Where to Find Cricut Fonts and How to Use Them

If you’re looking for some new fonts to use with your Cricut cutting machine, you’ve come to the right place! In this post, we’ll show you the best font sites along with where you’ll find free and paid fonts that are compatible with Cricut Design Space. We’ll also give you a few tips on how to use them in your projects. Let’s get started!

What are Cricut Fonts?

Cricut fonts offer a unique blend of style and functionality that makes them ideal for crafting projects. Especially if you’re creating Cricut crafts to sell. Cricut fonts are designed to be used with the Cricut cutting machine, and they come in a variety of different styles, from classic serifs to funky display fonts.

Where to Find Cricut Fonts

Here are five sites where you can find Cricut fonts to use in your next project:

Font Squirrel

The fonts you find on Font Squirrel are 100% free for commercial use. They also have a free font identifier to help you find the perfect font for your project. There’s also a Webfont Generator that lets you create your own fonts to use in Cricut Design Space.

Da Font

This site has a large selection of free fonts, as well as some premium fonts that you can buy to use in Cricut Design Space. You can find so many fonts like cursive fonts for Cricut. They have an easy-to-use search function so you can find the perfect font for your project.

Google Fonts

Here is a library of over 800 different types of free fonts by Google you can use in Cricut Design Space. The fonts are all either open source or licensed under the SIL Open Font License, meaning that they can be used for any purpose, commercial or otherwise.

1001 Free Fonts

With over 3,000 free fonts, you’re sure to find the perfect one for your Cricut Design Space project on this site. They have an easy-to-use search function making it easy to find and download script fonts among others.

Urban Fonts

On this site, you’ll find both free and premium fonts. Most of the free fonts on Urban Fonts are freeware, with some being shareware or linkware. They have an easy-to-use search function making it easy to find what you need.

How to Choose the Best Cricut font for Your Business

Here are four things to consider in order to choose the best Cricut fonts for your business needs:

Consider Your Business Tone and Voice

When choosing fonts for your business, it’s important to consider the tone and voice of your brand.

Are you a fun and family-friendly business? A more professional and sleek business? The tone of your business will help guide you to the best fonts for your brand.

Pick a Font Style

It’s important to choose a font family that has a variety of different styles. This way, you can use the same font for different purposes and across different mediums.

For example, you may want to use a lightweight font for website headers and a bolder font for print materials.

Consider Your Customers

Your customers should be considered when choosing fonts for your business.

What age group are they in? What is their gender? What is their income level? What is their education level?

All of these factors will help you determine the best fonts for your customer base.

Use Your Logo as a Guide

If you already have a logo, you can use it as a guide when choosing fonts for your business. Try to find fonts that complement the style of your logo.

For example, if your logo is playful and whimsical, you’ll want to find fonts that have a similar feel.

Best Cricut Fonts (Premium)

Let’s take a look at the five best premium fonts. All the fonts below are perfect for Cricut projects:

Apple Juice. This is a cute, simple font that is perfect for labels, invitations, and more printed materials.

Wedges. Here’s a versatile and stylish handwritten font that comes in both regular and Italic.

Palace Calligraphy Font YH. If you make items for children, then this is the perfect font for you.

Brunella Script. A modern font that’s great for projects that need a bit more of an elegant look to them.

Collean. This is a beautiful handwritten style font. Cricut writing fonts like this can be used to create wedding invitations, stationery, and much more.

Best Free Fonts for Cricut

With so many free fonts online, it can be hard to choose which Cricut free fonts to use in your projects. If you’re trying to find free fonts that look great, then check out these five:

Shelly. This is one of the best free writing fonts you’ll find. It has a modern cursive style and is great for making t-shirts, tote bags, and more.

Cloudy Night. Here’s a versatile, yet casual font that you can use in a variety of Cricut projects.

Short Message. An adorable font that comes with bonus doodles making it the perfect free font for Cricut projects for kids.

Bright Dreams. This font has a hand-lettered style that makes it perfect for Cricut projects that need a bit of personality.

Vervella. This vintage-style font is perfect for labels, signs, and any project that needs a touch of elegance.

How to Find Amazing Free Cricut Fonts

Are you trying to find free fonts to use in your next Cricut project? Follow these simple steps:

Search. Do a quick search on Google or your preferred search engine. Browse results. Once you have your results, browse through them and see which websites look promising. Check font licensing. Once you find a font you like, be sure to check the licensing to see if it’s free for commercial use. Download. If the font is free for commercial use, then you can go ahead and download it.

How to Download Fonts to Cricut as a Font File

Now that you know how to find free Cricut fonts, now it’s time to discuss how to download free fonts. Here are the steps:

Choose a font. Once you find the font you’d like to use, click on it to download. Unzip the file. After the file has been downloaded, unzip it so you can access the font file. Install the font. The last step is to install the font on your computer. The process may be different depending on if you’re using a Mac or PC.

How to Add Fonts to Cricut

If you’re not sure how to add your fonts to Cricut, then follow these steps:

Find a font. The first step is to find the font you want to use. You can either find a free font online or buy a commercial font. Download the font. Once you find the font you want to use, click on it to download it. Install your font. After downloading, it’s time to install your font. Open Cricut Design Space. Once the font is installed on your computer, open up Cricut Design Space.