The Latest Small Business Grants Available to Companies Facing Challenges

Every business faces challenges, from natural disasters to the normal hardships of getting a venture off the ground. Small business grants can take away some of the sting of these challenges – you just need to know where to look for the right opportunities.

Latest Small Business Grants Available – June 18, 2022

This week, cities, nonprofits, and community groups announced grants to help businesses dealing with the after-effects of fire, COVID-19, and more. Read on to find relevant small business grants.

Winston-Salem Fire Recovery Grants

Some small businesses in Winston-Salem, North Carolina are eligible for grants to recover from recent closures. Specifically, the grant program aims to support small businesses within one mile of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant that were affected by the fire on January 31. To qualify for $5,000 grants, companies in this location must have between one and 25 employees and had to close or suspend operations as a result of the fire. The program includes $220,000 in funding from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

Jackson CDBG Special Economic Development-Related Grant Programs

Jackson, Mississippi’s Office of Economic Development is relaunching some of its recent small business grant programs. The CDBG Special Economic Development-related grant programs include several opportunities for local businesses, including the Small Business Resiliency & Safe Practices grant. This program provides up to $30,000 for improvements that ensure safe operation for businesses adjusting to COVID-19. Applications for this program and more will be available online starting July 1.

Tarrant County Small Business Workforce Recovery Grant Program

Tarrant County, Texas is launching a $25 million Small Business Workforce Recovery Grant Program. Funded by federal relief dollars, the program supports local businesses affected by the pandemic. Specifically, companies can use funds for workforce recovery, retention, recruitment, and training. To qualify, county businesses must have employed 50 or fewer employees during the First Quarter of 2020. The maximum grant amount is $27,500, with final awards based on need and number of employees. The application period starts July 11 and ends August 31, or until funds have been distributed.

Washington Court House Small Business Facade Grant

Washington Court House, Ohio is offering a Small Business Facade Grant to fund improvements for local storefronts. Each grant can provide up to $10,000, and there is no matching requirement. Eligible improvement projects include signage, doors and windows, awnings, paint, masonry work, and more. To qualify, businesses must have less than 25 employees, gross less than $4 million in revenue per year, and use insured and bonded contractors within a year of receiving funds. Applications are available online and at the city administration building now. And the city will award grants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Scranton Startup Grants

Scranton, Pennsylvania is awarding small business grants to promote new businesses throughout the city. Grants may be for between $2,500 and $5,000 per business to cover various startup expenses. The program includes $50,000 in funding from federal programs. About $10,000 has already been awarded, but new businesses are encouraged to apply for the other $40,000. The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center is also available to help startups through the application process.

Charlottesville Minority Enterprise Grant Program

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a new small business grant program. This is the third time these organizations have offered funding to local businesses since 2020. The Minority Enterprise Grant program is open to businesses that are at least 51 percent owned by one or more minority individuals within Charlottesville or Albemarle, Greene, Orange, Louisa, or Fluvanna counties. Other qualifications include at least 12 months in business, annual net income of under $100,000 and fewer that 50 employees. The organizations will award ten grants adding up to $50,000, with a final deadline of July 1.

