12 Printable Coupon Template Options

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Are you looking for a way to save money on your groceries? If so, you may be interested in using printable coupons. Coupon templates can help make the process of creating and using printable coupons easier. In this article, we’ll be discussing 12 coupon template options.

12 Best Printable Coupon Template Options

Let’s dive right in and discuss the 12 best coupon template options available to print.

1. Printable Coupon Book

This exciting colorful confetti-designed coupon booklet is a perfect fit for birthdays, but it can also be used for other occasions.

The text and graphics are all editable so you have plenty of flexibility in making your own customizations!

With over 1,700 five-star reviews, you can be confident that this coupon book is worth the money. Click here to grab yours now.

2. Printable Blank Coupons

This printable blank coupon template is the perfect gift to give your family and friends. Each blank coupon is sized 5×2 and they’re printed four at a time on letter-size pages.

These blank coupon templates come in black, green, and red with a front and back cover. You can even use them as love coupons.

With over 367 five-star reviews from happy customers, these are a no-brainer. Order this blank coupon template now by clicking here.

3. Printable Gift Coupons

This kraft paper blank coupon gift certificate is great to use for love coupons, acts of service, home-cooked meals, etc.

This blank coupon is available for instant download mere minutes after ordering. That means you can customize your blank coupon template and print them out in no time.

This one has 2,097 five-star reviews and you can try it before you buy.

4. Printable Birthday Coupons

This beautifully elegant printable birthday coupon template has a faux gold foil effect that will print without the need for a special printer.

With almost 1,800 five-star reviews, this is one of the best birthday coupon templates out available. Order yours now and you’ll be able to download and print them today.

5. Printable Store Coupons



This coupon template is perfect for any business that wants to give discounts to their customers.

These even have a bit of a cost savings built-in since they don’t require the use of color ink. Invest in this template now and start increasing sales using these coupons in your business.

Read More: 8 Ideas for Offering the Discounts Retail Customers Demand

6. Love Coupon Book

Grab this printable love coupons template to create and give these coupons to your significant other.

Printable love coupons are great for Valentine’s day, anniversaries, for him, and for her.

With this love coupons download, you get one book of coupons with a cover, 23 light-hearted pre-filled coupons, along with six blank coupons. Order love coupons today to get your romance on.

7. Printable Christmas Puppy/Dog Surprise Gift Reveal Coupon

Does someone you love want a dog or puppy for Christmas? Well, with these coupons, you can give them the gift of a puppy or dog, you let them pick out their furry friend and you didn’t ruin the surprise.

That sounds like a win-win-win! Buy this coupon template now from a seller with close to 1,500 five-star reviews.

8. DIY Book of Coupons for Any Occasion

This do-it-yourself book of coupons is great for any occasion. The first PDF you receive is of one cover and five coupons per page.

The second PDF contains six coupons per page. You can use these for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, business, and more.

Click here to order this versatile coupon template.

Read More: 4 Things to Remember When Marketing With Online or Paper Coupons.

9. Kids Reward Printable Tickets

These reward coupons for kids are editable and printable. They’re perfect as rewards for your kids when they do well in school, do their chores, behave well, etc.

Teachers can use these reward coupons in their classrooms also. Grab these now to download them and begin rewarding your kids for being so good.

10. Editable Coupon Book for Dad

This daddy dollars editable book of coupons is the perfect give for dad on Father’s Day.

You can make dad the remote control king for a day, give him breakfast in bed, mow the lawn for him, or do any number of things that are only limited by your imagination.

Make your dad happy and buy this book of coupons for him now. He deserves it!

11. Mom Coupon Template Printable Book

We can’t have coupons for dads and not have them for moms. With this printable book of coupons “Best Mom Ever” template, you can show your mom how much you love her.

These are as a Mother’s Day coupon book, for your mom’s birthday, or when you feel like making her feel extra special. Grab these now to download them and make your mother’s day brighter.

12. Grandparents Day Printable Coupon Book

We can’t leave out grammy and pop-pop, can we? These editable coupon templates are 9×3.5″ and are a great way to celebrate your grandparents.

Make them feel special by giving them coupons on their birthdays, anniversary, or any special occasion.

Show how much you love and appreciate your grandparents and order these coupon templates now.

Putting Your Printable Coupon Book Together

After editing your coupon book templates with your own ideas for personal use or business reasons and printing them, it’s time to put them together.

An easy way to put your coupon book together is to cut them with a paper trimmer. This will give your coupons a nice straight edge.

Then you just have to staple them together. There are other ways you can do this and should work well now. For your next project, you can try an alternate method to see which way you prefer.

How to Choose the Best Printable Coupons

If you’re not sure how to pick the best coupon templates, you’ve come to the right place. Below we’ll share four tips for choosing the best printable coupon template.

Search Etsy’s Coupon Database

You can search Etsy’s database for coupon templates by keyword or by category. To get started, type something like ‘printable love coupons’ into the Etsy search bar. This will bring up a variety of different templates related to love coupons that you can browse through.

Look for Coupons with Versatile Designs

When looking for the best printable coupon template, try to find one that has versatile designs. This way, you can use the same template for different occasions. For example, find a template that would let you create printable love coupons and anniversary coupons with the same template.

Check the Resolution

When you’re looking at printable coupons, be sure to check the resolution. The last thing you want is blurry love coupons. Most Etsy sellers list the resolution in their product descriptions.

Make Sure the Template Has Editable Text

One final tip is to make sure the template you choose has editable text. This way, you can easily add your own message to the coupon design.