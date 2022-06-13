If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Work shirts for women are an important foundation for every wardrobe. Whether you are still relying on Zoom to stay in touch with your colleagues or you are back in the office after nearly two years of working from home because of the pandemic, having a good work shirt is super important.

Work blouses are a perfect option whenever you want to put together an effortless but elegant look. Simply throw on a working blouse, add an A-line skirt or tapered trousers and you have a clean, elegant work-appropriate look.

However, with tons of options to choose from, finding women’s blouses for work is not usually a walk in the park. We’ve therefore done our research to bring you a variety of work shirts for women that would be a great addition to your wardrobe.

Best Work Shirts for Women

Dickies Women’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt

Top Pick: This is certainly one of the best short sleeve work shirts for women. This super durable shirt is a perfect mix of utility and femininity. It is made from a wrinkle-resistant (65% Polyester and 35% Cotton) that’s tough but also kind on the skin. It also comes with two chest pockets which are an excellent storage option for small items that you need to be within reach when working. The fit is also very flattering for a work shirt!

Dickies Women’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt

Columbia Women’s Silver Ridge Lite Long Sleeve Shirt

Runner Up: Available in a wide variety of sizes and 18 different colors, this Columbia Women’s Silver Ridge shirt is a perfect addition to any wardrobe. As you would expect from any work shirt worth its salt, this work shirt features some amazing features including a super light-weight fabric that’s kind to the skin, easy to access double chest pockets, roll-up sleeves, and Omni-shade protection that will keep you cool and comfortable even when working in hot weather. You can certainly rock this shirt from work straight to any after-work activity.

Columbia Women’s Silver Ridge Lite Long Sleeve Shirt

Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Outdoor Shirt

Best Value: You can never have too many white shirts. When thinking of a white shirt to add to your collection, think of this Amazon Essentials long-sleeve shirt. It is certainly more affordable than many other shirts on this review, but still boasts some adorable features such as a UPF 30 protection, roll-up sleeves, two front chest pockets, and a mesh vent at the back that helps to keep you fresh and comfortable no matter the weather.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Outdoor Shirt

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Women’s Vented Work Shirt

Whatever the job, the Wrangler long sleeve work shirts for women will always step up to the challenge. This work shirt is everything you need to tackle tough jobs, but it is also stylish enough to wear when you are off the clock. It comes with convertible sleeves for extra versatility and a vented back that increases airflow to keep you fresh and comfortable even in warm weather. This durable work shirt also features two chest pockets and a pencil slot on the left lets you keep small items close at hand when you are hard at work. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes to fit your wardrobe needs.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Women’s Vented Work Shirt

Red Kap Women’s Industrial Work Shirt

If you are looking for good-looking, no-frills work shirts, then you should check out this Red Kap industrial shirt. As you would expect from a well-engineered work shirt, this industrial shirt is made from moisture-wicking fabric that also does a good job of resisting stains by easily releasing dirt and soil during laundering. The tortoise shell button front completes the professional look.

Red Kap Women’s Industrial Work Shirt

Port Authority Women’s Short Sleeve Easy Care Shirt

Work shirts can sometimes be a bit frustrating when it comes to finding the right size or color. But that is not the case with this Port Authority shirt that is available in 14 different sizes and 36 different colors! It is also wrinkle-resistant and feels really good on the skin. This shirt is super comfortable, and its wash-and-wear properties make it an indispensable ally for your shirting needs.

Port Authority Women’s Short Sleeve Easy Care Shirt

ARIAT Women’s Flame Resistant Work Shirt

If you are regularly exposed to fire hazards in your workplace you need to find a flame-resistant shirt. This ARIAT shirt certainly looks good, fits really well, and is super tough, durable and ready for any job. It is available in six different sizes and features adjustable cuffs, front left chest pocket, and is super easy to clean.

ARIAT Women’s Flame Resistant Jolene Work Shirt

What to Look for When Buying Work Shirts for Women

Every woman has a favorite work shirt. Most times, it is the one that feels comfortable on the skin and fits well. It also has a lot to do with how well it matches other clothes in the wardrobe. To help you make a good choice, here are a few things to keep in mind when looking for work blouses and shirts.

Comfort: This should always come first anytime you look for a work shirt. Consider the materials used. A good work shirt will be durable but also super comfortable to wear. Some of the great options come with sun protection, contain moisture-wicking properties, and vents to keep you fresh all day long.

This should always come first anytime you look for a work shirt. Consider the materials used. A good work shirt will be durable but also super comfortable to wear. Some of the great options come with sun protection, contain moisture-wicking properties, and vents to keep you fresh all day long. Size and Fit: Besides comfort, you want a shirt that easily complements your body type. Shirts with low slung are better for your hips while tops with plunging necklines will make your bust look smaller.

Besides comfort, you want a shirt that easily complements your body type. Shirts with low slung are better for your hips while tops with plunging necklines will make your bust look smaller. Construction Quality: At the end of the day, your preferred work shirt should be able to put up with any type of work you throw at it over a long period of time. Make sure your shirt is tough enough to withstand washing cycles and the stressful work environment that you work in.

At the end of the day, your preferred work shirt should be able to put up with any type of work you throw at it over a long period of time. Make sure your shirt is tough enough to withstand washing cycles and the stressful work environment that you work in. Ease of Care: Some of the best work shirts for women are machine washable and easily release stains. Wrinkle-free is also a plus.

Some of the best work shirts for women are machine washable and easily release stains. Wrinkle-free is also a plus. Safety is a Priority: In the end, it all comes down to this. Make sure that you have the right shirt for your work. For instance, if you work in places with risks of fire hazards, getting flame-resistant shirts is a good idea.

