28 Business Card Examples

When it comes to business cards, there are a lot of different ways you can go. You can choose a standard design, or get creative and make your own. You can also stick with the basics, or add extra details that will help you stand out from the crowd. Let’s take a look at 28 examples of amazing designs for business cards.

Why Business Cards are So Important

Professional business cards are essential for making a good first impression and for keeping in touch with clients and potential clients. Well-designed professional business cards tell people who you are, what you do, and how to get in touch with you. It’s like a mini-billboard that advertises your professional brand.

What to Include on a Business Card

A business card is more than just your contact information. It’s a tangible representation of your brand and your professional identity. So what should you include in your professional business card design?

Company logo. The logo of your company should be front and center on your business card. It’s one of the first things people will notice, so make sure it’s professionally designed and prominently displayed.

Job title. Your job title should be clear and concise. Avoid using acronyms or abbreviations that people might not understand. Also, be sure to include your title on both the front and back of your business card.

Brand name. In addition to your company logo, be sure to include your brand name on your business card. This will help people remember your brand and associate it with your business.

Tagline or slogan. You may want to include a brief tagline or slogan that sums up what your business is all about. This can be a great way to make a lasting impression.

Social media handles. Include your social media handles (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) on your business card so people can connect with you online. Being active on social media is a great way to build relationships and grow your business.

Contact details. This includes your name, company name, website, email address, and phone number. This information should be easy to find and displayed clearly so it’s easy to read.

Images or graphics. A simple image or graphic can make your business card more memorable and help it stand out from the rest.

Make it high-quality. Don’t forget to use high-quality paper and printing techniques. After all, first impressions count.

How much does it cost to make your own business card?

The national average spent is $194, but the cost can range from $10 to $500. The cost depends on the quality and complexity of your design and the business card printing company.

What is the best business card format?

The best business card format is the one similar in size to a credit card. It’s easy to carry around and it fits nicely into a wallet or cardholder. If you want some variation, square-shaped, vertical orientation, and rounded corner business cards are options.

Examples of Professional Business Cards

Below we’ll be sharing 28 professional business card examples that you can use as business card ideas when designing your own:

1. Chomp

This company cleverly made their business cards match their brand by literally taking a chomp out of each one. This is a great way to make your business cards stand out and get noticed.

2. Cardfetti

These business cards from Confetti Studio have a stunning confetti side, with the other side displaying their important business information. This is a great way to add some fun and personality to your business cards.

3. Saxony Title Group

This business card designed by Elegant Press is also a business card holder giving their client a way to share their business information in a unique and genius way.

Cleaning Business Card Examples

If you’re looking to create a professional business card design for a cleaning business, then check out these two examples.

4. Empire Service Company

Their business cards have the Empire State Building on them, which compliments their business name perfectly. What a great way to stand out.

5. Captain Clean & Crew

This professional business card matches the business name really well. They even kept the text consistent with their slogan “Keeping Home & Office Ship-Shape!” This is a great way to make your business cards memorable and on-brand.

Construction Business Card Examples

Let’s take a look at some really great examples of business cards for construction companies.

6. Craft Master Construction

This design by Plastic Printers is tough, rugged, and heavy-duty, which is very fitting for a construction company. How could you not remember this business card?

7. Custom Shaped Business Cards

This design mimics a clipboard that you would see a foreman on a job site using. Such a genius and clever idea.

Landscaping Business Card Examples

Next, let’s take a look at a couple of awesome examples of landscaping business cards. These designs are sure to give you some inspiration when designing your own.

8. Cali’s Finest Landscaping

Here’s a clean design by David Krasniy that clearly shows the company’s contact information along with some services they offer. Potential clients will have no problem getting in touch with this company.

9. 5 Star Landscaping

Fivenson Studios designed this business card that shows the business contact info and a few services on the front, and all of their services on the back. This is a smart way to use the space on your business card effectively.

Photography Business Card Examples

Let’s take a looks at a couple of creative and professional business cards in photography.

