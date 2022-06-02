Best Roku TV Options in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The success of Roku TVs can be attributed to the simplicity of the device, the platform, and of course the content, which has resulted in 43 million monthly active accounts in the U.S. as of this year. And while Roku is easy to install and use, many people want the platform on their TV.

The best TVs on this list have some great smart features and technology. However, one of the best “features” of these TVs is the price, in addition to the content you get with Roku.

The number of TV manufacturers incorporating these streaming services is growing, but still a bit limited.

What is a Smart TV?

A Smart TV is a type of television that comes with a built-in operating system and connects to the internet. With a Smart TV you can stream TV shows and movies from the ever-growing list of streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

Smart TV vs. Roku TV

Roku TVs are the Smart TVs’ sophisticated sisters. Roku TV models, use the Roku operating system that comes with an easy-to-use, customizable home screen together with a simple remote which has everything you need to quickly launch movies and shows. While smart TVs using Roku OS are manufactured by other companies, the streaming devices are made by Roku.

Roku also offers streaming sticks for people that would like to take the Roku TV experience everywhere they go.

Do I Need Internet to Use a Roku TV?

You certainly can still use the Roku TV without an internet connection, but you will need to connect to the internet to search for the latest episode of your favorite TV show or to pause live TV.

Best Roku TVs of 2022

The best Roku TVs combine excellent smart TV features with reasonable pricing. Roku TVs provide an excellent smart TV experience without the exorbitant price tag associated with some of the major smart TV makers.

With access to a wide range of applications and streaming services, or “channels,” as Roku refers to them, you have an unbelievable variety of entertainment selections that can compete with any premium smart TV.

TCL 75-inch 4K UHD QLED ROKU TV – 75 Inch

Best Roku TV: At 75 inches, this TLC Smart TV has 4K UHD with Mini LED and QLED screen with the TCL propriety Natural Motion 480 refresh rate. You can watch the latest HDR movies and play games without any lag or flickering with these features.

Other features include Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI inputs (1 eARC), and THX Certified Game Mode, to name a few.

The AiPQ Engine in the 6-Series models uses machine-learning algorithms to improve color, contrast, and clarity for an unparalleled 4K HDR experience. Easy Voice Control allows you to control your entertainment with your voice alone while watching movies. Gain a competitive advantage with the world’s first TV with THX Certified Game Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Game Mode for a smoother, optimized gaming experience.

TCL 75? 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED ROKU Smart TV

Hisense 4K ULED Roku TV – 65 Inch

Runner Up: This bezel-less design 65-inch TV is very affordable, but it does not skimp on the features. A 4K ULED screen delivers up to 700 nits of peak brightness with Dolby Vision HDR, motion rate 240, and full local dimming.

The sound comes from a Dolby Atmos optimized system, and it uses the built-in WiFi for connectivity.

Hisense 65-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility

TCL Smart LED Roku TV – 32 Inch

Best Value: This is probably one of the best Roku TV at the entry-level. At 32 inches, it is just the right size for anyone that’s looking for a TV that comes with the inbuilt Roku TV platform. It also features a 1080p full HD resolution that allows for excellent color, detail, and contrast. You will also get to of the range features such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Enjoy watching thousands of TV shows and movies that are available on the Roku TV platform.

TCL Smart LED Roku TV

Westinghouse Roku 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV – 55 Inch

This Roku-enabled TV comes in at 55 inches with a 4K Ultra HD LED screen and HDR. At its size, this Roku Smart TV is a great fit for a lot of spaces.

The built-in dual-bank WiFi and Ethernet will connect you to your favorite streaming content, and Dolby Audio will deliver optimal sound.

Westinghouse 55-inch Roku 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV with HDR

TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – 55 Inch

The 6-Series of the TCL Roku Smart TV also has Mini-LED and QLED screens delivering 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The AiPQ Engine optimizes color, contrast, and clarity using machine-learning algorithms.

This optimization delivers a high-quality 4K HDR experience. You also get WiFi, USB, HDMI ports, and connectivity to add more peripherals to your TV.

TCL 55? 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED ROKU Smart TV

Hisense 4K ULED Smart TV – 55 Inch

The 55” version of the Hisense is part of the R8 Series, and it comes with the Dolby Vision and Atmos sound. This includes the 4K ULED screen, 240 motion rate, a bezel-less design, and built-in WiFi for connectivity.

Using an Alexa-enabled device, you can use your voice to power the TV, change channels, search for shows, and more.

