10 Online Business for Sale in June

The economy being what it is, having multiple streams of revenue is a great way to deal with the record-high inflation. And one of the best ways of doing this is with an online business. An online business allows you to run your operation from anywhere while acquiring a global customer base. The online businesses that are for sale this month include several different industries, which shows the diversity available in online businesses. Take a look at the online businesses for sale in June.

10 Online Businesses for Sale in June 2022

This month, BizBuySell is offering online businesses that include décor rental and balloon company as well as modern furniture, a pet gadget store, and a toys/LEGO business.

Decor Rental and Balloon Business



Established in 2018, this Decor Rental and Balloon Business has solid brand visibility and booked clients. The business currently has an average of 150 bookings annually without any advertising, so there is huge potential with the right marketing campaign. The seller is going to provide training on CRM systems, website and Instagram upkeep, and maintenance of inventory.

The business is located in Colmar, PA with an asking price of $300,000 and a cash flow of $165,000.

Mid-Century Modern Furniture eCommerce Brand

With an average order value of $1,000 this Mid-Century Modern Furniture eCommerce Brand, has surpassed over $22 million. Established in 2016, the business sells products manufactured specifically for this brand, and others. Currently, the business is selling on many sales channels, including its Shopify Website as well as online marketplace sites like Wayfair, Overstock, and Home Depot along with multiple retail establishments.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $27,500,000. The gross revenue is $23,419,621 with a cash flow of $6,751,650.

Trademarked Amazon US FBA Workout Apparel

This Trademarked Amazon US FBA Workout Apparel business generates 98% of its revenue from Amazon. The products are the highest quality in the category with an activewear brand utilizing a trade secret technology to offer unique workout apparel with only a 6% return rate. This is much lower than the industry average of 20 plus percent. The seller will train and provide standard operating procedures to the buyer.

The business is located in North Carolina with an asking price of $315,000. The gross revenue is $656,788 with a cash flow of $166,980.

Online Pet Gadget Store

If you want a business that is 99% automated, this Online Pet Gadget Store, is the right company. The business allows you to run it from anywhere with management carried out via email and WhatsApp/Skype. The customers are in the U.S., Canada, and Australia with 80% of the profits coming from the U.S. market. The owner will provide training and support for 60 days after the sale.

The business is located in Austin, TX with an asking price of $130,000. The gross revenue is $600,000 with a cash flow of $20,000.

Digital Marketing Agency

You can relocate this 15-year-old Digital Marketing Agency anywhere. It currently serves Fortune 100 clients along with large medical groups, law firms, startups, food and beverage companies, medical device companies, education clients, and others. Established in 2007 this soon-to-be Inc. 5000-listed company provides both digital and traditional marketing services. This includes media buying, video production, graphic design and other creative services, strategic planning, website development, and more.

The seller is open to financing $1,000,000 of the purchase price along with support and training by staying on for a year for a full transition.

The business is located in Jacksonville Beach, FL with an asking price of $5,999,000. The gross revenue is $4,503,414 with a cash flow of $1,201,969.

Home Decor Ecommerce Business

As a drop-shipping operation, this Home Decor Ecommerce Business ships 98% of its orders directly from the supplier. Established in 2002, this business has longevity with a trademarked name in a niche sector. This includes a strong reputation for client service and long-standing relationships with suppliers, both domestic and overseas. The business is pre-qualified for SBA financing and the seller is willing to stay for a negotiated transition period.

The business is located in Pennsylvania with an asking price of $1,150,000. The gross revenue is $3,380,000 with a cash flow of $269,000.

Online Toys/LEGO E-Commerce Business



This Online Toys/LEGO E-Commerce Business is a growing business currently selling on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Established in 2013, it has around 11,036 different LEGO figure models and characters. Which makes it the most listings in its market on Amazon. The seller is providing a 60-day consulting/training period for the buyer to learn the business model.

This business is located in Irvine, CA with an asking price of $1,245,000. The gross revenue is $7,040,829 with a cash flow of $1,225,300.

Online Games, Solvers & Puzzles Website Business

With 23 years in operation, this Online Games, Solvers & Puzzles Website Business is highly profitable. The business also has a very engaged audience attracting 19 million monthly sessions, 78 million page views on its site, and more than 300,000 email subscribers. The email subscribers are not currently used for any follow-up emails The growth potential of this business is huge for the right buyer.

This business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $31,000,000. The gross revenue is $5,923,495 with a cash flow of $5,291,808.

75-Year-Old Men’s Hat Manufacturer and Retailer Brand

Since 1947 this 75-Year-Old Men’s Hat Manufacturer and Retailer Brand has been making high-quality men’s hats, including its Outdoor Collection. The business focuses on the B2B segment and provides the hats to leading retail shops. This includes businesses in the tourism industry, major theme parks, and men’s specialty stores. Additionally, Walt Disney World, Bass Pro Shops, T.J. Maxx, LL Bean and others have hats from this brand.

This business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $6,000,000. The gross revenue is $4,242,092 with a cash flow of $1,205,818.

Digital Women’s Beachwear Company

This established Digital Women`s Beachwear Company is an affordable business with 10 years of operation. There is huge potential for growth as people start going back on vacation after the pandemic. The seller will provide training on the Shopify website, inventory management, email software to subscribers, and Instagram marketing.

This business is located in Branchburg, NJ with an asking price of $49,000. The gross revenue is $50,000 with a cash flow of $13,000.

