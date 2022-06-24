In the News: Up To $30K in Grants for Small Businesses Facing Challenges

So, what small business is not facing challenges these days? With economic indicators on the downside across many metrics, small businesses are living with many challenges. And grants are providing some relief for those lucky enough to get approved. But first, they have to apply, which is the best advice if you are looking to get some financial help in this way.

Remember, if you don’t apply you will have zero chance of getting a grant. Apply and you will have improved your odds that much more. And with that in mind, the grants in this week’s round-up are looking to help companies address the challenges they are facing.

Across several states, there are grants addressing a range of issues to help small businesses. This includes startup expenses, improving local storefronts, workforce recovery, training, safe operations, recruitment, and more. The key, as always, with grants, is to make sure you strictly follow the instructions. This will ensure your application will not be discarded before it is even considered. Another important point is to turn in the application as early as possible. Good luck!

In related news, the Small business Administration (SBA) is asking for input on COVID grants and loans for small businesses. Participating in the survey may give insights into how the SBA awards grants as well as staying in the loop for any future funding opportunities.

Small Business News Roundup – June 24, 2022

Denny’s recently announced a commitment to the Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership program created by the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA).

Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 has been announced for July 12-13, and it will be a good time for small businesses and entrepreneurs to get great deals on items they may need.

The 1.4 million LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs across the United States are being honored during Pride Month by SCORE, mentors to small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SCORE Analysis Shows LGBTQ+ Small Businesses Contribute $1.4 Trillion to US Economy It is a fitting moment to celebrate the efforts of LGBTQ+ small businesses, who contribute $1.

Small business owners face several threats to their company’s survival, including tech and shifts in customers’ tastes. Change management can help a small business survive in a sea of competition. What is Change Management? In order to thrive and grow, a business needs to change and develop. That’s what change management is all about.

Mortgage rates have surged this week, moving up by more than half a percentage point. Figures shown in FreddieMac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), show that as of June 16, the average rate on a 30-year loan is now 5.78%, rising from 5.23%.

The Feds raised the interest rates by .75% this week. That’s not good news, especially as it comes on the heels of May’s .50% increase. Another Federal Reserve meeting is scheduled for the end of July and economists predict interest rate increases again before the end of the year, by as much as 1.75%.

For small business owners, cyber security is an even bigger issue this year with so many employees working from home. According to Fundera, 40% of all small business will experience an attack and the cost to the company hundreds of thousands of dollars. One of the biggest problems is password protection.

As a small business owner, you need to plan ahead and anticipate changes in the economy that could impact your business. Such as during times of high inflation. If you’re not prepared for this, it could seriously hurt your profits. Luckily, there are steps you can take to help insulate your business from rising prices. In this article, we’ll outline some of them.

Inflation is a pressing issue in the minds of economists and policymakers alike. It’s been on the rise throughout the world, with seemingly no countries immune to its effects. So what’s behind this troubling trend, and why does it seem to be getting worse? This article will explore some potential causes of inflation in 2022.

