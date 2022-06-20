Best Rolling TV Stands for The Office in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Rolling TV stands are a great video and graphic solution for businesses. They help boost your presentations in conference rooms, trade shows, hotels, meetings, and other settings.

Because they are mobile, you can take them to different places without worrying about dislodging the displays from walls. And since most TV rolling stands are height adjustable and can be tilted, you can adjust them to your viewing preference.

There is a wide range of rolling TV stands on the market. Some TV stands come with shelves for storing items such as laptops, sound systems, and speakers, allowing you to have your presentation on wheels. Many also come with cable management to keep your wires organized. To help you narrow down the list, here are some of our picks for the best rolling TV stands:

Why You Should Get a Rolling TV Stand for Your Business

Rolling TV stands can free up space in your office and allow you to share displays with other employees or departments. They can also allow you to store your most used multimedia devices in one place. Here are some great reasons to invest in one:

Portable – A good rolling tv stand will have sturdy wheels to make moving it from room to room easy and damage-free.

Best Rolling TV Stands

We have combed through Amazon to bring you our picks for the best rolling TV stand:

Mount-It! Mobile TV Cart

Top Pick: This highly customizable stand features a telescoping center mounting pole, allowing the user to raise the display from 47.2″ to 70.9″ off of the ground, and a rotating bracket for the ability to rotate the screen from landscape to portrait mode.

The lockable casters can swivel, so moving the unit is easy. The sturdy aluminum frame and tempered glass shelf give this tv stand the durability that its customers appreciate.

The TV mount is compatible with LCD, LED, and Plasma flat-screen televisions, weighing up to 88 lbs, from 37″ to 70″ and everything in between. It fits VESA between 200×200 to 600x400mm.

Mount-It! Mobile TV Cart Height Adjustable Stand w Component Shelf and Rolling Casters

Rfiver Rolling Floor TV Stand with Swivel Mount

Runner Up: Made of heavy-duty steel and a thick wood base, this rolling tv cart holds a tv up to 110lbs. There is a safety lock built into the mounting bracket to prevent your screen from falling over.

This stand is compatible with most LCD LED, OLED, Plasma 4K Smart flat panel or curved screen TVs and monitors up to 75 inches, and VESA mount of 600x400mm (24″X16″) is compatible with most tv brands.

Two heavy-duty locking wheels on the front make the stand stationary or mobile whenever needed. Under the TV mount are 3 additional shelves for A/V components, gaming system, cable box, etc. It has a swivel TV mount and is height adjustable.

Rfiver Rolling Floor TV Stand with Swivel Mount

5Rcom Cart Rolling Stand

Best Value: The 5Rcom rolling TV cart supports plasma and LCD Flat screens, curved TVs, monitors, and displays from 32 inches to 70 inches in size. The TV mount can be tilted up and down by 15 degrees for an optimal viewing experience.

The cart provides a combined weight capacity of 88 pounds for the top and bottom. It offers five levels of height adjustments from 51’’ to 67’’.

The lower media component tray shelf has an adjustable height, from 9? to 29?, and can accommodate other computing and audio-visual equipment. It weighs 28.1 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

5Rcom TV Cart Large TV Stand with Wheels Height Adjustable Flat Screen/Curved TVs

PERLESMITH TV Stand with Wheels

PERLESMITH’s TV stand is compatible with most 23-55-inch LCD, LED flat screens, and curved TVs. At 30.4 x 12.5 x 4.5 inches, it weighs 24.1 pounds and can hold displays up to 55-pounds.

The stand comes with an additional adjustable audio/video tray that can hold 22 pounds. The stand has four rubber caster wheels that allow you to roll it without scratching your floor. You can also lock the wheels to keep the stand stable.

Made with sturdy steel, the unit can withstand high traffic environments and comes with a built-in wire management solution in the metal column. This allows easy management and concealment of wires and cables in the back of the stand.

Mobile TV Cart with Wheels for 23-55 Inch LCD LED 4K Flat Curved Screen TVs – Shelf Trolley Floor Stand Holds up to 55lbs

Kanto MTM65PL Adjustable TV Stand

Kanto’s adjustable stand works with TV sizes ranging from 37 to 65-inches, and it can support a total weight of 80 pounds.

Users can adjust the position of the television from 44.1 to 60.2-inches in height. The telescopic center columns offer 20 inches of height adjustment and include integrated cable management for a clean setup.

The stand weighs 47.3lbs and comes in at 33.3 x 28.2 x 79.9 inches. The middle shelf also has an adjustable height to store devices weighing up to 10 pounds.

The stand has four swiveling wheels that make it easy to move around the floor. Two of the wheels have locking casters that hold the stand in place when necessary.

Kanto MTM65PL Height Adjustable rolling TV cart with Adjustable Shelf for 37-inch to 65-inch TVs

TAVR Mobile TV Stand with Wheels and Swivel Mount 108.99

This universal TV cart by TAVR Furniture features 360° locking wheels, allowing it to easily go from hardwood floor to carpet. It is made from alloy steel and can fit TVs up to 70 inches and up to 110 lbs. The main support upright has a channel in which the various cables associated with the TV set can be hidden.

Besides the TV mount, this unit has an adjustable media shelf with a vent hole for A/V and other equipment. The height of the stand itself can be adjusted from 46″ to 58″. The stand allows the TV to be tilted up to 30 degrees.

