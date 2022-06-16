Best Whiteboard Markers for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whiteboards are a common feature in offices. Businesses use them for planning, identifying and prioritizing tasks, a message board, and other ways to communicate. A good marker goes hand in hand with your whiteboard.

Some whiteboard markers can also write on materials made from glass, porcelain, or melamine. The ink of these markers is manufactured to wipe off surfaces smoothly and easily without leaving streaks.

Whiteboard markers are ideal for writing on whiteboards, and today’s market offers several options to consider:

Types of Whiteboard Marker

The terms “whiteboard marker” and “dry erase marker” have become sort of generic terms for washable markers. There are actually a few different types of “whiteboard” markers, though not all of them are necessarily for just whiteboards. Here are a few types:

Dry erase markers – Used on whiteboards and other nonporous surfaces.

Wet erase markers – Can be used on some porous surfaces; they are usually brighter in color than dry erase markers.

Refillable whiteboard markers – Some whiteboard markers are refillable, so rather than having to get new markers, you can just refill the ink.

Best Whiteboard Markers

Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Marker

Top Pick: This is a dry erase marker with a plain plastic grip for easy skip-free writing on your whiteboard surface. The chisel tip can be applied on surfaces such as porcelain, whiteboards, and glass.

These markers can be easily erased by using a dry cloth or eraser. The pack comes in 17 different colors and is ideal for the classroom, home office, or workplace.

EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Assorted, 16 Count

Amazon Basics Dry Erase Whiteboard Marker

Runner Up: These chisel tip markers have a DryGuard ink feature that can work even when left uncapped for up to two days. This low odor marker’s versatile chisel tip allows users to write in multiple line widths with a simple change of angle.

This is a 12-pack of markers in 11 different colors, with 2 black markers. Customers rave about the bright colors and easily erasable ink.

AmazonBasics Dry Erase White Board Markers – Low Odor, Chisel Tip – 12 Pack, Assorted Colors

Quartet Dry Erase Marker

Best Value: The Quartet dry-erase marker has a magnetic eraser cap for easy clean-up. The marker set comes with different color options, including black, red, blue, green, purple, and yellow.

These dry erase markers have a transparent ink indicator to let users see how much ink is left. The marker’s chisel tip helps to create bold and crisp lines with a non-toxic and low odor ink. The marker body has a slim design making it easy and comfortable to hold.

Quartet Dry Erase Markers, Whiteboard Markers, Fine Point, Mini, Magnetic, ReWritables

U Brands Low Odor Magnetic Double Ended Dry Erase Markers

U Brands low odor magnetic marker has a small magnet to help place it on the whiteboard. This marker comes with two colors on a single marker for a total of 12 different colors.

In addition to the magnet, the markers also have a built-in felt eraser. The ink is non-toxic and has a low odor, and it can be applied on surfaces like melamine, painted steel, porcelain, and glass.

U Brands Low Odor Magnetic Double Ended Dry Erase Markers With Erasers, Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors

Staedtler 2 mm Lumocolor Bullet Tip Whiteboard Marker

The Staedtler Lumocolor Whiteboard Marker is a low odor, non-toxic and quick-drying marker. Staedtler uses xylene, and toluene-free ink, which can be easily wiped clean.

You get 8 markers with each set, each a different color. They also claim to have DrySafe technology, which prevents the markers from drying out even when left uncapped for several days.

Staedtler 2 mm Lumocolor Bullet Tip Whiteboard Marker – Assorted Colours Pack of 8

BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase White Board Markers

The BIC intensity advanced dry erase marker is a low odor, non-toxic whiteboard marker that provides smooth, consistent ink flow. The fine bullet tip provides precision and detail work.

These BIC markers come with an ink indicator to let you see how much ink is left in the marker. One pack contains 24 colors, which can be applied on glass and most non-porous surfaces.

BIC Intensity Advanced Dry Erase Marker, Fine Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors, 12-Count

Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Whiteboard Markers

Arteza makes a full range of art supplies, from canvas to paint. The markers come in a wide range of vibrant colors with fine or Japanese chisel tips for precision writing.

You can also choose to get a magnetic cap with a felt eraser. They are safe and non-toxic and conform to the ASTM and EN71 regulations as well as AP certified.

Arteza Glass Board Dry Erase Markers Pack of 10 Bright Neon Colors with Low-Odor Ink

PILOT V Board Master BeGreen Refillable Dry-Erase Markers

PILOT offers an environmentally friendly option for your marker needs – the refillable marker. These markers are made from 91% recycled materials and are refillable up to four times.