Hisense 55-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility

Westinghouse 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV – 50 Inch

This Westinghouse Roku TV is a 4KUltra High Definition (UHD) with HDR delivering more than four times as many pixels as a traditional HDTV. Using the Roku Mobile App, you can control the TV with your voice or keyboard. If you want to share videos, music, and photos from your smartphone, use the Roku Mobile App on your TV. The built-in dual-band Wi-Fi makes all these connectivity features possible.

Westinghouse 50 Inch Roku 4k Ultra HD LED Smart TV with HDR

Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV – 50 Inch

This is not part of the R8 Series; it is the R6, but the 50” screen still comes with a 4K UHD monitor and a brightness rating of 300 nits. Alexa compatibility means you can use your voice to control the TV and other smart devices. You also get 3 HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, optical digital audio output, and RCA composite video and audio input.

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility

TCL 3-Series Smart LED TV – 40 Inch

This TCL 3-series TV puts all your entertainment needs in one place, allowing for seamless access to more than 500,000 TV shows and movies, gaming console, your cable box, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with a simple, intuitive interface and a simple and easy-to-use remote control. The built-in tuner also allows you to easily access free, over-the-air HD content. It also comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a range of inputs including three HDMI ports, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, optical audio, and one USB port.

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Small Roku TV – 40S325, 2019 Model , Black

RCA Roku Smart LED TV – 32 Inch

If you are on a tight budget, this 32-inch Roku TV will do. Thanks to Roku technology, you can access thousands of TV shows and movies on this RCA TV. This TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and three HDMI inputs that allow you to easily connect your preferred video game console, your DVD, and Blu Ray player. Like most Roku TVs, this RCA TV comes with a simple interface and a super-easy to operate remote – it only has 20 buttons. This HDTV will also add a bit of character to any room thanks to the sleek modern design with its quad-pedestal stand.

RCA 32-inch Flat Screen 720p Roku Smart LED TV – RTR3261, 2021 Model

Features to Look for in a Roku TV

Screen size: The current display technology offers a wide range of screen sizes. Take the size and lighting of the room when choosing a screen size.

8K, 4K, or HD Picture Quality: The higher the resolution, the more options you have when accessing HDR, 3D, and other types of content.

Panel technology: Dolby Vision, High dynamic range (HDR), light-emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), and quantum-dot LED (QLED) are all options.

Memory and storage: 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage is a great start.

Connectivity and ports: WiFi and Ethernet port is vital for good internet connectivity. HDMI, USB, and other audio/video ports are also essential to connecting multiple peripherals.

Contrast ratio and refresh rate: Look for high contrast ratio and refresh rate of 120Hz. Who 60Hz is good enough for watching almost any video, 120 Hz is usually better for gaming and watching movies.

Built-in sound technology: If you are not going to add a sound system, look for the best possible sound from the TV. This includes remote wireless headphone capability.

What channels are free with Roku?

Roku TVs offer both paid and free channels. Since there are a ton of free paid channels, we’ve compiled just five of the best free Roku channels.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is home to free and premium TV. It contains more than 10,000 free movies and shows. This puts it in line with competing services such as Peacock and Tubi. Much of the free content feels a little dated with the TV shows ranging from the 1950s Dennis the Menace to Xena: Warrior Princess and 2 Broke Girls.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV provides over 100 free channels and hundreds of movies. You may also watch live TV; it’s similar to having a cable subscription, except it’s free. You won’t get the most recent programming, but you can browse by category and watch everything from drama, gastronomy, and sports to kids’ TV and oldies like Unsolved Mysteries, CSI, and Hell’s Kitchen.

Tabi

Tubi is another multi-content channel where you may watch free movies and TV series. Tubi has everything from the Western classic True Grit to Resident Evil’s horror film. There are many genres to pick from, including children’s, drama, comedy, horror, and even some specialist categories like anime and Korean dramas, so there is something for everyone.

Crackle

Crackle allows you to view TV series as well as major Hollywood films. The channel’s selection also varies often, so you’ll never be bored with what it offers. You may watch classic movies like The Karate Kid, but you can also get lost in Crackle’s original programming, like Snatch’s criminal comedy-drama series.

Xumo

Xumo provides free live TV as well as on-demand streaming. Over 190 channels to choose from, including sports, local news, comedy, horror films, etc. Laugh your socks off with the FailArmy channel, or spend some quality time with your family with Family Feud. You may also catch up on sports highlights from FOX Sports, the PGA Tour, and other networks.