10. Photo Wagon



Here’s a cute design by Emily Holt that has all of the necessary information in the front, and a great picture of Photo Wagon’s business on wheels. This makes for a great conversation starter.

11. Collage Business Card

This business card shows off the photographer’s talent by displaying a collage of their photography skills. Such a great way to stand out from other photographers.

Real Estate Business Card Examples

Here are a couple of business cards from the lucrative world of real estate. Use these examples as inspiration when designing your own business cards.

12. KearnsPaara

This business card looks sleek, clean, and professional. It has a really creative logo on one side with the real estate agent’s information on the other side. They made sure to create a design that will leave a lasting impression on potential clients.

13. King of Condos

This awesome design really stands out from the usual, boring business card. Instead of using the same old, boring standard size, they used a cut-out style business card which is much more memorable. Great way to get noticed.

Hair Stylist Business Card Examples

Below we’ll take a look at some stylish business card designs for hair stylists. These business cards are sure to give you some inspiration when designing your own.

14. Creative Zone Barber Shop

Sudip Sen Gupta designed this perfectly themed business card for the Creative Zone Barber Shop. It’s the perfect design with so many elements that work really well together.

15. Hair By Moran

This stylish design by Emily Lynn Caulfield fits in perfectly for this hairstylist. It’s stylish, chic, and modern with great use of color. Perfect for any hair salon or stylist.

Handyman Business Card Examples

Here are two good-looking examples of handyman business cards. They both communicate the company’s message clearly and effectively.

16. Renonations

Milos Djuric designed this business card which is simple, clean and has an awesome logo. The backside shows the company’s info very clearly so their potential customers can get in touch easily.

17. Austin Patch’s Handyman Services

This design has a professional logo on the front along with important information showing this handyman is licensed and insured. On the back, you can see all of their handyman services.

Artist Business Card Examples

Let’s see what a couple of great-looking business cards for artists look like. Notice how they both effectively communicate the artist’s message and style.

18. DestinyBlue

Here’s an anime artist who created this amazing art piece to add to her business card. She did a great job of incorporating her art style into her business card to give potential clients a taste of her work.

19. Haizeel bin Hashnan

This Malaysian artist created this awesome logo for his personal business card that shows off his great artistic abilities to prospective clients. It’s such a dramatic and eye-catching design.

Massage Therapist Business Card Examples

If you’re a massage therapist, then take a look at these professional business card examples.

20. Leetra Robertson

M5 Design Studio created this business card design which does a great job of explaining to prospective clients the type of relaxing environment they can expect from this massage therapist.

21. Jordan Brown



With this business card, the client had it designed with a backside that can be used to write down appointment details for their customers.

Realtor Business Card Examples

These realtor business cards below are great examples of how you could design yours.

22. Jones & Co. Realty

Here’s a business card that highlights this realtor’s strength by highlighting the word “SOLD.”

23. Brixwood

Cristian-Popescu designed this busy, but a professional-looking business card that has a unique style and all of the important info a potential client would need.

Creative Business Card Examples

If you’re looking to design a creative business card, here are three designs you can use as inspiration.

24. Garage Culture

Here’s an awesome example of a truly creative business card designed by Rodrigo Cuberas. It will definitely be memorable to anyone who sees it.

25. Nymbl

This creative business card for Nymbl really stands out with its purple color and looks unique with one hole on each end.

26. Lush

This creative business card design does double duty, acting as a seed pouch as well. It’s perfectly designed for lawn and property management company Lush. It has all of the necessary information and holds valuable content for the recipient.

Etsy Business Card Examples

Here are a couple of professionally designed business card designs from Etsy sellers.

27. Digital Business Card & Business Card Bundle

Take your marketing game to the next level by having not only a professional business card but a digital version of it as well.

28. Holographic Glitter Watercolor Modern Business Card

Here’s a beautifully designed business card template that can be used in a variety of industries. It can be used in the beauty niche, the art world, and more.