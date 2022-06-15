If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Cleanliness is a top priority in an office, shop, restaurant, hotel, or any facility. As a business, you will need to provide your staff and customers with safe and effective ways to sanitize their hands. Soap dispensers help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria and provide a level of safety. They can also help reduce illnesses and sick days among your staff, thus boosting productivity.

On a practical matter, soap dispensers make hand washing easy and offer an economical way to store soap. And they are an excellent alternative to the traditional soap that gets slippery and messy.

Besides offering some peace of mind, some soap dispensers also provide aesthetics and décor to washrooms, clinics, kitchens, and other public places. We have narrowed down some of the best commercial soap dispensers to this list.

Best Commercial Soap Dispensers in 2022

Both manual and automatic soap dispensers are available across different price ranges. We have rounded up some of the best on Amazon to help you with your search:

Alpine Wall Mountable Universal Foam Soap Dispenser

Top Pick: Our pick for the best automatic soap dispenser is made by Alpine Industries, a leading global brand in the commercial and institutional market. With 33.8 ounces of capacity, it is ideal for a large organization. And the one-handed operation makes it conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards.

This Alpine unit runs on four C batteries that will last up to 90,000 single uses before needing to be changed. It is pretty compact at 4.5 x 6.25 x 11.25 inches and 2.4 pounds.

Alpine Wall Mountable, Touchless, Universal Foam Soap Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Safeline360 Touchless Commercial Wall Mounted Automatic Dispenser

Runner Up: This is another dispenser with a large 34 fl oz capacity that is well suited for high-traffic areas. It has three nozzles so you can fill foam, spray, or liquid drop soaps or sanitizers. This means you can use gel sanitizers or even alcohol.

According to the company, the four double AA batteries can deliver 20,000 to 30,000 single-use sprays. And the dispenser comes with two years of hassle-free warranty.

Automatic Dispenser Large 1000ml/34 fl oz – Touchless Commercial Easy Refill Soap and Sanitizer Holder

Buy on Amazon

OBOR Automatic Soap Dispenser

Best Value: The OBOR dispenser is ideal for an office. It looks great and holds 12.5 oz of soap or hand sanitizer that can be dispensed automatically.

Two smart infrared motion sensors detect your hand every time to dispense the soap. And you can adjust the liquid to come out in one, two, or three drops, depending on what type of product you are using.

4 AAA batteries power the OBOR liquid soap dispensers.

OBOR Automatic Soap Dispenser Touchless Smart Infrared Sensor Auto

Buy on Amazon

Secura Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser

Secura’s automatic soap dispenser lets you dispense anywhere from 0.03 to 0.19 fluid ounces. The infrared sensor can detect hands from as far away as 2.75 inches and offers a touchless and hygienic experience.

Weighing 14.4 ounces, these soap dispensers can hold 17 fluid oz and come with an LED indicator to let users know if it is on or off. They take 4 AA batteries and can be wall-mounted or countertop mounted.

At 6 x 3.3 x 8.7 inches, it is available in chrome and black finishes, and it comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Secura 17oz / 500ml Premium Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

TROPRO Automatic Soap Dispenser

TROPRO stainless steel dispenser uses infrared sensor technology with three adjustable volume soap delivery systems. A strong motor ensures the soap will not get clogged, and the brush stainless steel body will stand will keep running even if it falls.

This dispenser has a hefty 7.5 fluid ounces of liquid soap capacity, and it comes in at 4.3 x 2.83 x 7.1 inches, weighs 12.8 ounces, and runs on four AAA batteries.

Automatic Soap Dispensers, TROPRO 7.5oz/250ml stainless steel Sensor Touchless

Buy on Amazon

BBX Lephsnt Manual Wall Soap Dispenser

The transparent build of the BBX Lephsnt’s manual dispenser lets you see the amount of soap left in the container. It is compact at 8.27 x 2.87 x 2.8 inches and 5.9 ounces, but it can store up to 6.8 fluid ounces of liquid soap.

You can install it using double-sided tape or screws into walls. Once you install it, a locking design equipped with a key will protect the unit in public places. Made from an adopted environmental resin material, the company offers a 5-year warranty on this dispenser.

Manual Wall Soap Dispenser for Kitchen, Bathroom, Home Office, Hotel, Commercial Buildings 200ml (6.8 Oz)

Buy on Amazon

Genuine Joe 30 oz Soap Dispenser

Sometimes an easy-to-use tool is the best solution. And Genuine Joe provides a reliable dispenser with a large container for 30 fluid ounces. The see-through tank is easy to refill and see how much soap you have left.

Each pump dispenses 1 cc per stroke, thus eliminating waste. At 6.3x4x4.5, it only weighs 0.16 ounces, and it can dispense liquid and lotion soaps, except pumice. A large push bar for dispensing the soap meets ADA requirements.

This is a wall-mounted unit – it comes with a heavy-duty adhesive strip for easy mounting and screws to secure it to the wall.

Genuine Joe Joe 30 oz Soap Dispenser, 30 fl oz (887 mL), Clear

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser

Small business company EnBath makes these soap dispensers, which come in horizontal or vertical models. This wall-mounted stainless steel soap dispenser comes with a key and features a plastic polymer corrosion-proof lining and a premium-grade brass pump mechanism that promises no leaks.

