If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding the best work pants for women can be a tedious task. You must think about comfort, price, durability, fit, and appropriateness to the job. For a modern woman, the work pants have to be sleek but comfortable too. Your pants of choice have to be comfortable enough to wear from 9 to 5. Fortunately, we have done our best to find you the best workwear pants for women that are durable, super comfy, sleek, and affordable. All pants in this review are under $110 so you do not have to break the bank.

Best Work Pants for Women

Caterpillar Women’s H2O Defender Pant

Top Pick: While this review contains some of the best work pants for women, this Caterpillar pant certainly picks the top spot. Like the male version, these pants are made with innovative fabrics that make them functional and durable. It comes with a water-resistant coating and the knee pad pockets ensure you get maximum comfort whenever you have to kneel to get the job done. These black work pants for women are available in sizes 10, 12, and 14.

Caterpillar Women’s H2O Defender Pant

Buy on Amazon

Carhartt Women’s Rugged Flex Loose Fit Canvas Work Pant

Runner Up: These 98% cotton women’s work pants use the rugged flex technology that helps you to move freely through your workday. It is also super comfortable thanks to the loose fit through the hip and thigh, polyester fleece lining, and excellent mix of cotton and spandex. It comes with a loop and utility pockets and triple-stitched main seams.

Carhartt Women’s Rugged Flex Loose Fit Canvas Work Pant

Buy on Amazon

Dickies Women’s Double Knee Work Pant

Best Value: Dickies has been making quality work wear and apparel since 1922, and this double knee Dickies work pant doesn’t disappoint. This slim-fitting work pant is made with a 7.6-ounce stretch twill that eases movement and it’s also brushed for softness and comfort. A lot of attention obviously went into the development of this work pant. It features roomy pockets, reinforced knees, tunnel belt loops, and sturdy zippers. The stain-release and wrinkle-resistant technologies allow for easy maintenance.

Dickies Women’s Double Knee Work Pant

Buy on Amazon

ATG by Wrangler Women’s Slim Fit Utility Pant

Gone are the days when a work pant had to look like work. These ATG work pants for women are the perfect mix of beauty and tough. They are super comfortable and have a great fit. They are also designed to keep you dry thanks to their water-repellent and moisture-wicking properties. The gusseted crotch and stretchable canvas offer extra mobility while a reinforced kick panel and articulated knees increase durability. A high back waistband prevents gapping in the back. These pants also use Wrangler’s patented roll-up leg system which allows you to easily turn these pants into shorts when the sun starts to shine!

ATG by Wrangler Women’s Slim Fit Utility Pant

Buy on Amazon

Under Armour Women’s Tactical Patrol Pants II

We all know Under Armour for their game-changing sports apparel, shoes, athletic shirts, and accessories, and you should add this tactical women’s cargo work pant to that list too! Like any other good work pants, these patrol pants use a durable rip-stop fabric that stands up to the toughest treatment. The 100$ polyester material also uses wicks sweat and moisture, keeping you dry and comfortable all day long.

Under Armour Women’s Tactical Patrol Pant

Buy on Amazon

Dickies Women’s Flex Slim Fit Work Pants

Comfort, durability, and fade-resistance are common features in many Dickies work pants for women. The Flex work pant is Dickies version of the men’s flex original 874 work pant with an extreme makeover. It’s been creatively re-engineered for the modern woman and features a slim fit and straight leg. It is also fade-resistant and uses a good mix of polyester and cotton that is super comfortable and durable. This pant is available in three different colors, but if you are looking for black work pants for women, these would certainly be a good pick.

Dickies Women’s Flex Slim Fit Work Pants

Buy on Amazon

Columbia Women’s Wallowa Pants

Of course, when you see Columbia, you know what to expect. The Wallowa pants are multi-functional. They are made for work, hiking, climbing, and chilling. These pants were constructed for the busy woman that prioritizes comfort and mobility. They feature articulated knees, a partial elastic waist, two hand pockets, and two back pockets.

Columbia Women’s Wallowa Pants

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Work Pants for Women

No matter where you work, finding the best work pants for women is critical. Here are a couple of factors that you need to consider when looking for the best pants:

Comfort: This is the single most important factor. There are a few things that you need to consider here including breathability, how the material feels against the skin, how well the crotch fits, and the weight of the material. The lighter it is, the better as it will reduce the amount of strain on your lower body.

This is the single most important factor. There are a few things that you need to consider here including breathability, how the material feels against the skin, how well the crotch fits, and the weight of the material. The lighter it is, the better as it will reduce the amount of strain on your lower body. Fit: Of course, how well the pant fits is crucial. Women’s work pants will come in three fits including the classic fit, a relaxed fit that resembles the classic fit but with extra room in the thigh, and a slim fit that is more modern and easily fits within work boots. You want the fit that most appeals to your style and comfort.

Of course, how well the pant fits is crucial. Women’s work pants will come in three fits including the classic fit, a relaxed fit that resembles the classic fit but with extra room in the thigh, and a slim fit that is more modern and easily fits within work boots. You want the fit that most appeals to your style and comfort. Durability: While cotton, cotton duck, or canvas tend to be durable, you need to go beyond the material when looking at durability. Other special features that you need to think about include the seams and zippers. Triple-needle seams are more durable than regular seam construction. Heavy-duty zippers are a plus.

While cotton, cotton duck, or canvas tend to be durable, you need to go beyond the material when looking at durability. Other special features that you need to think about include the seams and zippers. Triple-needle seams are more durable than regular seam construction. Heavy-duty zippers are a plus. Pockets: Women’s cargo work pants will come with extra pockets that come in handy whenever you need extra storage for your small items. When it comes to work pants, more pockets it usually better.

Women’s cargo work pants will come with extra pockets that come in handy whenever you need extra storage for your small items. When it comes to work pants, more pockets it usually better. Protection: Think about your day-to-day. If you constantly have to kneel when working, you need to get pants with reinforced padded knee pockets. Water repellent material is also super useful if you consistently work under wet conditions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.