Mobile TV Stand with Wheels and Swivel Mount

VIVO Mobile TV Cart

You can use the VIVO mobile TV cart for 32-65-inch plasma, LED, LCD, curved, OLED, and Ultra HD TVs. You can tilt the display up to 15° for better viewing angles, and it comes with four locking casters. It can support flat panel TV sets up to 110 pounds.

This TV stand also has a middle storage shelf with 19? x 11.5? dimensions capable of holding up to 10 pounds. This is enough to accommodate a laptop, receiver, and audio/ video equipment. Made from steel, it comes in at 29.4 x 13.6 x 7.1 inches, weighs 35.2 pounds, and has a three-year warranty.

VIVO Mobile TV Cart for 32-65 inch LCD LED Plasma Flat Panel Screen TVs up to 110 lbs, Pro Rolling Black Stand

Husky TV Mount Stand

Heavy-duty steel construction gives this stand a maximum load capacity of 132 pounds. And you can move it around using the swivel caster wheels and brakes.

The poles are 60 inches high and can accommodate most flat-screen LED and LCD TVs from 32 to 70 inches. It offers a maximum TV height of 58 inches, and you can tilt it for optimum viewing angle to reduce glare.

The lower 19” X 12” metal shelf can hold up to 25 pounds for a media player, notebook, or other equipment. It can also have its height elevated up to 27 inches. What is even more impressive is the manufacturer offers a 25-year warranty.

Husky Mount Mobile TV Stand with Wheels Heavy Duty Universal Rolling TV Cart Fits Most 32” – 70” LED LCD TVs with Shelf and Mount Max Load 132 LBS

North Bayou Mobile TV Cart Heavy Duty TV Stand

This stand from North Bayou is made from heavy-duty materials and can hold up to 200 lbs. It has an adjustable base that can fit most 60″-100″ LCD LED OLED flat screens with universal VESA patterns from 200 x 200m to 1000 x 600mm.

There are two shelves – an upper shelf for a webcam and a middle shelf for a cable box, Roku, or other equipment. The TV stand is adjustable from 55″ to 67’’ and the lockable caster wheels provide easy mobility. There is also a built-in cable management system.

NB North Bayou Mobile TV Cart Heavy Duty TV Stand with Wheels

Perlegear Mobile TV Cart on Wheels

This heavy-duty steel stand by Perlegear is made for 23-60 inch TVs, with a maximum weight capacity of 88 lbs. This cart comes with a tilting and leveling feature that allows the user to adjust the tilt up to 15 degrees and level the TV by +3°/-3° for the best viewing experience.

The TV mount has brackets that provide 3 levels of height adjustment from 56.1 to 60.4 inches. There is also a height-adjustable shelf that supports up to 22 lbs for a laptop, gaming console, and more. The 360° lockable casters allow for easy movement, and it has a space-saving design with a low-profile rear base that can be placed as close as 4.1” to the wall.

Mobile TV Cart for 23 to 60-inch LED Flat Screen/Curved TVs Tilting with Adjustable Shelf

Mount Factory Mobile TV Stand for 40-65″ TVs

Another heavy-duty stand, this one-piece steel-framed model by Mount Factory can support TVs up to 100lbs. It is said to be a universal fit for televisions from 40 – 65 in. and utilizes the standard VESA patterns installed in almost all flat-screen TVs with a range of 100mm x 100mm up to 600mm x 400mm.

Beneath the tv stand is a convenient height-adjustable shelf for a gaming console, laptop, or other devices. Above it is another media shelf for a webcam or game motion sensor. The lockable wheels are heavy-duty casters.

Mount Factory Mobile TV Stand for 40-65 ” Flat Screen, LED, LCD, OLED, Plasma, Curved TVs

Tripp Lite Mobile TV Floor Stand

Last on our list is this large, heavy-duty tv stand that can hold your flat-panel television, whiteboard, or touchscreen monitor from 60 – 105″. You can raise or lower the height of the display from 66.8 to 72.6 inches above the floor.

This stand has two shelves that can hold up to 44 lbs each. The steel frame can support up to 330 lbs and has a scratch-resistant coating to stand up to wear and tear. Locking metal casters make moving this stand easy.

Tripp Lite Mobile TV Floor Stand Cart Height-Adjustable LCD 60-105″ Display

How to Choose the Best TV Stand for the Office

First, you will want to consider your room size. Some stands are larger than others, and you don’t want one that will take up too much space. Here are some other factors to consider before purchasing a stand:

Compatibility

When you are thinking about investing in a TV stand, make sure you consider the type of TV you will be using. Find out if the brackets of the TV mount are adjustable and fit your TV. Also, check to make sure it can carry the weight of the TV.

Height adjustable

Most TV stands offer the ability to adjust viewing heights. This helps to provide an appropriate viewing height whether you are watching alone or with a group of people.

Cable Management System

An internal cable management system can help you put the wires and cables out of the way. A cable management system prevents cables from getting tangled inside the mount’s structure, so you can avoid accidents and prevent cables from getting damaged.

Tilt options

A tilt feature will help viewers avoid the strain of watching the display. And it can also prevent glare if there is too much lighting in the room.

Additional shelves

With an additional one or two shelves, you can place other items such as laptops, sound systems, and speakers. They help store complementary equipment by allowing easy and convenient options. For extra convenience, sometimes the shelves are adjustable. Be sure to check how much weight the extra shelves can hold.

Casters

The wheels of the rolling stand should be sturdy as well as easy to move on many floor surfaces. There should also be a locking mechanism to keep the entire unit securely in place when needed.

