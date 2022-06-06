50 Service Business Ideas

If you’re looking for profitable service business ideas, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll explore a range of service business ideas you can start.

Let’s get started on your journey to start your own service-based business.

What is a Service Business?

A service business is a company that provides services to its customers rather than selling products. These services can include anything from providing legal or accounting advice to cleaning or repairing something. Service businesses are popular because they often have lower overhead costs than product-based businesses.

The Service Industry in 2022

In the past two years, we’ve seen organizations step up to meet challenges in ways we never thought possible. From rapidly shifting to new business models to redefining what it means to provide “customer service,” they’ve shown an unflagging commitment to progress.

As we look ahead to the second half of 2022, there’s no doubt that these organizations will continue to be essential drivers of progress.

Why Should You Start a Service-Based Business?

Wanting to start a successful business is a very popular option for people who want to be their own boss and have more control over their lives. However, many people don’t start small businesses because they think they won’t be successful.

There are many reasons why you should start a service business, even if you’re not sure it will be successful.

Solve Problems. Most profitable service businesses are those that solve a problem for their customers.

High success rate. The most successful small businesses are often service-oriented businesses.

Fast growth potential. A service business has the potential to scale very quickly.

Low expenses. These businesses tend to have low overhead costs.

Startup costs are low. They can be started with little money and few resources.

Best Service Industry Business Ideas

If you’re looking to start one of the many service-based businesses available, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of 50 profitable service business ideas for you to choose from.

1. Resume Writing Business

This service business idea is recession-proof. People will always need resumes, no matter what the economy looks like. If you’re good at putting together resumes, then this business idea is for you.

2. Event Planning Business

Starting your own children’s party planning business can be a very profitable way to earn a living. Not only is the demand for such services high, but the start-up costs are relatively low making this one of the most profitable business ideas.

3. Human Resources

Service business ideas like this can be a great way to help other small business owners while also making a profit. You’ll be managing people within an organization, including everything from hiring and firing to training and development.

4. Photography Business

Starting your own photography business is a great way to turn your passion for photography into a profitable venture. To start this business, you’ll need a strong portfolio and some quality equipment.

5. Personal Chef

If you’re a good cook, this could be one of the best business ideas to start. You get to cook for people, and you get to try out new recipes.

6. Mobile Car Wash Business

Starting a mobile car wash service is one of the more unique service business ideas that most people don’t offer. So there’s a lot of growth potential.

7. Content Marketing

Being a content marketer, you’ll help businesses create and distribute content that’s valuable to their customers. This can be in the form of blog posts, ebooks, infographics, or even videos.

8. Window Cleaning Business

A window-washing business is a great one to start. It’s relatively low-cost to start and can be done by yourself or with a few employees.

9. T-shirt Printing Business

Starting this business can be a very profitable venture, and print on demand (POD) websites make it easy to get started.

10. Dog Walking Business

Busy pet owners are always looking for someone to take their dogs for a walk, and if you love spending time with animals, this could be the perfect business for you.

11. Virtual Assistant Business

More businesses are looking to outsource tasks to VAs to save time and money. Starting a VA business is relatively easy and can be done with little start-up costs.

12. Digital Marketing

Starting a digital marketing service-based business and providing search engine optimization is a great way to help businesses grow online. You can also offer pay-per-click advertising, email marketing, and social media marketing services.

13. Landscaping Business

Starting your own landscaping business can be a great way to make some extra money on the side, or even turn it into a full-time career. During the cold weather months, you can provide snow removal services, and during the warmer months, you can offer lawn care, leaf removal, and landscaping services.

14. Windshield Repair Business

The most compelling reason to get into windshield repair is that it’s a very low-cost business to start up. All you need is a van, some basic tools and supplies, and a small amount of working capital.

15. Career Coach

Offering a coaching service is a great way to help others reach their professional goals. Career coaching can be a very rewarding experience, and it can also be quite lucrative.

16. Personal Trainer

Starting your own business as a personal fitness trainer can be a great way to help people get in shape, improve their overall health, and make a full-time income.

17. Professional Organizer

Most people have too much stuff. A professional organizer can help clear the physical, mental, and emotional clutter in people’s lives so they can focus on what’s important.

18. Social Media Management

This is a great way to help businesses large and small connect with their customers in a more meaningful way. By managing the company’s social media accounts, you can help create a more positive brand image and improve customer relations.

19. Graphic Design Business

A graphic design business can be an extremely profitable way to use your creative skills. Not only that, but it’s a business that can be started with a very small investment. To get started you’ll need a computer, graphic design software, and a printer.

20. Cleaning Services

Cleaning services are in high demand. Starting a cleaning service is a great way to become your own boss and make a good income. You could offer cleaning services for both residential and commercial buildings.

21. Private Music Teacher

Being a private music teacher is an awesome way to share your love of music with others while also earning a living. You can teach people of all ages and experience levels, from beginners to experts.

22. Life Coach

As a life coach, you’ll help your clients set and achieve goals, overcome obstacles, and make positive changes in their lives.

23. Handyman Business

This type of business is recession-proof. As a handyman, you can offer a variety of services like home repair, commercial maintenance, and odd jobs.

