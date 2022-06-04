Small Business Grants Support Rent, Technical Assistance, Employee Retention

Today’s small businesses need resources for a huge variety of operational needs, from rent to technical support. Small business grants can help new and existing businesses cover some of these expenses. Currently, there are many programs available for businesses in various industries and markets. Here are a few to consider this week.

San Jose Small Business Rent Relief Program

The City of San Jose, California recently extended the deadline for its Small Business Rent Relief Program 2.0. The program provides up to $15,000 in grants to support small businesses that accrued rent or utility debts related to COVID-19. Business that missed payments between March 24, 2020, and August 19, 2021 may be eligible for this relief funding, which is covered through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Enterprise Foundation via Access Small Business Development Center is administering the program for the city, so eligible businesses can apply online by the new deadline of June 30.

Overland Park ARPA Small Business Grants

Overland Park, Kansas recently announced three new grant programs to support local businesses. The first program is the Impacted Industries Fund, which will provide grants to businesses in industries that lost employees during the pandemic, including education services, mining, food service. The second program, the Small Business Rescue Fund supports any business looking to offset economic losses or cover improvement and hiring needs, including childcare support for employees. The third program, the Hotel Fund, will provide assistance specifically for hospitality businesses in Overland Park. All programs are funded through the American Rescue Plan act and offer awards of up to $50,000. The city is also giving special consideration to businesses owned by women, minorities, and those that serve low-to-moderate income residents.

Wayne County Small Business Hub

Wayne County, Michigan is launching a new $54 million fund called the Wayne County Small Business Hub. This program offers grant funding and technical assistance to both new and existing businesses throughout the county. To qualify, businesses should have 50 employees or fewer, and the county will prioritize minority- or women-owned businesses, as well as micro businesses with ten employees or fewer. Grant funding is being distributed through local nonprofits and chambers of commerce. These organizations will evaluate funding requests and determine the amount to award each business on a case by case basis.

Tri-City Small Business Incentive Program

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce in Washington is offering $30,000 in grants to local businesses. The Small Business Incentive Program, which is run in partnership with Washington River Protection Solutions, has already awarded more than $330,000 since 2011. This year, they will support about 30 businesses, each receiving up to $1,000. The 2022 grant program will accept applications from June 6 to July 1. From there, completed applications will be entered into a drawing, where 30 winners will be selected randomly.

LISC Jacksonville Grants

Local Initiatives Support Corporation Jacksonville, Florida is currently operating a $1 million grant program to support local small businesses. The organization has already awarded most of the its funding, which comes from the City of Jacksonville. However, there are still some grants available, so small businesses are still welcome to apply. To qualify, small businesses must have under $2 million in annual revenue, serve historically under-resourced neighborhoods, and be in operation in Duval County for at least two years. The organization will continue accepting applications until funds have been distributed.