PILOT states these bullet tip markers use low odor and deliver vibrant precise writing and erasing with no ghosting. The refills come in different colors; however, this marker is black.

PILOT V Board Master Refillable Dry-Erase Markers

Chalkola Washable White Chalk Markers

Chalkola claims their white dry erase markers work on almost any surface. According to the product details, these markers will erase off non-porous surfaces such as glass & mirrors (dry & wet erase) and permanent on porous surfaces (like wood).

This is a pack of five markers, each with a reversible nib so you can choose between a chisel tip or bullet tip. They are said to be long-lasting and have a good, vibrant white color.

Chalkola White Chalk Markers for Blackboard, Chalkboard Sign, Glass (5 Pack 6mm)

WEISBRANDT Vibrant Liquid Chalk Markers

German company Weisbrandt offers these nontoxic, odorless markers in a pack of ten colors. These are said to wipe off easily off almost any non-porous surface with a wet paper towel.

These markers have a reversible tip – fine point and broad. Reviewers say the colors are very vibrant and eye-catching, making them great for menus and signs. They also come with a pack of 24 reusable chalkboard labels.

WEISBRANDT Vibrant Liquid Chalk Markers 10 Pack, 24 with labels(Multicolored, 6mm)

EXPO Low Odor Fine Tip Dry Erase Markers

Once again Expo makes our list, this time for its fine tip dry erase markers. You get 12 assorted colored markers with a fine ?0.7mm tip for accurate, detailed lines.

These markers are low odor and wipe off dry erase boards easily. These markers have Expo’s standard quick drying and easy erasing formula. These particular fine point markers have over 15,000 reviews, almost all of them positive.

EXPO Low Odor Fine Tip Dry Erase Markers 12 count

LANA & LUCA Wet Erase Marker Pens

This set of non-toxic wet-erase markers by Lana & Luca comes in unique colors. The “vintage” colors are raved about by customers as being bright and eye-catching. The markers are water-based and wiped off clean with a wet cloth or paper towel.

These markers have a reversible 6mm tip. The company, Lana & Luca, states that if you are unsatisfied with the markers for any reason, you can contact them for a refund.

LANA & LUCA Liquid Chalk Markers for Blackboards – Wet Erase Marker Pens

Shuttle Art Magnetic Whiteboard Markers

Last on our list is this 32-pack of magnetic dry erase markers by Shuttle Art. These markers have low odor, contain no xylene and toluene, and conform to ASTM D-4236 and EN71 standards. You get 16 different colors, each with a duplicate for 32 in total. The markers have a fine tip for precision writing, underlining, and drawing.

The marker caps have built-in erasers and built-in magnets, making them convenient and easy to store and use. They are said to write smoothly and dry quickly and can be cleaned easily with a cloth, dry erase eraser or paper towel.

Shuttle Art 32 Pack 16 Colors Magnetic Whiteboard Markers with Erasers

How to Choose the Best Whiteboard Markers for Your Business

Nontoxic and Low Odor

While shopping for whiteboard markers, you should make sure you read the fine print to see that there are no harmful, foul-smelling chemical solvents. Not all whiteboard markers are non-toxic or low odor, so make sure it says so on the label.

Dry Erase Markets vs. Wet-erase Markers

It is important to distinguish between wet-erase and dry erase markers. Wet-erase ink markers can stay on a non-porous surface longer without smearing, and you can erase it using either a damp cloth or a solvent. Dry erase is relatively semi-permanent, and you can erase it using a dry cloth or dry erase eraser. If you will be writing on a black or dark background, stick with wet-erase markers.

Tip Shape

Some markers have reversible tips, giving you a choice of usually chisel tip or bullet tip. Others have two different sides with different tip sizes. Think about whether you will mostly be making thick or thin lines or both. Find a marker with the right kind of tip for your needs.

Ink Color

Dry erase markers come in many exciting, attention-grabbing colors. Colorful markers are a great way to organize your whiteboard notes and messages, color-code menus, and get your sign or message noticed. There are also, of course, standard black markers as well as white markers that can be used on black or dark backgrounds. Think about which is right for your needs.

Comfort

When looking for the best dry erase markers, make sure you look for ones with an ergonomic shape. Good dry-erase markers should be easy to grip so you can write comfortably for long periods of time.

Longevity

Whiteboard markers can be used a lot, and you don’t want to have to replace them too frequently. The best dry-erase markers will have good ink quality and are not prone to drying out quickly. Also, look for markers that are made durably.