24. Consulting Business

Starting your own consulting business allows you to help other businesses with their growth and development. As a consultant, you can offer your services to help businesses with short-term projects or long-term goals.

25. Grocery Shopping

Having your grocery shopping service is a great way to help out your community while earning money. You’ll be providing a valuable service, plus you’ll also get to meet new people.

26. Makeup Artist

Your own makeup artist service business is great if you have a knack for beauty and style. If you have the right skills, you can turn your passion into a career that allows you to work with clients and get paid well.

27. Pet sitting

If you love animals, then pet sitting might be a service business you can start. You can offer to pet sit for people who are going out of town or who simply need someone to check in on their pets while they’re at work.

28. Hairstylist

A hairstylist business is great because you get to do what you love every day! Plus, there’s always a demand for hairstylists since everyone needs a haircut at some point. You can take it to the next level by offering mobile hairstyling services.

29. Mobile Notary Public

By being available to notarize documents, you can provide a valuable service to busy professionals and others who may not have the time or ability to visit a notary during regular business hours.

30. Property Management

Having a property management business allows you to get paid to help others take care of their most valuable asset – their home. If you’re detail-oriented, organized, and enjoy working with people, this could be the perfect business for you.

31. In-Home Masseuse

Starting a home-based massage service can be a great way to make money, get more exercise, and help people relax. To get started, you’ll need to invest in a good massage table and some quality massage oils.

32. Personal Stylist

Being a personal stylist is a great way to help people look their best. As a personal stylist, you’ll help your clients choose the right clothes for their body type, style, and budget.

33. Babysitting

Babysitting is a great business to start if you’re looking for a way to make money while spending time with kids. You can offer your services to families in your community who need someone to watch their kids while they’re at work or out for the evening.

34. Test Preparation

Starting a test preparation service-based business can be extremely lucrative. This is because there is always a demand for help when it comes to taking standardized tests like the SAT or ACT.

35. Acupuncturist

There are many benefits to starting your acupuncturist service-based business. You’ll be helping people improve their health and well-being, which is extremely rewarding.

36. Private Nursing

As a private nurse, you’ll be responsible for providing care to patients in their homes. This can be a great business to start if you’re looking for a way to make a difference in people’s lives.

37. Locksmith

Having a locksmith business is one of the best business ideas because it’s always needed. Whether people are locked out of their homes or need to change the locks for security purposes, you’ll be there to help.

38. Nutrition Consultant

Being a nutrition consultant is a great business idea to help people get healthy. You’ll work with clients to create a nutrition plan that is tailored to their individual needs.

39. Mobile Veterinary Services

As a mobile veterinarian, you’ll provide care to animals in their own homes. This can be a great business to start if you’re passionate about animal welfare.

40. Pool Maintenance

Maintaining a pool isn’t fun and people will be more than happy to pay you to take that burden off of their hands. This can be a great business to start if you live in an area with a lot of pools.

41. Chiropractor

Offering chiropractic services is a great way to help people get relief from pain and improve their overall health. You can start your own chiropractic business and work with clients to help them feel their best.

42. Dating Consultant

Dating can be a tough game, so people are always looking for help. As a dating consultant, you’ll help your clients find love by giving them the tools they need to be successful in the dating world.

43. Power Washing Service

With a power washing service, you can get paid to clean the exterior of people’s homes like their windows and driveway. This can be a great business to start if you enjoy working outdoors.

44. Errand Runner

As an errand runner, you’ll run errands for busy clients who don’t have the time to do them themselves. Some things you might do are grocery shopping, picking up dry cleaning, and taking care of pet needs.

45. Mobile Pet Grooming

Having a pet grooming service on wheels allows you to take your business directly to your clients. This can be a great business to start if you love animals and want to provide top-notch grooming services.

46. Plumbing Services

Plumbers will always be in-demand. You can help people with everything from fixing leaks to unclogging drains. This can be a great business to start if you’re handy and enjoy working with your hands.

47. Home Entertainment Installation

For this business, you can install home entertainment systems like TVs, surround sound, and streaming services. This can be a great business to start if you’re tech-savvy.

48. IT Systems Consultant

IT is an ever-growing industry and one that isn’t going away anytime soon. Services you can provide include setting up networks, troubleshooting problems, and providing training.

49. Business Plan Consultant

For this business, you’ll help clients create a road map for their business. This can include things like writing a business plan, developing marketing strategies, and setting financial goals.

50. Recycling Consultant

Being a recycling consultant, you’ll help businesses and individuals create a plan to recycle more. This can include things like setting up recycling bins, developing education materials, and working with haulers.

Which Service Business is Most Profitable?

Some service businesses are more profitable than others. Accounting services, real estate agents and brokers, and car rental businesses tend to be the most profitable.

If you’re looking to start a service business, these are some of the most lucrative options.

What Service Businesses Are In Demand?

There are a few service businesses that are in high demand right now. Childcare, meal delivery, and house cleaning are all services that are needed by busy families and individuals.

If you have a knack for organization and enjoy taking care of others, starting a service business may be the perfect fit for you.