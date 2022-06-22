Spotlight: Magnetic Eyes Innovates Cruelty-Free Products in the Beauty Industry

Cruelty-free products have gained significant traction in the beauty industry. Magnetic Eyes aims to bring that concept from cosmetics to magnetic eyeliner and lashes. Read about the founder’s story and unique idea in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers cruelty-free magnetic eyeliner and magnetic eyeliner lashes.

These products adhere to the eyes using small magnetic strips. And unlike many cosmetic brands, these products are not tested on animals. Additionally, there are no harmful ingredients.

Business Niche

Providing customers with the choice of ethical, clean products.

Founder Serena Tucker told Small Business Trends, “Choose products that have never been tested on animals. Choose a formula that isn’t filled with harmful ingredients but strong enough to get the job done right. We do not waver on this with all of our products.”

Business Origin Story

After hearing of negative experiences with other products.

Prior to launching Magnetic Eyes, Tucker started her own home salon. While working with clients, she heard all about the trouble they had with other products. And she had similar experiences herself. So she decided to do something about it.

She says, “I had heard from my clients for many years that their lashes had been extremely damaged by lash extensions (myself included) and that they were sick of paying so much to visit the lash salon.”

Biggest Win

Getting content creators to become true fans.

Tucker explains, “Many of them talk about our lashes without incentive (we do no paid influencer strategies – all organic). And often they will re purchase. We have an uplifting brand and love working with other confident and empowering women!”

Biggest Risk

Investing salon money into a new business.

Tucker says, “The biggest risk was out laying all of my savings to launch at the start of covid lockdowns with only 100 people in my audience. I had that much confidence in my products. But I did not have many skills in the ecom marketing area, and was fortunate enough to be given some amazing guidance from someone in the digital marketing industry.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing and product development.

Favorite Quote

“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” ? Abraham Hicks.

* * * * *