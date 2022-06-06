Expand Your Revenue with a Shopify Course

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Although it started much earlier, eCommerce took a new turn when amazon came up with its platform. Since then, many eCommerce platforms have been created and exhausted. Shopify is now one of the biggest eCommerce platforms in the world. It has seen exponential growth in the past several years. There are several offerings online with Shopify courses that can boost your online earning potential.

Popular Shopify Courses

Here are some of the most popular online Shopify courses you can take to boost your sales or create a new stream of income.

Shopify Masterclass: How to Build a Successful Store In 2022

Shopify Masterclass: How to Build a Successful Store In 2022 will teach you what Shopify is and how you can grow your business with it. The masterclass will also show you how to make your Shopify store with Shopify Aliexpress Dropshipping and start selling. You will also learn how to design your online store, ship your product, and create repeat customers.

Advanced Shopify Theme Development: Liquid + Vue.js (v3.0)

Advanced Shopify Theme Development: Liquid + Vue.js (v3.0) shows you how to create a Shopify theme from the ground up using Vue, Liquid, and JavaScript. You will learn advanced liquid techniques, create a mini carat using Vue.js 3.0, Shopify Ajax API, home page selection, and create custom variant and option selectors for products.

Shopify Tyrant: How To Start An Ecommerce Biz From Scratch

Shopify Tyrant: How To Start An Ecommerce Biz From Scratch teaches you how to set up your profitable Shopify store and find high converting products. It aims at teaching you to master dropshipping and earn at least $100 per day. In the same manner, you will learn to create successful Facebook Ads and bring targeted visitors from Instagram.

Become a Shopify Expert: Create Epic Ecommerce Experiences

Become a Shopify Expert: Create Epic Ecommerce Experiences explains how you can build a professional highly converting shop that can earn up to $75/hour. You will learn to work remotely as a Shopify freelancer and set up your store using Shopify for merchants. Moreover, you will learn the fundamentals of Liquid with no prior coding experience.

Shopify eCommerce Store Masterclass – Start a Business!

By learning Shopify eCommerce Store Masterclass you will be able to identify prospect products, set up a Shopify account, and choose the right account level. You will also be able to create a product listing, categorize your products, and customize your theme. Furthermore, you’ll be able to set shipping rates and extend Shopify by installing apps.

How To Become A Shopify Expert (From Zero To Hero!)

With no technical skill or coding experience required, How To Become A Shopify Expert teach you the fundamentals of Shopify from starter to expert level. You will learn how to set up your store and create a theme for it. Additionally, you will be taught about adding products and managing transfer, inventory, and collections.

Shopify Development – Learn Shopify Liquid Programming

In 2.5 hours Shopify Development – Learn Shopify Liquid Programming will show you how Liquid template programming works. You will learn how to use create a Shopify development store. You will also learn global and content objects, control tags, iteration tags, and theme tags. Additionally, you will learn how to use filters and create variables using assign and capture.

Master Shopify – Create a Shopify Store in 1 Hour

Master Shopify – Create a Shopify Store in 1 Hour will teach you everything, starting with setting up a free Shopify account and downloading free themes. By the end of the course, you will be able to customize your Shopify store and create a navigation menu. In the same manner, you will set up payment methods and shipping zones.

Shopify Bootcamp – Increase Your Sales and Conversion Rate

Once you’ve set up your Shopify store, the Shopify Bootcamp course will teach you how to boost your sales and Conversion rate. You will learn the six apps suggested by the trainer to use Shopify. You will also learn tricks to boost conversions like colors and presentation, creating a sense of urgency, and social media presence.

Shopify App Development – Vanilla PHP, GraphQL, & REST API

Shopify App Development – Vanilla PHP, GraphQL, & REST API course will teach you how to develop Shopify apps using Vanilla PHP, GraphQL, and REST API thoroughly. In this 8-hour course, setting up MySQL database, creating a multi-paged Shopify app, creating and deleting products, creating script tags, installing App Bridge, JSON web tokens, and much more are discussed.

Currently, there are more than two billion people worldwide buying services and products online. In the United States alone, an estimated 230 million people use eCommerce services. These facts alone highlight the importance of Shopify now and in the future. All the courses mentioned above award a certificate of completion and a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as lifetime access to learning materials including videos.