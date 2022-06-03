Learn the Latest with a Blogging Course

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Blogging can refer to anything self-published online including photography, writing, and other forms of media containing information. Blogging has become a popular practice in most parts of the world. Blogging can help you rank your business in search engines, engage with your audience, and attract visitors that turn. There are four types of common blogs: personal, business, niche, and affiliate blogs. There are several offerings online with blogging courses that can help you or your business.

Popular Blogging Courses

Here is a list of the most popular online blogging courses to keep up to date with recent blogging trends and practices.

Blogging For Beginners – How to Start a Blog & Make Money

Starting with what blogging is, the Blogging For Beginners – How to Start a Blog & Make Money course shows you step by step how to build a fruitful WordPress blog. The lessons cover correct blogging procedures, setting up your website, finding your audience, creating blog content, making money with your blog, and advanced blogging and email marketing.

3-Step Writing System: Blogging & Writing Secrets

3-Step Writing System: Blogging & Writing Secrets is a guide to becoming a blogger/freelance writer. The course features a 3-step plan to turn you into a pro blogger and stand out and get noticed. It shows you how to collect ideas, curate and organize the ideas, and develop and publish ideas.

Blogging for a Living – Perfect Small Budget Project

Blogging for a Living – Perfect Small Budget Project show you how to create a completely developed blog on any subject. It also shows you how to monetize your blog with high commission digital products and set up accounts with the best affiliate network. Furthermore, it demonstrates making logos and headers, writing posts, and creating pages.

Be A Pro Blogger! The Complete Steemit Cryptocurrency Course

Be A Pro Blogger! The Complete Steemit Cryptocurrency Course will teach you to earn money by posting blogs, vlogs, and content on Steemit. The lessons start with setting up your Steemit profile. It goes on to discuss cryptocurrency basics, how to buy and sell it, and how to invest in Steem and Steemit community.

Blogging Masterclass – Learn How To Start Blogging Today!

In this Blogging Masterclass, you will learn the benefits of blogging starting with the fundamentals of blogging and content writing. You will learn topic selection for your blog, the tools to find content ideas, the tools to create and publish consistently, and the writing structure of a blog. Additionally, it explores LinkedIn blogging and its features.

2022 Blogging Bootcamp: Build a Successful & Profitable Blog

2022 Blogging Bootcamp teaches you how to build a blogging business and all the proven blogging content strategies. It will teach you niche strategy, social media strategies, and traffic boosting techniques. Additionally, it shows you the blogger’s toolbox, writing techniques, how to do your own PR, time-saving techniques, and monetizing your blog.

A Lifestyle/Fashion Enthusiast’s Guide to Blogging by Mimi G

Prepared by Award-winning trending expert Mimi G, A Lifestyle/Fashion Enthusiast’s Guide to Blogging teaches you the basics and common pitfalls of blogging. It also teaches you to create content (blogging and Vlogging), branding your blog, image and photography selection. It goes in to expound on social media, promoting, and monetizing your blog.

Blogging Masterclass Course: How To Build A Successful Blog

Updated for 2022 Blogging Masterclass Course teaches you how to build a successful blog together with the mindset of a successful blogger. The masterclass includes building a website using WordPress, SEO, developing a system to plan new content, selecting a font for your content, and promoting your content. It will also teach you how to build and leverage an email list.

How to make a personal blog in WordPress with Elementor Pro

Using Elementor Pro, you will learn How to make a customizable personal blog and blog articles in WordPress. You will be able to handle hosting with clients, set up and build the blog, and edit any part of a blog. It will cover all technical parts including the dynamic part of the website and embedding an Instagram feed on the blog.

Viral Blogging 101: Blogging & Content Writing Masterclass

Viral Blogging 101: is a step-by-step guide to blogging and content writing starting with brainstorming blog posts and types of posts, and creating an outline. The course expands to show you how to build and revise a rough draft, polish your post, design a killer heading, and make your writing flow.

Blogs account for about a third of all websites in the world, and it is reported a blogger based in the United States makes up to $51,000 per year. All the courses mentioned above have a 30-day money-back guarantee and award you with a certificate of completion. The courses are also self-paced and contain progress tests. You will be granted lifetime access to learning materials including the videos both on mobile and television.