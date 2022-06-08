How to Create a Canva Presentation

Canva is a great business tool that can be used to create presentations. It’s especially popular among business users who need to create slideshows quickly and easily.

This article will show you how to create a presentation in this powerful creative tool which is free for all registered.

Can Canva be Used for Presentations?

Yes, Canva can be used for presentations by both individuals and small teams and any large business seeking an integrated tool to create high-quality visuals for their brand.

With a library of built-in templates and easy drag-and-drop tools, Canva makes it simple for anyone to make their own design with beautiful visuals.

Why You Should be Making Presentations on Canva

Canva isn’t only to create and download designs like a logo or icons. Canva also has presentation tools to add visual interest to your slideshow designs.

Here are four more reasons:

Simplicity. Canva is free and easy to use. Canva pro is free during their 30-day trial.

Canva is free and easy to use. Canva pro is free during their 30-day trial. Saves time. You can create professional-looking presentations in minutes.

Customization. There are thousands of templates and designs to choose from.

There are thousands of templates and designs to choose from. Easy to share. You can easily share your presentations with others and on social media.

How to Create Presentations on Canva: A Step By Step Guide

Let’s get into how to create a presentation using Canva. Businesses usually include their own logo in their presentations to keep their brand consistent.

If you haven’t already, consider creating a custom logo to include in your own presentations.

Canva has millions of elements and images, allowing you to experiment with a different layout and color schemes at any time.

Step 1: Access Canva Through Your Computer

Signup for or login into your Canva account and navigate to presentation templates.

Step 2: Select a Template to Customize

Find a presentation template you’d like to use, then click the “Customize this template” button.

Step 3: Customize Your Presentation Slides

Remove images from your Canva design presentation as needed by clicking on the image and hitting the backspace or delete button on your keyboard.

You can add new images throughout your entire presentation from the “Uploads,” “Elements,” and “Photos” sections.

Step 4: Add or Remove Text and Modify Fonts

Click on any text you want to remove or modify. To delete text, simply click on backspace or delete on your keyboard.

You can add text from the “Text” section. To change the font of any text in your presentation, click the word to modify, click on the font box, then choose a new font from the list.

Step 5: Add More Slides

You can add a new blank slide by clicking on the + at the bottom of your screen. To add a new slide with the same design, click on the three dots then on “Duplicate Page.”

Step 6: Download Your Presentation

To download your presentation, click on the “Share” button at the top right of your screen. Then click the “Download” link, then the “Download” button.

Canva Presentation Templates

Here are five of the best presentation templates available in the Canva library.

Blue Modern Corporate Presentation

This template by Vunira is great for a corporate presentation or for anyone in sales.

Beige Brown Abstract Organic Class Syllabus Blank Presentation

Logo and Art bring us this education-themed template which is great for teachers or college professors.

Tri-Colored Borders Real Estate Listing Presentation

Here’s a professional-looking template that’s perfect for anyone in the real estate industry.

Blue and Yellow Simple Human Illustrative Investing Finance Tips

If you’re in the finance industry, then this template is for you!

Blue White Professional Modern Healthcare Service Proposal

Braderlayout Studio brings us this professionally designed template for anyone in healthcare.

How do You Present a Canva Presentation?

We’re about to discuss how to present a Canva presentation in presented mode to your audience.

Choose how to present. Click “Present” at the top right to select your presenter mode or type.

Share presentation link. Click “Copy link” and share that with your audience so they can view your presentation. Start presenting. To begin your presentation, click on “Present.” Presentation tools. Moving between slides is simple using the arrows on your screen. There are also a few presentation tools in the lower right section. End presentation. To end your presentation, click the two arrows in the lower right corner or click the escape key on your keyboard.

How to Add Video Footage to a Canva Presentation

Adding video to your Canva presentation is simple to do if you follow these steps:

Finding the “Videos” section. Click on “More” first, then click “Videos.” Add video. When you find the perfect video for your presentation, click on or drag and drop it onto one of your slides. Add text to video slide. To add text to your video slide, click “Text” and click one of the options. For this example, we’ll click “Add a heading.” Adding a text background. When adding text to your video, it may not be easy to see. To fix this, simply add a background. To do this, click on your text, click “Effects” then on “Background.”

Canva Presentations Vs. Powerpoint Presentations

What is Canva like compared to Powerpoint?

Unlike PowerPoint, which has been plagued by lackluster design and lack of creativity, Canva presentations are packed with stunning visuals and easy-to-use tools that allow you to create truly beautiful presentations.

Best of all, you don’t need any design experience to create a Canva presentation.

Just pick one of the many professionally-designed template presentation ideas and start customizing it to your own needs.

Tips on Creating Canva Presentations

Here are four tips to help you create amazing looking presentations in Canva:

Use templates. Canva’s templates are created by professional designers. They’re easy to use, time-saving, and can be customized in a flash.

Canva’s templates are created by professional designers. They’re easy to use, time-saving, and can be customized in a flash. Make use of the Brand Kit. With Canva’s Brand Kit, you can upload your logos, set the colors and fonts that match your brand and create layouts with your company’s design guidelines in mind.

With Canva’s Brand Kit, you can upload your logos, set the colors and fonts that match your brand and create layouts with your company’s design guidelines in mind. Stay consistent. Choose one or two fonts and colors and stick to them throughout your presentation. This will help create a sense of cohesion and professionalism.

Choose one or two fonts and colors and stick to them throughout your presentation. This will help create a sense of cohesion and professionalism. Create a presentation that moves. Use Canva’s animation feature to add movement to your presentation and make it more engaging.

Can you convert a Canva presentation to Powerpoint?

Converting your Canva designs into PowerPoint presentations is super easy.

All you have to do is click the three dots at the top right corner of the screen, then select “Microsoft PowerPoint.”

Your presentation will be converted automatically into a .pptx file, and you’ll be ready to rock ‘n’ roll.