairs and Coffee Table

Buy on Amazon

Sophia & William 9 pc Outdoor Metal Dining Set

This weather-resistant indoor/outdoor set by Sophia & William features a table that can be adjusted for six to eight people. The swivel chairs feature a smooth 360 degrees rotation and a slight 15-degree rocking design for extra comfort. They are made from padded, quick-dry foam, an ergonomic high back, and a sturdy steel base. The chairs are 19.5″W, 20″D’ the back height is 25.” They can each support up to 250 lbs.

The table is comprised of a metal frame with powder- coating and reinforced durable Textilene, which is rust and stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Sophia & William Patio Dining Set 9 Pieces Outdoor Metal Furniture Set

Buy on Amazon

Christopher Knight Home 5 Piece Wood and Wicker Dining Set

This small set from Christopher Knight Home blends wood and wicker together for this sturdy, stylish patio furniture. The table is made from treated Acacia wood that is guaranteed to withstand even the harshest weather. The stacking chairs are made from polyethylene wicker with an iron frame.

The chairs are 24.50″D x 24.00″W x 33.00″H, while the seats are 18.25″D x 18.50″W x 16.60″H. The table is 31.50″D x 31.50″W x 30.00″H.

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Restaurant Patio Furniture 5 Piece Wood and Wicker

Buy on Amazon

Tangkula 7 Piece Outdoor Restaurant Patio Furniture Set

The commercial outdoor furniture by Tangkula comes with 1 bar-style table and 6 wicker chairs with removable cushions. This set is made of high-quality acacia wood and a reinforced steel frame. The table can support up to 110 lbs and the chairs can each support up to 350 lbs. The bar stools can fit underneath the table for easy storage.

This set is designed to be lightweight and easy to set up and take down when necessary. This can be ideal if you don’t have a permanent outdoor dining space. The table is 73L” x 31.5W” x 43H” and the table is 73L” x 31.5W” x 43H”

Tangkula 7 PCS Restaurant Commercial Outdoor Furniture Set w bar stools

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Commercial Outdoor Furniture

Your specific needs will determine the best commercial outdoor furniture for you. Commercial patio furniture is available in so many different styles and sizes – make sure you consider your budget, outdoor space, and how heavily the furniture will be used. Here are some factors to think about while shopping:

Cost: Good commercial patio furniture can run into thousands of dollars; however, quality furniture is a smart investment. Still, set a budget for yourself and stick to it.

Good commercial patio furniture can run into thousands of dollars; however, quality furniture is a smart investment. Still, set a budget for yourself and stick to it. Maintenance: You shouldn’t have to spend much time cleaning or maintaining your outdoor furniture. Make sure little to no maintenance is required and the furniture is easy to clean.

You shouldn’t have to spend much time cleaning or maintaining your outdoor furniture. Make sure little to no maintenance is required and the furniture is easy to clean. Weight: In many cases, outdoor furniture is brought in when the business closes. If that is your case, consider lightweight, stackable restaurant patio chairs and tables. On the other hand, if your furniture will stay outside, you will likely want something heavy and fixed to the ground.

In many cases, outdoor furniture is brought in when the business closes. If that is your case, consider lightweight, stackable restaurant patio chairs and tables. On the other hand, if your furniture will stay outside, you will likely want something heavy and fixed to the ground. Weather: This furniture is meant to be outdoors, so it is manufactured with weather-resistant and rust/corrosion-proof materials. If you operate in an area with extreme weather or temperatures, make sure to check the specific product details to make sure it can withstand your environment.

This furniture is meant to be outdoors, so it is manufactured with weather-resistant and rust/corrosion-proof materials. If you operate in an area with extreme weather or temperatures, make sure to check the specific product details to make sure it can withstand your environment. Materials: You can get outdoor restaurant seating made from various materials. Take into account the above features before you choose the material for your furniture. Also, consider the look and style you’d like for your outdoor dining area.

Best Outdoor Furniture Material

Outdoor restaurant furniture is made from many different materials. Some are meant to be more decorative than others, and they vary in durability, size, and ease of use. Here are some of the most common materials for commercial patio furniture:

Wood: If you have your mind set on wood furniture, make sure to research the weather in your area before you choose. Patio furniture made from wood typically comes treated for weather, but be sure to check the product specs to make sure.

If you have your mind set on wood furniture, make sure to research the weather in your area before you choose. Patio furniture made from wood typically comes treated for weather, but be sure to check the product specs to make sure. Resin/Plastic: Resin/plastic furniture is probably the most widely used for commercial patio furniture. Furniture made from these materials is typically inexpensive, yet you can still find sets that are extremely durable and stylish.

Resin/plastic furniture is probably the most widely used for commercial patio furniture. Furniture made from these materials is typically inexpensive, yet you can still find sets that are extremely durable and stylish. Stainless Steel: Stainless steel offers excellent value because furniture made with this material tends to last a long time. It doesn’t rust, it is easy to clean, and it matches almost any décor.

Stainless steel offers excellent value because furniture made with this material tends to last a long time. It doesn’t rust, it is easy to clean, and it matches almost any décor. Aluminum: Aluminum is much cheaper than stainless steel but can be just as durable and versatile. Furniture made from aluminum usually has a coating on it to protect it from damage and rust.

More Outdoor Restaurant Furniture to Consider

Having an outdoor space for your customers to enjoy the fresh air can really be an asset to your business. It may also encourage customers to stay longer, or entice new customers. This is especially true for restaurants that provide outdoor kitchens and bars.

Besides the commercial patio furniture on our list, there are other items to consider to complete your dynamic outdoor seating area. Most of the manufacturers on our list have matching items to help complete your space. Additional tables and chairs, bar stools, umbrellas, and hand wash stations are just a few other items to consider if you are just setting up your first outdoor area. It may be overwhelming, but your customers will likely appreciate having the option to enjoy the outdoors while visiting your business.

