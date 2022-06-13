Can You Sell Products Made with Canva?

If you’re not sure What is Canva, it’s a great tool for creating professional-looking designs. Many people are wondering if they can sell products with images created with Canva.

In this blog post, we’ll explore the Canva personal or commercial use policy to help you understand what you can and cannot do with your creations.

Can You Use Canva for Commercial Use?

Canva is a great way to make beautiful designs on your personal computer or mobile device without having to be a graphic design professional. As part of the license agreement, all of the free photos, music, and video files on the Canva platform are free for both commercial and noncommercial use.

Even though Canva provides a royalty-free license, be sure to check the image source if you’re using any photos, music, or videos that contain identifiable people, places, logos, or trademarks. These may have additional restrictions.

Can You Use Canva Design for Client Work?

Yes, you can use Canva for client work. Canva users can use a free account or upgrade to a paid account for more features and options.

For example, with a paid account, you can remove the Canva watermark from your designs. You can also use Canva Pro or Canva for Enterprise if you need more design features and options, such as branded templates, team collaboration, and more.

Can You Use Canva for a Social Media Post?

Yes, you can use Canva to create social media posts for personal or promotional purposes. You can choose from a variety of free images and any stock photo on Canva, or you can upload your own.

Canva also offers a wide range of templates and tools to help you create professional-looking designs.

Canva Commercial Use Guidelines

Canva is a great resource for anyone looking for high-quality stock media. You can use all of the photos, video, and music files on Canva for free for commercial purposes.

If an image, music, or video file contains an identifiable person, place, logo, or trademark, it’s always a good idea to check the source of the image or contact Canva support if you’re unsure. However, Canva can’t guarantee that all of the free stock media on its site has the appropriate commercial use releases.

When it comes to what you can’t do with Canva’s stock media photos, music, and videos, there are a few things to keep in mind. First and foremost, you can’t sell unaltered copies as stock media. This means no selling the files as-is on stock photo platforms or as prints, posters, or other physical products.

You also can’t redistribute the files on other stock media platforms. Lastly, you can’t use Canva’s photos, music, or videos in a way that implies endorsement by people or brands featured in the files.

So no using shots of people using your product to suggest they’re fans of it, for example.

5 Ways You Can Get Creative Using Canva

With Canva you can create professional-looking graphics for yourself or clients using their simple drag-and-drop interface. Here are five examples of products that can be created using Canva.

Business Cards – Every business needs business cards! With Canva, you can create custom cards for yourself or your client’s business. With the easy-to-use Canva design tools, you can create a card that’s perfect for any occasion. Flyers – Creating an eye-catching flyer doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. With Canva’s free flyer maker, you can create a stunning design in minutes, even if you’ve never designed anything before. With a wide range of templates, you can create professional designs in no time at all. Social Media Graphics – When it comes to creating amazing graphics for social media, there’s no tool more versatile or user-friendly than Canva. With a wide range of stock media, templates, and tools available, anyone can create stunning visuals for their social media accounts – no design experience is necessary! Infographics – Canva’s free online infographic maker helps you easily create your own unique and professional infographics in minutes using stock media, even for non-designers. Ebooks – Whether you’re creating a design for online or electronic publications, Canva design makes it simple to achieve the results you want.

Where to Sell Your Canva Designs and Templates

If you’re a designer, Canva is a great way to create professional-looking designs and templates. But what do you do when you’re finished with them? Here are six places to sell your Canva designs and templates.

1. Etsy

Etsy is a popular marketplace for selling handmade and vintage items. You can also sell digital products, like Canva templates. To sell on Etsy, you’ll need to create an account and set up a shop. Then, you can upload your designs and set your own prices.

2. Design Bundles

On Design Bundles, you can sell design resources, like fonts, graphics, and Canva template designs. You can create an account for free and upload your designs. Then, you can set your own prices or choose to have your designs included in bundle deals.

3. Creative Market

Creative Market is another marketplace for selling design resources. To sell on Creative Market, you’ll need to create an account and submit your designs for review. Once your designs are approved, you can set your own prices.

5. Creative Fabrica

Creative Fabrica is another marketplace for selling design resources. To sell on Creative Fabrica, you’ll need to create an account and submit your designs for review. Once your designs are approved, you can set your own prices.

6. Design Cuts

Design Cuts lets you sell design resources as well. You can create an account for free and upload your fonts, graphics, and template designs. Then, you can set your own prices or choose to have your designs included in bundle deals.

Can You Use Canva Pro Images for Commercial Use?

Yes, you can use Canva images for personal and commercial use, like marketing and advertising. Canva Pro’s monthly fee covers unlimited licenses for the images.

This means you only pay for them once and then you can use them forever. However, please keep in mind that you can’t redistribute the files on other stock media platforms.

You also can’t use Canva’s photos, music, or videos in a way that implies endorsement by people or brands featured in the files.

What is Stock Media on Canva?

Stock media is a library of royalty-free videos, stock images, and audio files that you can use in your designs on Canva.

You can search for specific Canva images or browse by subject matter, and all the files in the library are licensed for commercial use.

This means you can use them in your designs without worrying about copyright infringement.

Are the Images on Canva Copyrighted?

Yes, the images on Canva are copyrighted and licensed to you. This includes photos, templates, videos, and elements.

You can use these images for commercial, promotional, and other business purposes. However, you cannot sell or redistribute unaltered media as your own.