How to Use the Canva Logo Maker

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Need a new logo but don’t know where to start? The Canva Logo Maker can help. With tons of easy-to-use tools, you can create professional custom logos in minutes.

Plus, since there’s no need to be a logo design expert, you can learn how to make a logo for a small business and offer small business logo design services.

What is the Canva Logo Creator?

So what is Canva Logo Creator? It’s a free online tool that allows users to create amazing logos without any design experience. The logo maker is easy to use and provides a variety of logo fonts, colors, and templates to choose from.

Is Canva Good for Logos?

Canva is great for any business seeking an integrated tool for creating professional logos as well as keeping their brand consistent. It offers a lot of features, including the ability to upload your own images or design elements.

Why You Should be Using the Canva Logo Maker for Your Business

Individuals and small teams seeking an integrated tool to create stunning logos, social media posts, and other images to keep their brand consistent should be using the Canva logo maker.

Canva is a design tool that even people with no design skills can use. With a library of built-in templates, Canva makes creating high-quality visuals for your business simple even for nondesigners.

Finished designs look incredible, which can help you attract potential customers to create other logos for them.

Canva pro is free to use during their 30-day trial. This gives you a chance to create and download designs using features available on the paid plan.

Small teams who want to create a high-quality design without hiring a designer should use Canva. Large businesses seeking to create designs for branding should as well.

How to Create a Logo on Canva: A Step By Step Guide

In this guide, you’ll learn how to create your own logo using Canva. It’s a great way to create a unique custom logo.

Step 1: Login and Search for a Template

Login to your Canva account, hover your mouse over “Templates,” then simply click “Logos.”

Step 2: Choose Your Template

Find a template you want to use, click it then press the “Customize this template” button.

Step 3: Add/Remove Graphics

To remove graphics, click on them and hit delete or backspace. To add graphics, drag and drop them from “Photos” or “Elements.” You can also upload your own!

Step 4: Modify Font

Change your letter style by clicking on the words you want to modify. Click on the font box towards the top left of your screen and select a new font.

Step 5: Download Your New Design

Click “Share” at the top right of your screen and click download. Make sure the settings are to your liking, then click the “Download” button.

Canva’s Logo Templates

You can find all the logo templates you need to easily create a great brand for your business.

Logotype Fashion Store Logo Neon

This template is perfect for anything fashion-related.

Fast Bird Express Company

Here’s a template that’s great for a delivery company.

Purple Minimalist Rainbow Kids Baby Toys Logo

This template can be used for an e-commerce toy store.

Cute Dog Grooming and Care Logo

A dog groomer could use this template.

Black and White Illustrative Hand Weightlifting

In the fitness industry? This template would work great!

Examples of Canva Logo Designs

Check out these example logo design templates to get started.

YouTube Channel Logo Canva

This pro gaming channel’s YouTube logo is by Trust Design.

Real Estate Logo in Canva

Vishnu Grover brings us this elegant real estate logo.

Graphic Designer Logo

A graphic design artist can use the countless templates available like this one.

Sports Logo in Canva

This logo would be great for a sports team.

Auto Logo in Canva

This logo design would work well for automotive shops.

How to Make a Round Logo in Canva

Creating a great logo doesn’t have to be hard. Canva makes it easy and fun!

Log in and navigate to the logo templates. Select “Create a blank Logo.”

Select “Elements” on the left, click “Frames,” and pick one of the circle frames.

Find an image to use in “Photos” or “Elements” or upload your own. Drag and drop this image into the circle frame.

Click “Text” on the left sidebar and click “Add a heading.”

Modify your text as needed by clicking on it, adding your text, and selecting a font from the font box.

Adjust the placement of your images and text, then download. Select “Transparent background” to keep the round shape.

How to Make a Circular Logo in Canva

Let’s go through the simple steps on how to make a circular logo in Canva.

Login and head over to the logo templates. Scroll through the options bar and select “Circular Logos”

Find a template you want to use, click on it, then click “Customize this logo.” Add or remove images from “Photos” or “Elements” or upload your own. Modify your text and font as needed. Click the text you’d like to modify, add custom text, then change the font in the font box at the top.

Change your image and text placement if needed, then download. Select the “Transparent background” option to keep the circular shape.

How to Make a Logo Transparent in Canva

A logo that has a white background or any color can have a transparent background in a cinch using Canva.

Log in and then head over to the logo templates. After finding a template you’d like to use, click on it and then click on “Customize this logo.” To remove an image, click on it and hit backspace or delete. You can add images from “Photos” or “Elements” or just upload your own. Customize your text and font. To modify the text, click the words you would like to change. You can change the font using the font box up top. Make sure your image and text placement is correct. Select the “Transparent background” option, then click “Download.

How to Resize a Logo in Canva

With Canva’s magic resize feature, you can take a single design and resize it to fit your needs.

After logging in to your account, click on an existing design.

Click the “Resize” button towards the top left of your screen. You can then enter your custom dimensions or select one of the popular design sizes like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Once you’re set on dimensions, either click “Resize” to change the dimensions of your existing design. You can also click “Copy & resize” to create a new project with that same design but at a new size. Make sure the placement of your text and images are correct by moving them around if necessary. Download your newly sized design by clicking share in the top right corner, then “Download.” Set the options to your liking, then click the “Download” button.

Do you need Canva pro to use the logo maker?

No, you don’t need Canva pro to use the logo maker. However, if you want to download your logo in high resolution or want more advanced tools and features, you’ll need to upgrade to Canva pro.