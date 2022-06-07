How Much Do Influencers Make Per Post?

Maybe you’re a small business looking to build brand awareness by getting an influencer to post. Or maybe you’re one of these experts yourself trying to figure out your influencer marketing budget.

Either way, you understand the importance of influencer marketing pricing. Especially when you’re putting together some numbers that you want to use per post.

This blog will cover what you need to know, and it includes tools an influencer promotes with.

How Much Does Influencer Marketing Cost?

Influencer marketing isn’t cheap because influencer rates can depend on several things. For example, most influencers aren’t Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He charges $1.5 million for a post. Chances are you won’t spend those numbers for your influencer marketing campaign. But you should be aware the global market is worth $13.8 billion.

Read on to find out what goes into this kind of social media marketing.

6 Things That Influence Earnings Per Post in Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Influencer marketing pricing has some moving parts. Popular social media platforms play a big role and other factors go into how much influencers decide to charge.

1. Influencer Marketing ROI

Remember that where you host a campaign is just as important as how many followers you have. Different social media channels have different engagement rates.

A good influencer marketing strategy can contain videos. But tallying up views to decide on engagement might include repeat views from one person. You need more input on any social media network.

2. Nano Influencers and Micro-Influencers

The main difference between these two categories is the number of followers. For the most part, a nano influencer has under 10,000 followers. A micro-influencer is the next step up and they can have up to 200,00 followers.

Micro-influencers who post consistently stand a better chance of asking for more money. High-quality images on social media channels make a difference too.

3. Influencer Marketing Tools

There are different social platforms to work with and tools that Instagram influencers and others can use, like Grin. They offer tools like branded content to increase your follower count.

4. The Kind of Content

If you want to be one of the highest-paid influencer types, you need to decide on your content. Written content, videos, or other posts take different amounts of effort and time.

5. The Industry

The Influencer marketing industry is big and there are many influencers in every corner. They include wellness, travel, fashion, and beauty segments to name just a few. If you pick an industry that isn’t too crowded, your engagement rate goes up and you can charge more.

6. Engagement

This is a big factor in influencer rates. It’s not always true that the average influencer earnings go up with the number of followers. Connecting with the audience is the big goal in this type of digital marketing. Follower engagement matters greatly. Measure this using likes, shares, and reposts.

How Much do Influencers with Less than 10,000 Followers Make Per Post?

Influencer rates vary. There’s an unspoken rule of getting paid $10 for every thousand followers you have after a certain threshold. Read on to find out what that is and about influencer partnerships. Nano influencers get $10 to $100 for sponsored posts.

How Much do Influencers with 10,000-100,000 Followers Make Per Post?

First off, the most popular influencer partnerships involve sponsored posts. When you have followers in this range, brands are sending direct messages and offering freebies. It doesn’t matter what social platform you’re on. Micro-influencers with 6,000 to 10,000 followers can make about $88 per post. An influencer with 50,000 to 80,000 followers can charge $200 for a post.

An Influencer campaign can expect to make $10 for every thousand followers when they hit the 100,000 threshold.

How Much do Influencers with More than 100,000 Followers Make Per Post?

When an influencer’s follower count hits 100,000, they are in the middle of the pack. The influencer marketing spend to get one of these people starts to climb.

Social media influencers that have more than 100,000 followers can charge $500 for a post. And that depends on the social media platform.

How Much do Influencers with more than 1 Million Followers Make Per Post?

Mega influencers make the most. That averages out to just over $15,000 per month. According to Influencer Marketing Hub that translates to $25K and above on Facebook.

Read on to find out what an influencer gets paid on other popular social platforms.

How Much Does an Instagram Influencer Make Per Post?

An Instagram post pays off for macro-influencers. To the tune of $5,000 to $10,000 for a post, which makes it a great reason to have an Instagram account. An Instagram influencer’s salary goes up to $10,000 + for mega Instagram influencers. Instagram posts for nano-influencers start at $10.

The highest-paid Instagram influencer will be a celebrity. Desired influencers can start posting using Instagram stories. Remember Instagram users are big on engagement which makes it a lucrative marketing channel.

Influencer marketing costs here are varied, see below. And don’t forget how effective an Instagram story can be.

How Much do Influencers Charge Per Post on TikTok?

Numbers for this social network also come from the influencer marketing hub. The lowest influencer marketing prices here are for nano influencers at five dollars to $25 a post. However, mega influencers get $2,500 and up. And if you want to keep your income, be aware of TikTok’s community guidelines.

How Much do Twitter Influencers Charge Per Post?

Is Twitter your target audience? The pricing model here will pay influencers anywhere from $2 to $2,000 plus.

Here’s a little extra. Snapchat influencer post rates are $10 per 1000 followers.

Sign Up to Influencer Marketing Platforms and Start Earning Today

Good influencer marketers utilize tools to help them get started. Like an influencer marketing agency or platform.

#PAID

This influencer marketing company isn’t traditional. Potential influencers can apply to businesses from a target audience by pitching for campaigns.

UpFluence

This one is good for small businesses. Brands can manage relationships and sync up with influencer marketing goals. This one focuses on brand partnerships like some of these other platforms.

Aspire

This tool includes features like influencer content amplification. It works with various social platforms like a YouTube channel and other sites.

Refersion

An influencer’s sponsored posts do well here. This marketing tool integrates with all the major e-commerce platforms and various social media platforms.

NeoReach

This tool created a database of influencers by mining platforms. It deals with bigger companies and data on macro influencer types. And there’s info from other social media platforms too.