This is a pump-style liquid dispenser. It has an internal reservoir you can refill, measures 4.88 x 4.88 x 8 inches and weighs 1.68 pounds.

Commercial Soap Dispenser with Premium Anti-Leak Pump and Corrosion-Proof Lining

Buy on Amazon

AIKE Commercial Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser

AIKE makes these automatic soap dispensers, which are designed for large, heavy traffic bathrooms. They can hold up to 1100 mL of soap, giving you about 1000 dispenses per load.

The AIKE dispenser is wall-mounted, made from stainless steel, and takes 4 AA batteries. It is easy to fill via the top of the unit and can be used with liquid soap or gel hand sanitizer.

AIKE Commercial Wall Mount Automatic Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Allegro Automatic Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser

Next on our list is this countertop foaming soap dispenser by Allegro. This model features 5 different levels of dispense time. It can detect your hand within 2.75″ and quickly dispense soap in 0.4s, reducing washing time. It will shut off automatically when your hands leave.

The touchless dispenser runs on 3 AA batteries and comes in several different color options. It is 3.6 x 3.1 x 7.5 inches and made from plastic.

Allegro 5-Level Volume Control Automatic Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Alpine Industries Soap & Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

Last on our list is another model by Alpine Industries. This surface-mounted unit has two separate tanks – one for soap and one for hand sanitizer; each can hold 18.5 oz of liquid. It comes with stickers for easy identification and has clear windows so you can see the level of liquid inside.

It is made from ABS plastic, is resistant to chemicals, heat and impact, and is easy to clean with a damp cloth. It is 3.7 x 5.7 x 9.8 inches and weighs 1.5 lbs.

Alpine Industries Double Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Right Soap Dispenser

As you can see from our list, soap dispensers come in different sizes, materials, and use different kinds of soap. Use this guide below to help distinguish the differences:

Manual vs Automatic Soap Dispensers

Manual dispensers require less maintenance and upkeep compared to automatic soap dispensers. They are relatively cost-effective, don’t need a power source, and allow users to determine how much soap they want to dispense into their hands.

Automatic dispensers, for their part, help maintain a clean facility by reducing cross-contamination between users. Because they are touchless, they are more sanitary and help stop the spread of bacteria and germs. Automatics dispensers use sensors, which also makes them more efficient.

Countertop vs wall mount

Countertop dispensers are OK if you plan to move your dispenser from room to room, or for a small space. However, there is some risk of it getting knocked over or broken.

Wall-mounted dispensers do not risk getting knocked off countertops and are excellent in places where there is high traffic. Wall-mounted dispensers can easily be fitted into walls and offer reliability and security.

Durability

Look for stainless steel or plastic for long-lasting dispensers. Besides stainless steel, some dispensers are made from chrome or a blend of metals. And whether it is automatic or manual, make sure the mechanism is well made and easy to clean and refill.

Liquid vs. Foaming Soap Dispensers

Liquid soap dispensers produce liquid soap while a foaming soap dispenser mixes the soap with air to deliver a lather. This is more of a personal choice, but liquid soap is touted to encourage users to rub their hands to produce a rich lather which can help to reduce the microbial load in the process.

Some dispensers will only work with one or the other. Other models may be able to dispense both. Make sure the dispenser you are looking at is compatible with your chosen hand soap before buying it.

Cartridges vs. Manual Refills and Capacity

There are two main ways to refill soap dispensers, cartridges and manual bulk refills. The easier and cheaper option is the manual way, where the soap is filled manually into the dispenser from a larger bottle of soap. If your soap dispenser requires cartridges, make sure they are easily available. You simply need to swap them out whenever they run empty with cartridges.

The capacity of the soap dispensers will help you determine how long it will last before it needs to be refilled. Soap dispensers with low storage capacities will mean you will need more frequent refills. Also, look for dispensers that have a transparent refill indicator, so you will know how much soap is available.

Soap Dispensers are Essential

Soap dispensers are essential in kitchens, public restrooms, and breakrooms. Having a hand wash station available can help provide peace of mind and keep customers’ and employees’ hands clean in these hygiene-sensitive times. You may also want to hang a sign encouraging people to wash their hands upon leaving the restroom, kitchen, or another area.

The CDC recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, blowing or wiping your nose, sneezing, handling garbage, before and after preparing and handling food, and many more. They also state that soap and water is the most effective way of washing your hands, but hand sanitizer will suffice if none are available. You can find more information about hand washing on the CDS’s website.

With soap dispensers, you don’t just stop the soap inside from getting dirty, but the dispenser also protects against other forms of contamination. No one wants to use a slimy bar of soap that’s been handled and dropped. Getting fresh soap or sanitizer from a dispenser ensures the user is actually cleaning their hands when they wash them.

Soap dispensers come in many styles and shapes. When choosing one, keep in mind that it must be suitable and appropriate for the space you will use it in. It should also be easy to clean and maintain. A small office and warehouse have different requirements, so choose accordingly to get the best out of the dispenser you purchase.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.