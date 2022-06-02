12 Box Truck Business Ideas

Are you considering starting a box truck business venture? The trucking industry is competitive, but these businesses are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to the growing trend of online shopping.

And these trucks are among the most demanded commercial vehicle types. With a little creativity and imagination, you can come up with a variety of ways to make your business stand out from the competition in this competitive industry.

What is a Box Truck Business?

These small businesses use a truck with a large, square-shaped box on the back to transport goods. This type of truck is often used for delivering large items or multiple items at once.

The box on the back of the truck protects the goods from bad weather and keeps them from being damaged during transit. This is a great option for those who want to start their own small businesses but don’t have a lot of money to invest.

These businesses can be started with a relatively small investment and can grow quickly. With the right marketing, this can become a very successful business.

12 Box Truck Ideas That Earn Money

If you’re a box truck owner operator or have a box truck lease and you’re looking to be your own boss as a business owner or an independent contractor, then you’re going to love this list. If you already know How to Make Money with a Pickup Truck , then you’ll love some of the options listed below.

1. Box Truck Owner Operator for Hauling Junk

A Box truck independent contractor will never have a shortage of customers who need their junk hauled away. Just think of all the people who need their old furniture removed before they move to a new house. Or the businesses that need to get rid of outdated equipment.

And let’s not forget about all the folks who finally decide it’s time to clean out their garage or storage unit. There’s always someone who needs junk hauled away, which means there’s always money to be made for box truck owners.

2. Provide Local Moving Services

If you’re looking for a business idea that’ll let you help your community while also making a profit, then consider starting a moving service.

The moving business doesn’t only provide moving services as a great way to help people relocate, but it’s also an excellent opportunity for box truck drivers to make some extra cash on the side.

3. Advertise with Your Box Truck

It’s no secret that businesses need to advertise in order to get their name out there and attract customers. However, many box truck business owners may not know that selling advertising on their trucks is a great way to generate additional income.

4. Cater and Deliver Food, Furnish Events

Starting a truck business that caters and delivers food and furnishes events can be a great way to earn extra income.

Catering businesses can be very profitable, especially if you are able to get regular clients. Furnishing events can also be a great way to make money, as there is always a need for event furniture rental businesses.

5. Partner with Reliable Logistics Companies

By forming a partnership, the box truck business can provide transportation for goods to and from reliable logistics companies, and in turn receive a commission for each delivery.

This is a great way to generate additional income, and it also helps to build relationships with other businesses in the community.

6. Deliver to Local Stores

One way that a box truck business can make money is by delivering to local stores. Local businesses often need products delivered quickly and efficiently, and your business can provide this service.

By delivering to local stores, a box truck business can build relationships with businesses and become their go-to delivery service.

7. Be an On-Demand Courier

On-demand couriers are businesses that provide same-day delivery services for their customers. This is a great service to offer for businesses that need items delivered quickly, and it’s also a great way to make money on the side.

To become an on-demand courier, you’ll need to have a vehicle that can transport the items you’re delivering, and you’ll need to be able to navigate your way around town.

You’ll also need to be customer service-oriented, as you’ll be dealing with customers who are expecting their items to be delivered in a timely manner.

8. Offer Package Delivery Services

If you’re looking for a way to make money with your box truck, then consider offering package delivery services. With this type of service, you’ll be responsible for delivering packages to businesses and homes in your area.

To get started, you’ll need to create a list of businesses and residents who may be interested in your services. Once you have a list of potential customers, you can start marketing your delivery services to them.

To make sure that your package delivery business is successful, it’s important to provide excellent customer service. This means being on time with your deliveries, being polite and friendly to customers, and providing a tracking number for each package that you deliver.

If offering a package delivery service sounds right up your alley, then you should learn How to Start an Amazon DSP Business .

9. Provide Storage Services

If you have a large box truck, then you could start a business that provides storage services. This could be a great option for people who are moving and need somewhere to store their belongings.

You could also provide storage units for businesses that are looking to declutter their office space. Having flexible payment options can help owner-operators increase business.

10. Mobile Hair Salon

You could start a mobile hair salon using a box truck by purchasing or leasing a truck that has been outfitted with all of the necessary equipment.

This would include items such as sinks, countertops, mirrors, and storage cabinets. You would also need to stock the truck with supplies such as shampoo, conditioner, towels, and hairdryers.

11. Rent Box Trucks

Owner-operators renting their trucks can be a great way to start a business. They can be used for a variety of purposes, such as moving furniture or delivering goods. You can also rent them out to other businesses that need them for their own operations.

There are a few things you need to do in order to get started, such as obtain the necessary licenses and insurance. Once you have those things squared away, you can start marketing your business to potential customers.

12. Start a Food Truck

Using a box truck is a great way to get started with a food truck business. You’ll need a truck that’s large enough to hold all your equipment and supplies, but not too large that it’s difficult to maneuver.

You’ll also need to outfit your truck with the appropriate cooking equipment. You could specialize in a certain type of food, such as Mexican or Chinese, or you could offer a variety of dishes.

Is it Worth Starting a Box Truck Business?

A box truck business is one of the best Small Business Ideas for Beginners since it’s a relatively easy business to start and doesn’t require a lot of capital.

There is a lot of variation in the average annual pay for a box truck owner-operator. Some people make less than others with their own box truck business, but it’s clear that there are opportunities out on those streets.

If this sounds like a good opportunity to you, then maybe it’s time to set up a limited liability company or sole proprietorship, get a box truck lease, and get a healthy cash flow going.

What do You Need to Make Money with Box Trucks?

A commercial driver’s license is a requirement for anyone who wants to operate a box truck for commercial purposes. Obtaining a CDL requires passing a written test, as well as a skills test that demonstrates your ability to safely operate the vehicle.

There are different classes of CDLs, depending on the weight and type of vehicle you will be driving. For example, a Class A CDL is required to operate any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating (GCWR) of 26,001 pounds or more.

Having a fleet of trucks is the key to making money with them. You can either purchase your own trucks or get a box truck lease them from a trucking company.

How Much Does it Cost to Start a Box Truck Business?

Owning your own truck can be a very lucrative business with a stable income, but it does require money upfront to get started. The cost of purchasing a box truck varies based on its size, options, and where you’re located in the world.

For example, the price of a Class 3 truck starts at about $30k, with class 4 trucks costing between $35k and $50k. As for Class 5 trucks, they usually run about $40k to $75k. The most expensive trucks are Class 6, which cost right around $50k to $100k.

The average annual pay for someone in the US owning and operating such a successful box truck business is between $93k and 186k, so there is potential to make a good living depending on your location and the box truck services you offer.

How do You Get a Box Truck Business Started?

Starting your own business is always a challenge, and starting a box truck business is no different. There are several things you need to do in order to get your business off the ground, and having a fleet of trucks can give you an advantage over your competition.

You need to create a business plan, obtain the proper permits and licenses, find a good location for your business and adhere to strict regulations. And make sure your legal papers are in order to avoid any unnecessary headaches down the road.