Marking the start of Pride Month, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) is promising to put more resources into the LGBTQ+ business community.

Pride Month runs from June 1 to June 30, 2022. Around the world LGBTQ+ communities are coming together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

SBA Promises More Resources to LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs to Kick Off Pride Month

In a statement highlighting the Pride Month celebrations, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman noted the important contribution the LGBTQ+ community play in the US economy and the ongoing challenges they face.

“Pride Month is a time of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and their contributions in building a better, stronger economy – and it’s also a reminder of the progress we are still fighting to achieve.”

Equity is a Top SBA Priority

The SBA Administrator went on to talk about how bringing greater equality in the nation’s small business landscape is a priority for the SBA, and the importance of encouraging every entrepreneur to thrive, regardless of their sexuality.

“Equity is a top priority for me and the Biden-Harris Administration, and we believe all of America’s entrepreneurs deserve a level playing field, regardless of zip code, race, gender, or sexual orientation,” she said.

1.4 million LGBTQ+-Owned Businesses

Referring to the 1.4 million LGBTQ+-owned businesses across the United States, Casillas Guzman said it was an aim of the SBA to work with these communities of small business owners, which already generate more than $1.7 trillion in economic impact in the US and support tens of thousands of jobs.

Connecting LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs with the Capital and Resources

As the number of LGBTQ+-owned businesses continues to grow in America, the SBA is dedicated to connecting these vital entrepreneurs to the resources they need to grow and thrive.

As Isabella Guzman Casillas said in her statement: “In order to drive even greater economic empowerment to the LGBTQ+ community, we need to connect entrepreneurs to the capital and resources they need to start and grow their businesses.”

The head of SBA spoke of how the administration is working alongside LGBTQ+-owned small businesses to help them succeed, saying that each day the Administration is connecting with entrepreneurs through “our district offices, resource partners, our Community Navigators program, and more.”

Community Navigators

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring the nation’s small businesses receive the support they need to weather economic downturns and other challenges, including underserved communities.

The Community Navigator Pilot Program is an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers that underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs often face in accessing the programs they need to recover, grow, or start their businesses. Working with LGBTQ+ communities across the United States, the SBA is helping LGBTQ+-owned businesses secure the resources, advice, support, financial aid, and assistance to help them start businesses, develop and grow.

