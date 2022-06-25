Most businesses have faced hardships over the past few years. But micro-businesses and those owned by women and minority entrepreneurs have been especially impacted.

The Latest Micro Business and Women-Owned Business Grants

Small business grants can combat some of those additional challenges. Here are some current opportunities for women, micro-businesses, and others in communities across the U.S.

Dulles Minority Small Business Owner Grant Program

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce in Virginia recently unveiled a Minority Small Business Owner Grant Program. The program is open to minority and women owned small businesses in Fairfax and Loudoun counties that have ten employees or less and have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic. The chamber is partnering with America’s Charities to administer and manage the program. They’re also collecting tax-deductible donations to support the program. Applications are open now through July 8, and eligible businesses can submit theirs in person or online.

Coos Economic Development Corporation Pilot Program

Coos Economic Development Corporation in New Hampshire is launching a new pilot grant program for businesses interested in a storefront location. The program aims to help small businesses take that next step toward securing a retail location, thus supporting the economy and consumer activity in the area. The program will first focus on five locations across the county, including Berlin, Colebrook, Gorham, Lancaster, and Whitefield. Eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000, which can go toward rent, insurance, utilities, signage, and similar storefront costs.

Providence American Rescue Plan Act Grants

Providence, Rhode Island is offering $7 million in grants to local small businesses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program initially launched in October 2021. But with the deadline just over a month away, 90 percent of funds are still available. So the mayor and City Council have loosened requirements. Specifically, businesses will not have to meet a tangible asset minimum to qualify. They are also automatically approving businesses that had previously applied but now meet the requirements thanks to the new rules. July 1 is the final deadline to apply.

Schuyler County Downtown & Business Improvement ARPA Program

The Schuyler County Downtown & Business Improvement ARPA Program just announced the first completed project from its first round of small business grants. The Schuyler County Legislature and the Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development (SCOPED) awarded $25,000 to Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill for its new outside seating area. The organizations also announced a second round of funding. The program reimburses businesses for up to $25,000 in matching funds to cover façade improvements. The program has $172,300 available for this next round, with a deadline of July 31.

Marin Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Marin, California’s “microbusiness” COVID-19 relief grant program is supporting the county’s smallest businesses. The county is partnering with Marin Small Business Development Center and Dominican University of California in San Rafael to administer the program, which is geared toward low-income business owners negatively affected by the pandemic. The program will provide 105 grants of $2,500 each. To qualify, businesses must have grossed less than $50,000 in 2019, be able to show a loss of 10 percent or more during the pandemic, have no more than five employees, and not have received other relief funds. The application deadline is June 30.

Wells Fargo Foundation and LISC Disaster Recovery Program

The Local initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Wells Fargo Foundation are launching a pilot program to support disaster recovery for small businesses. The Wells Fargo Foundation is providing a $2 million grant to LISC to fund community-based disaster training and planning services to businesses in disaster-prone communities. To facilitate these benefits, LISC is providing support to 20 nonprofit business development organizations in Alabama, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. And those organizations in turn will support small businesses with their added resources.

