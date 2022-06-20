10 Restaurant Website Design Examples

If you’re a restaurant business owner, then you know how important your website is. It’s the first impression potential customers will have of your business, so it’s crucial that your restaurant website design is top-notch. In this post, we’ll provide you with 10 excellent examples of restaurant website design.

10 Website Design Examples from Around the World (A-Z)

There are a lot of really great restaurant website designs, but these restaurant businesses are ten of the best. Let’s check out a few of the best restaurant websites!

1. 4 Rivers Smokehouse

The 4 Rivers Smokehouse restaurant site has 13 locations spread all over Florida. They have a really professional-looking website where visitors can view the menu, order catering, buy gift cards, and allows ordering online. Overall, it provides a great user experience.

2. Amsterdam Brewhouse

The Amsterdam Brewhouse has three Toronto locations. Their website has a really clean, professional look to it. They have simple and easy-to-locate navigation that allows customers to buy beer, and merch, and lets them access information about their restaurants and events.

3. Anton’s

Anton’s website design has a bit of an older feel to it, but everything is laid out perfectly for the customer to browse what’s for sale. The important things are above the fold, like a button to their rewards program, and links to their é-Market and menu.

4. Between The Bread

Between the bread has three locations in New York City. Their website is beautifully designed with easy-to-find navigation that gives the customer easy access to all of the different offerings like accessing the menu, ordering online, contact info, or catering. They also have a slideshow above the fold displaying what they have to offer visitors.

5. Bistro On The Greens

My first impression of the Bistro On The Greens website design is a sense of calm and relaxation. It’s a very simple and clean design that provides all of the necessary information for customers visiting their website. They display pictures of their beautiful-looking restaurant and delicious menu.

6. Block 16

As soon as you visit the Block 16 restaurant website, you’re bombarded with images of a lot of delicious-looking food. This instantly lets the visitor know what kind of food to expect from this restaurant. It’s a very simple, professionally designed website that focuses on Block 16’s strengths.

7. China Poblano

China Poblano, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, is powered by Bentobox. As soon as you visit their home page, images of the delicious-looking food make you want to jump through your computer screen. They display some of their delicious cuisines and have a navigation bar at the top.

8. Chocolat

If you love gelato and chocolate, then you’ll love Chocolat. They have several locations in Singapore and one in Milan. They have a fun design displaying several of their creations with a humorous-looking cow on the home page. Scroll down the home page and you’ll see images of their luxurious-looking shops.

9. Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte is located in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As soon as you land on their homepage, you’ll experience what it’s like to visit one of their restaurants. They use a video above the fold to show potential customers what the food and atmosphere are like.

10 . Coast

Coast, located in Canada, does a great job of showing what their restaurant looks like, as well as providing links to any information a customer would need. They have links to their menu, reservations, and more all displayed above the fold.

Top Restaurant Website Templates

There are many restaurant website templates you can choose from to design the perfect website, show your brand, and increase web presence and sales. Some come with SEO tools to help rank in the search engines. Here are some of the best website templates.

Tomato

This Tomato theme is multi-purpose so you can use it for a variety of restaurant types. It looks professional, has many background images, and allows for many color combinations.

Bistro

The Bistro theme has a clean and modern design, flexible layouts, and more. It’s perfect for a restaurant, bakery, or really any food-related website.

Pearl

Pearl has a great design template that includes a working booking table form, a newsletter form to collect any customer email address, contact forms, smooth scrolling, and much more.

Lecker

This premium template is designed for restaurant, cafe, and pub sites. It comes with ten different demo layouts, is fully mobile responsive, and more.

Meal

This modern, clean, and sophisticated-looking restaurant template is perfect for various types of food businesses. It has a reservation system, a customer reviews slider, a sticky header, and more.

Buri

Buri is an HTML5 modern restaurant website template that comes with a food menu section, blog, testimonials slider, and a lot more.

Gourmet

This WordPress template is made for restaurants and pubs. It comes with 10 different home page designs, seven food menu types, over 4,000 icons, and a lot more.

Elixir

This professional and clean website template is great for a bakery, restaurant, or any food business. It features four different home pages, a menu page, and much more.

Find the Best Restaurant Website Builder

There are many different restaurant website builders to choose from. It is very important to choose a good one so that your website looks great.

Wix

The Wix website builder is a simple, yet powerful platform that enables you to create a website in minutes. Wix is ideal for businesses of all sizes, as it offers a wide range of features and plans that can be customized to fit your specific needs.

Weebly

Weebly is a website builder that allows you to create a website without any coding knowledge. You can drag and drop different elements onto your website and customize it to your liking. Weebly also gives you the ability to create a blog, an online store, or both.

WordPress

WordPress.com is a great platform for people who want to start a blog or website without having to worry about hosting, domain names, or anything technical that comes with running a website. All you need to do is sign up for an account and start writing.

Shopify

Shopify is the leading eCommerce platform and it enables entrepreneurs to start their own online stores. Shopify is different than the others because it gives you the ability to create a beautiful online store, add products, process orders, and ship them out to your customers. It’s simple to use and you can be up and running in no time.

Squarespace

Squarespace is best known for its simple and elegant website builder, which allows users to create professional-looking websites without any prior experience or design knowledge. Squarespace is also a powerful eCommerce platform that can help you sell online.