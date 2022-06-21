13 Popular Ice Cream Brands in 2022

With summer fast approaching, this is the best season to indulge in some of our favorite cold treats like ice cream! With so many great brands already on the market and new ice cream companies emerging, use this summer to explore a new ice cream brand and try something new or go back to classic flavors. We’ll go through some of the most popular ice creams out there that you should definitely try if you haven’t already!

What Makes Popular Ice Cream Flavors?

Ice cream has become a summer staple during hotter months. But there is far more that goes into popular ice cream flavors. Some key characteristics of the best ice cream flavor include high-quality ingredients, creamy texture, unique flavors, and the right amount of sweetness.

Some brands started with a brick-and-mortar ice cream shop and quickly expanded into the larger market with products like ice cream bars and ice cream pints. Other premium brands use a mixture of brick-and-mortar and stocking in grocery stores to ensure customers can access their products.

Top Ice Cream Brands

If you want to do a taste test and try out some delicious ice cream, we’ve rounded up some of the best brands for you. Some of these brands are well-established for their high-quality taste and texture, while others are newer additions in the freezer section that you should consider next time you’re out shopping.

READ MORE: Ice Cream Franchise List

1. Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins is one of the oldest ice cream brands out there. They are known for their tasty recipes using ice cream for cakes and desserts, and their ice cream shops. Customers can try out some of their most popular flavors, such as cookies n cream, and add their own mix-ins like chocolate chips to create a truly unique experience.

2. Blue Bunny

Blue Bunny is another favorite ice cream company for those with a sweet tooth for their dairy products. Their ice cream flavors include classics like chocolate, vanilla, and fun soft swirl style products. Unique flavors include Bunny Tracks, Chocolate Caramel Pretzel, and Cherrific Cheesecake if you want to try something new.

3. Haagen-Dazs

A giant in the ice cream industry, Haagen-Daz is known for its delicious flavors, well-balanced sweetness, and incredibly creamy texture. Haagen Daz offers a wide array of flavors that are all delicious, but special mentions include their Vanilla Bean, Dulce de Leche, and Coffee flavor.

4. Blue Bell

Blue Bell ice cream products are made only with the finest ingredients for the ultimate homemade ice cream experience. It has a reputation for being one of the best ice creameries in the country, and it’s a well-earned reputation. Blue Bell ice cream flavors include fun ones you may not find with other brands, including banana pudding and Bride’s Cake.

5. Tillamook Ice Cream

Tillamook offers many different cold dessert products so that customers get as much variety as possible. Their ice cream products include their popular flavor Marionberry Pie which is known for its uniqueness. The brand is also known for its flavor Mountain Huckleberry and other classic flavors. Asides from ice cream, Tillamook also has frozen custards that are well-received by customers.

6. Turkey Hill

If you’re looking for favorite flavors like butter pecan and more unique ones like Banana Split, Turkey Hill should be your next purchase. A popular option in the freezer aisle, Turkey Hill has a well-established reputation for using premium ingredients and creating interesting and fun flavors for customers.

7. Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s is an ice cream brand with a longstanding history in pop culture, cementing its fame. Ben & Jerry’s is an easy win when browsing the freezer aisle, and they’ve made a name for themselves with ice cream flavors like Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia. Make sure to check out other great flavors like Half Baked and limited-edition flavors such as Tonight Dough.

8. Halo Top

Halo Top is relatively new when it comes to ice cream, but they’ve made a name for themselves already with their light ice cream products. Known for its low-calorie, high-protein ice cream, Halo Top has delicious flavors that are guilt-free. Some of their best flavors include Birthday Cake and Sea Salt Caramel, with lower sugar than others for a slightly healthier treat.

9. Oatly

If you’re seeking dairy-free flavors that still retain that quintessential ice cream flavor, make sure to check out ice creams by Oatly. Initially known for its oat drink products, Oatly has quickly expanded its product line to include plant-based ice cream flavors such as Hazelnut Swirl, Mint Chocolate, Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge, and more.

10. Breyer’s

Breyer’s is another ice cream giant known for its staple flavors and frozen dairy treats. Customer favorites include their creamy and delicious vanilla flavor, but they have other ones you should not miss! Make sure to try out Rocky Road, and unique options such as their Waffle Cone with Chocolatey Chips

11. Jeni’s

If you’re searching for more dairy-free ice cream made from only the finest ingredients, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream products should be on your radar. Known for their innovative take on familiar flavors such as Banana Cream Pudding and Dark Chocolate Truffle, Jeni’s has amazing ice cream products that you’ll keep coming back for.

12. Magnum

Magnum is an older ice cream brand that has held its own as more companies have emerged. Magnum’s specialty is their tasty ice cream bars, as well as their ice cream tub products. Their chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream products remain a fan favorite, but make sure to explore other ice creams they offer, such as Double Red Velvet.

13. Talenti Gelato

For something a bit lighter, Talenti Gelato and Sorbetto products are the perfect cool-down after a hot summer day. You can opt for their fruit flavors for something refreshing or go for sweeter flavors such as Caramel Cookie Crunch – all made with premium ingredients like the other ice cream brands on this list.

What is the Most Popular Ice Cream In The World?

There are many popular ice cream brands with products on the market, with customers continually buying their products to cool off on a hot summer day. The most popular ice cream brand is Magnum, with other companies like Haagen Daz ranking closely behind when it comes to sales.

What Are the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors?

Many classic options remain a favorite for customers, which is why so many brands offer the same flavors as others, but some more unique options are entering the mix. Some of the most popular ice cream flavors include:

Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate ice cream

Mint chocolate chip

Chocolate chip cookie dough

Cookies n cream