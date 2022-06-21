Best Fourth of July Decorations for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

July 4th is right around the corner, and most businesses participate in one way or another in this patriotic celebration. July 4th is the day that is celebrated as the birth of American independence. One way to show your patriotism this year is to put out your American flags and make sure your business is decorated for the holiday. Furthermore, you might consider having a company cookout or party or giving something out to your customers. These types of gestures can make you stand out as both a business and an employer to create a generally fun atmosphere at your business.

If you don’t have any Fourth of July decorations, or if yours need an upgrade, you can still get plenty of different kinds of décor for decking out your business or your 4th of July party.

Where to Get Fourth of July Decorations

You can find plenty of patriotic decorations on both Etsy and Amazon. We have curated some items we think may help you with your decorating.

The Best Outdoor Fourth of July Decorations for Your Business

Your business’s façade and front door are the first things people see, so naturally, it is a perfect place for wreaths, plaques, and other decorations. Here are some ideas for front door or porch decorations you can use this Independence day:

Wreaths & Garlands

Wreaths and garlands are very popular holiday decorations, and there are plenty of patriotic-themed varieties. Etsy has light-up garlands, and these grapevine-style berry wreaths come from Amazon. Other great wreaths include this one from Etsy and this burlap wreath from Amazon. There are lots of garland varieties as well. One of our favorites is this Americana-style red white and blue garland from Etsy and this classic tinsel garland from Amazon.

Door Signs and Plaques

A door sign or plaque is an alternative to wreaths for front door decorations. Say “hello” with patriotic flair with this door sign from Etsy or show your support for the troops with this one. Amazon also has you covered for patriotic door signs and plaques. We like this “farmhouse style” Sweet Land of Liberty sign, this gnome-themed sign, and this rustic-style American flag sign.

4th of July Bunting

Bunting is another classic way to show your patriotism for the Fourth. However, there are plenty of non-traditional bunting options like this double-sided flag bunting from Etsy or this LED light-up bunting we found on Amazon. Of course, you can find plenty of traditional bunting as well, such as this one on Etsy and this two-pack of bunting from Amazon.

String Lights

Lights are a fun way to decorate no matter what the holiday and they can be used year after year. There are, of course, the standard lights that come in many colors including red white and blue, but there are some pretty exciting 4th of July-themed lights as well. Here are some rattan star lights, star string lights with American flags, and American flag lantern lights, all available on Amazon.

The Best Fourth of July Indoor Decorations for Your Business

You can use most of the same kinds of decorations indoors as you do outdoors, such as string lights or garlands. Some kinds of decorations lend themselves more to indoors, though, like balloons, paper signs, etc. Here are some ideas for 4th of July decorations for your indoor space:

Balloons

Balloons are cheap and easy to arrange, so you can’t go wrong with putting up some patriotic balloons to celebrate the 4th. Here is a pack of 48 assorted patriotic-themed balloons, a 40 pack of assorted foil balloons, and a 4th of July balloon arch kit, all from Amazon.

Signs and Hanging Décor

These hanging stars or hanging ornaments could make a fun addition to your indoor decorations. Here are some window clings and a set of 36 hanging swirls, just to name a few.

Tabletop and other decorations

Placing decorations on windowsills, desks and tables can really dress up your space. This rustic style box sign, for example, would look great on your front desk or near your register. This interchangeable holiday frame covers you for Independence Day as well as most other holidays, and here is a fun American-themed tabletop tree. If you have the floor space, this patriotic light-up tree would be an eye-catching addition to Fourth of July decorations.

The Best Fourth of July Giveaways

Mini Flags

Mini flags are a great giveaway. People can re-use them at home, their office, cemeteries, etc. They come in packs of 100 like this one, 30 like this one, and everywhere in between.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a cheap and easy snack that is great for a giveaway. Here’s a pack of 120 July 4th-themed popcorn bags.

Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are another cheap and easy snack, and few things are more “American” than hot dogs! Treat your customers to a free Independence Day hot dog – they’ll be sure to appreciate it. To add some July 4th flair, use these patriotic-themed hot dog holders or these traditional ones.

Gift Certificates/Promotions

Offer your customers a percentage off or a gift certificate for a small amount for shopping on or around the 4th.

Don’t Forget the kids!

If your customers have kids (or are kids), make sure you have something for them, too! Kids love stickers (adults, too!) and temporary tattoos – here is a pack of 1600 assorted patriotic-themed stickers and here are some temporary tattoos. Pinwheels are also great to give to kids – like these from Amazon, and here are some funny glasses the kids will be sure to love.

The Best Fourth of July Decorations for Cookouts

Maybe your business is having a company Fourth of July party, or perhaps you’re having one for your customers. Here are some supplies to make your Fourth of July celebration a patriotic success:

Table Decorations

Deck out your table with festive patriotic decorations like this 3 pack of red white and blue tablecloths and these paper table toppers from Amazon. Etsy has this set of jars with flowers and these America placemats and lots of other tabletop décors.

Silverware & Plates

Here is a 180-piece set of napkins, cups, plates, and utensils, and here is one with 144 pieces. Buying sets like these are generally more cost-effective than buying them individually.

Party Favors

Send your guests home with something fun. Some ideas are these red white and blue leis, these mini pop-it keychains, or some silly head boppers and necklaces. Drink cozies are always great party favors, as are these metal pails, which your guests can use for candles, snacks, or decorations of their own.

Where and How to Fly Your American Flag

Most people display the American flag for the 4th of July and other patriotic holidays. There is a protocol to flying the American flag, so if you’re flying yours at your business you’ll want to be sure you are flying it correctly.

For example, a flag that is displayed from a staff projecting horizontally or at an angle from the window sill, balcony, or front of a building, the union of the flag should be placed at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half staff. When displayed either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the union should be uppermost and to the flag’s own right, or the observer’s left. When displayed in a window, the flag should be displayed in the same way, with the union or blue field to the left of the observer in the street. Please visit the American Legion’s website here for more information about the flag display protocol.

