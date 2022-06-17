In the News: $20K in Small Business Grants for the Next Stage of Growth

From new entrepreneurs to seasoned business owners, funding the next stage of growth can be challenging. Whether it is for new equipment, staff, location, or other operational expenses, funding these expenses is costly. Many grants offer funding to address this particular stage of the entrepreneurial journey so companies can stay in business longer. The grants want owners to keep their businesses open, which in turn serves the communities they operate in by providing jobs.

The Antares REACH Grant Program is providing $20,000 grants to small businesses. The grants are looking to address businesses preparing for their next stage of growth across the U.S. You must apply by July 15, 2022, at 6 p.m. ET.

There are additional grants offering between $1,000 to $25,000 as part of the recovery effort from the pandemic with the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The grants focus on everything from child care businesses to training, education, mentorship, and loan support.

If your small business provides tax services, the IRS is extended the deadline for accepting applications for the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant programs to June 17, 2022. These are programs that help people file their taxes and the IRS helps fund the individual or organizations that carry out the services. In 2021 the IRS awarded 34 TCE grantees $11 million and 300 VITA grantees $25 million.

Small Business News Roundup – June 17, 2022

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced a landmark collaboration with historically Black fraternities and sororities with the aim of addressing the wealth gap through Black entrepreneurship.

It’s a bad sign for the housing market. And a troubled housing market is a bad sign for the economy. According to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, released June 15, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes posted its sixth straight monthly decline, falling to a 67 rating.

Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index June 2022 Loan approval rates continue to slowly rise, with Big Banks and Small Banks seeing the strongest growth during May. “The continued incremental increase in loan approval percentage is encouraging,” said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora. Aurora noted that the majority of small business loan funding comes at variable rates.

Instagram is introducing digital collectibles to support creators and collectors in showcasing their NFTs on the popular social media platform.

Soon, Google Analytics 4, or GA4, for short will be replacing the previous three versions of Google Analytics. Meanwhile, Anil Batra, Managing Partner of Optizent, and Shawn Hessinger, the Executive Editor for Small Biz Trends discuss why that should be something small businesses should look forward to instead of dreading.

A shortage of the popular Sriracha sauce is currently causing trouble for restaurant owners and customers alike. Sriracha Shortage Upsetting Businesses and Consumers California-based Huy Fong Inc. is one of the world’s largest producers of Asian hot sauce, and the company recently released a statement saying it was anticipating a major shortage of its famous Sriracha sauce.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that the deadline for taxpayers who pay estimated taxes for the second quarter is June 15. Individuals, including sole proprietors, partners, and S corporation shareholders are required to make estimated tax payments.

Snapchat has announced a new integration with eBay. Now, sellers on eBay can share their listings on Snapchat with ease, speed and efficiency. New Snapchat Feature Aimed at eBay Sellers Using the Snapchat Camera on iOS or Android, sellers can put their items right in front of friends on the popular instant messaging app to give their listings maximum exposure.

Most small business owners are looking to sharpen their problem-solving, analysis, and communication skills. Can this really be done by looking at works of art? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Amy Herman says that art can be the key for improving business skills. She is a lawyer and art historian who uses works of art to sharpen observation and communication skills.

The House has passed seven bipartisan small business bills aimed at improving the operation and oversight of key Small Business Administration (SBA) programs.

As a business owner, you want an enterprise that will keep your interest for as long as possible. Whether it is two, three or 10 years, the longer it keeps your interest, the more motivated you will be to keep it up and running successfully. You also want a business that will set itself apart from the competition by selling products and services that stand out.

