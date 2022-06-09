40 Fourth of July Messages for Small Business Owners

Citizens around the world celebrate America’s Independence Day with gusto each year, enthusiastically commemorating the birth of the nation. Whether they look forward to a day off of work, a night filled with fireworks, or a chance to showcase their patriotism, Americans appreciate the holiday, and many acknowledge it with messages of goodwill.

How do You Say Happy Fourth of July in Business?

Because it’s a secular holiday, many businesses celebrate Independence Day. They might acknowledge the meaningful day by closing, offering time off or even giving a holiday bonus to their workers. Of course, many small businesses must remain open, but that doesn’t mean they can’t commemorate Independence Day with a special message that displays pride in their country. There’s no specific formula to a Fourth of July message, as long as it shines a positive light on America.

4th of July Messages to Employees

Sending employees a festive Independence Day message on July 4 is a great way to empathize with their patriotism, even if they have to spend the day in the office. But, what do you say in a 4th of July message to employees? Let the following messages serve as inspiration to design your own.

1. Wishing our employees a festive Independence Day filled with family, friends and fun.

2. Happy Fourth of July to a valued employee, I hope you have a wonderful Independence Day this year.

3. As we celebrate this great nation, may our employees know they are as valuable to our business as our national heroes are to our entire country. Happy Independence Day!

4. Happy Independence Day from our family to yours on this 4th of July. Have a fabulous day full of freedom as you celebrate our wonderful country.

5. Sending special 4th of July wishes to our valuable employees. Here’s hoping your July celebrations are festive and free.

6. As we celebrate this great country on the 4th of July, may we remember our blessings of living in a free country where we are all created equal. Warm wishes to you and yours on this Fourth of July!

7. We’d like to wish you all a happy fourth of July and warm greetings as we celebrate this great big free country.

8. On this significant day, may all the citizens of the country rest easy as we celebrate the nation’s birth. Happy Fourth of July!

Happy 4th of July Messages to Customers

It’s always a good idea to inspire customers’ loyalty with positive tidings and messages with well wishes. Holidays offer a great opportunity to send customers such messages of appreciation, and Independence Day is no exception.

Looking for some ideas to write 4th of July messages to customers? Let the following Independence Day messages serve as inspiration.

9. Have a safe and festive holiday with your family and friends as we celebrate this great nation. Happy fourth of July!

10. Warm wishes from our family to yours on this significant day. Thank God for all the veterans who protect this privileged nation, and God Bless America!

11. Wishing you and yours a very happy fourth of July and a day full of fun as you celebrate our nation’s birthday. Happy Independence Day!

12. Happy Independence Day and warm wishes to our customers on this special national holiday when we celebrate freedom, our most precious blessing.

13. On the 4th of July, may we remember our brave heroes who fought for our nation’s independence and those veterans who protected our freedom in all the other wars on this important holiday. Happy Independence Day!

14. Warm greetings to our valued customers on this special occasion. Our country cherishes its freedom just as our business cherishes its clients. Let’s celebrate living in the greatest country in the world. Happy Independence Day!

15. Responsible citizens celebrate Independence Day and hope for a brighter tomorrow. We want to thank our customers for their valuable business on this important holiday. Happy Independence Day!

16. Happy 4th of July to a valuable customer. We hold these truths to be self-evident. America is the greatest nation on Earth, and we thank our heroes for our blessings of freedom.

Fourth of July Messages to Clients

Wishing clients a happy 4th of July is a great way to show respect and send good tidings to forge stronger bonds of loyalty. Don’t worry if you’re unsure what July greetings messages to send to your clients. You can reference the following fourth of July messages as inspiration.

17. Happy 4th of July to a great client! Let’s celebrate freedom in this one nation under God. Other countries only wish they had it this great!

18. My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty. Let’s pay homage to America and make this July memorable. Happy Independence Day to a fabulous client!

19. May you spend July celebrating our freedom with friends and loved ones, and may the fireworks in the sky prove that freedom is worth the sacrifices that make our nation prosper.

20. On this historic day in 1776, our fathers brought forth a new nation by declaring independence from Great Britain. In the true spirit of this special day, we wish you a festive and exciting Independence Day.

21. Happy Independence Day! Let’s celebrate our national martyrs who gave us the freedom to have such a powerful country today.

22. Happy July 4th! We hope the fireworks light up the skies of our valuable clients like you, and you celebrate our nation’s independence with explosive excitement.

23. On this special day may we remember our nation’s strong history as we enjoy spending time with family and celebrating an explosively exciting fourth of July.

24. We’d like to wish our favorite clients a happy July 4th, and we hope you experience a fantastic collection of freedom, fun, food and family over the holiday weekend.

4th of July Wishes to Send to Your Boss

Telling your boss to have a happy July 4th and offering warm Independence Day wishes is a positive way to communicate at the workplace. It can’t help but foster good feelings and help build a productive professional relationship with your employer.

Unsure how to wish your boss a happy July 4th? Consider the following examples of Independence Day greetings to inspire your own.

25. May the stars and stripes continue to wave as proud as I am to work for this company. Thanks for being such a great boss, and have a happy July 4th this Independence Day.

26. Sending the warmest July greetings to you on this festive holiday. Happy Independence Day, thanks for being such a great boss, and let freedom ring!

27. Happy 4th of July to a fantastic boss! Let’s celebrate freedom with fireworks, family and fun this Independence Day with liberty and justice for all!

28. As we celebrate America’s birthday, let’s remember our founders designed this nation based on freedom, justice and one nation under God. I hope you have an incredible July 4th holiday!

29. We are proud to be Americans because we know we live in the land of the free! Happy 4th of July to an amazing boss, and thanks for making America great!

30. Independence Day commemorates America’s birth and the Revolutionary War, but we all should celebrate our current blessings, including this job. Thanks for being a fabulous boss, and have a great holiday!

Fourth of July Quotes to Add to Your Message

Sometimes famous words are more effective than writing your own. It’s no wonder it’s a popular trend to add relevant quotes to holiday greeting cards and messages. There’s a good chance that some famous person has expressed the perfect sentiment for your Independence Day message, such as in the below examples.

31. “Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower, former president

32. “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.” – John Adams, former president and founding father

33. “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” – Benjamin Franklin, entrepreneur, statesman and founding father

34. “America means opportunity, freedom, power.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist

35. “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy, former U.S. president

36. “Give me liberty or give me death!” – Patrick Henry, founding father and attorney

37. “Freedom lies in being bold.” – Robert Frost, American poet

38. “As Mankind becomes more liberal, they will be more apt to allow that all those who conduct themselves as worthy members of the community are equally entitled to the protections of civil government. I hope ever to see America among the foremost nations of justice and liberality.” – George Washington, former president and founding father

39. “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” – William Faulkner, American writer

40. “So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania! Let freedom ring from the snow capped Rockies of Colorado! Let freedom ring from the curvaceous peaks of California! But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia! Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee! Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring.” – Martin Luther King, civil rights activist and minister

Use These Examples to Create Your Own Independence Day Message

Whether sending messages with good tidings to customers, colleagues, or the boss, Independence Day messages can set a positive tone in the workplace and help make sure everyone enjoys their holiday. Happy Fourth of July messages can be sent in emails, letters, printing services, greeting cards or even attached to festive gifts. If you aren’t sure exactly what to say in your July 4th messages, just take a look at the above examples for some welcome inspiration.