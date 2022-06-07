Best Work Shirts for Men

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding good work shirts for men is just as important as finding a good pair of work shoes or work boots. However, the fashion and clothing world can be a difficult realm to navigate thanks to the tons of shirting options available.

Ideally, you want men’s work shirts that are durable, comfortable, and with a dash of style. You also need to think about the price and how easy it is to care for the shirt. Whether you are looking for uniform work shirts, short sleeve work shirts, or long sleeve work shirts for men, we have rounded up some of the top picks for you.

Best Men’s Work Shirts

Top Pick: Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex Rigby Long Sleeve Work Shirt

Runner Up: Dickies Men’s Short Sleeve Work Shirt

Best Value: Wrangler Riggs Men’s Short Sleeve Ripstop Work Shirt

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex Rigby Long Sleeve Work Shirt

Top Pick: For many decades, Carhartt has been making durable clothing and the Men’s Rugged Flex Rigby certainly lives up to expectation. This durable men’s work shirt is 98% cotton and 2% Spandex, so it breathes really well and stretches when you need it to. It is also super comfortable in the humidity but will also keep you warm when working indoors. The two chest pockets are certainly a plus as they provide additional storage. This shirt is available in four different colors to suit your dressing needs.

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex Rigby Long Sleeve Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Dickies Men’s Short Sleeve Work Shirt

Runner Up: You’ve got to love this shirt. This no-frills short sleeve work shirts for men is super durable and comfortable. It’s made of 65% Polyester and 35% Cotton material that’s easy to clean, wrinkle-resistant, and most of all, it easily wicks away moisture keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. We’ve all come to know Dickies clothing for superior craftsmanship, and the Dickies work shirts are certainly no exception.

Dickies Men’s Short Sleeve Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Wrangler Riggs Men’s Short Sleeve Ripstop Work Shirt

Best Value: It is a shame this shirt only comes in two colors, navy blue and khaki, but it’s truly adorable. It is obviously designed with both utility and comfort in mind as evidenced by the Room2Move Fit that allows for a great range of motion. The shirt is made from 100% cotton material which is backed up by triple-needle stitching and added reinforcement in high-wear areas.

Wrangler Riggs Men’s Short Sleeve Ripstop Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s FR Flame Resistant Work Shirt

The ingenious engineering and design make this one of the best long sleeve work shirts out there. The shirt was obviously designed for people that are exposed to fire risks on a daily. It boasts a high Arc Thermal Protective Value (ATPV) rating, and it is specially made to self-extinguish to reduce or prevent the severity of burns. It is also highly durable and also features a safety orange ID for high visibility. Two chest pockets also provide additional storage options.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s FR Flame Resistant Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Ariat FR Solid Vent Work Shirt

Featuring flame-resistant technology, this Ariat work shirt is made to keep you safe when working at dangerous or hazardous workstations. It uses the VenTEK moisture movement technology that wicks moisture away, a button-down pattern, and two chest pockets. It also comes in a variety of sizes and colors to suit your shirting needs.

Ariat FR Solid Vent Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Short-Sleeve Shirt

This Carhartt rugged short sleeve men’s work shirt keeps you looking neat and professional all day long thanks to the wrinkle-resistant fabric and the rib-knit crewneck that holds its shape throughout the workday. It also features two durable chest pockets and a tagless neck label that doesn’t scratch. It’s available in a variety of sizes ranging from Small to XX-Large.

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Short-Sleeve Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Columbia Men’s Silver Ridge Lite Long Sleeve Shirt

It is easy to discount this white long sleeve shirt at first glance, but that would be a mistake. For more than 80 years, Columbia Sportswear Company has been making durable and well-designed gear for people that enjoy the outdoors, and this Silver Ridge long sleeve shirt is no exception. The shirt is made of 100% polyester and comes with some lovely features including two chest pockets to keep your small items secure and roll up sleeves. It also uses the Omni-Wick advanced technology that quickly moves moisture from the skin into the fabric where it spreads across the surface to quickly evaporate, leaving you feeling cool, dry, and comfortable all day long!

Columbia Men’s Silver Ridge Lite Long Sleeve Shirt

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Work Shirts for Men

Ideally, the best work shirts for men are designed with a straight fit, they are neither too relaxed nor too slim. In most cases, you want a shirt that allows you to layer a T-shirt under it during the cold season. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind when looking for the best men’s work shirts.

Fit and Comfort: This had to come first as it is critical. You want to strike a balance between both fit and comfort. A good work shirt should allow you to operate comfortably and without the risk of getting caught up in fast rotating machines. Go for shorter hems if you like to untuck.

This had to come first as it is critical. You want to strike a balance between both fit and comfort. A good work shirt should allow you to operate comfortably and without the risk of getting caught up in fast rotating machines. Go for shorter hems if you like to untuck. Construction Quality: There is no question about this. A good work shirt should be durable and able to keep up with you day to day. Most work shirts are made with cotton, polyester, lycra, silk, linen, or a combination of these and several other materials. Go for shirts with high-quality materials that can withstand washing cycles and also feel good on the skin.

There is no question about this. A good work shirt should be durable and able to keep up with you day to day. Most work shirts are made with cotton, polyester, lycra, silk, linen, or a combination of these and several other materials. Go for shirts with high-quality materials that can withstand washing cycles and also feel good on the skin. Affordability: Going for the cheapest deal you can get isn’t usually the best strategy when it comes to work shirts for men. The prices for work shirts can range from tens of dollars to hundreds of dollars. Make sure your choice of shirt offers the features that you absolutely need. Otherwise, spending more on a shirt that comes with features that you don’t need is a waste of money.

Going for the cheapest deal you can get isn’t usually the best strategy when it comes to work shirts for men. The prices for work shirts can range from tens of dollars to hundreds of dollars. Make sure your choice of shirt offers the features that you absolutely need. Otherwise, spending more on a shirt that comes with features that you don’t need is a waste of money. Ease of Care: Since life is messy you certainly need a shirt that’s easy to clean. Machine washable and anti-wrinkle are just some of the features that you should look out for.

Since life is messy you certainly need a shirt that’s easy to clean. Machine washable and anti-wrinkle are just some of the features that you should look out for. Pockets: Two is obviously better than one, or none! You can use the pockets to safely store your small items within reach.

