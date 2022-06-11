Get More Website Traffic with These 10 SEO and Digital Marketing Tips

Today’s consumers turn to online search engines for a huge variety of needs and queries. So it makes sense for businesses to optimize their website and content for these platforms. Whether you already have a solid SEO strategy or are just getting started, there’s always room for improvement. Here are some top SEO tips from members of the online small business community.

Try These Link Building Strategies to Increase Traffic

Incoming links to your website can direct additional traffic and help with SEO. But you don’t have as much control over these links as you do over outgoing ones. Luckily, there are still some strategies that may help you increase these links. Check out this post from Erik Emanuelli for tips. Then visit the BizSugar community to see input from members.

Speed Up Your WordPress Site

Loading speeds can actually make a large impact on SEO. Search engines prioritize results that are easy for visitors to access and use. So if you’re looking for an easy way to get more traffic, read this Pixel Productions post by James Grills for tips.

Improve Social Engagement with Visual Content

Digital marketing isn’t just about bringing more visitors to your website. Engagement is another important metric to quantify success. In fact, getting social media followers and website visitors to engage with your content can create more repeat business and even help your profiles appear more in various algorithms. Learn how to improve social engagement through visuals in this Platter of Gold post by Adeyemi Adisa.

Boost SEO with a Business Podcast

When you think of SEO strategies, your mind probably doesn’t go right to podcasting. After all, audio content doesn’t provide many keywords for search engines to recognize. But you shouldn’t discount this strategy entirely, as Lisa Sicard argues in this Inspire to Thrive post. Read her post then see what BizSugar members are saying here.

Learn the Major Pillars of SEO

Businesses can sometimes get caught up with the minutiae of SEO. But it’s most important to understand the basics that impact your business most over time. In this Search Engine Journal post, Mark Traphagen dives into the three main pillars.

Get Inspired to Create More Content

Content marketing like blogging can bring more visitors to your website by providing helpful information and including extra keywords. But sometimes, it’s tough to come up with enough creative ideas. This SEMrush post by James Brockbank includes examples to inspire your strategy.

Convince a Marketing Skeptic

Some business professionals see marketing as unimportant. If you have these individuals on your team, they may be holding back your growth opportunities. To get everyone to buy in, read the tips in this Kexino post by Gee Ranasinha. Then see what BizSugar members are saying in the comments.

Improve SEO for Your Local Business

SEO can benefit nearly every business. But it’s especially important for local companies, since customers often search online for local spots before visiting in person. In this post, Neil Patel shares a guide for local marketers.

Create Content That Elevates

However, it’s not always enough for businesses to put out some generic blog posts. Your content should reflect the image you want to portray to customers or clients. For B2B businesses especially, elevating your brand through content can be incredibly beneficial. Lane Ellis goes into more detail in this TopRank Marketing post.

Learn How Google Changes May Impact Your Accounts

If you use PPC ads to increase online traffic, some recent Google changes may impact your account. It’s always a good idea to keep up with Google’s new features and options, since they may provide extra functionality for various brands. Learn more in this Search Engine Land post by Greg Finn.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.