In the News: Small Business Grants Up to $25K Available to a Variety of Companies

Deadlines are extremely important when it comes to applying for grants. Whether it is a public or private grant, the organizations offering the money place a time limit when it comes to the application. This is why it is extremely important for you to apply as soon as you find out about the grant. This will give you a better chance if you also meet all the other criteria the grant has in place. With that in mind, take a look at the following grants, and make sure you send your application as early as possible.

For grants that have a June deadline, there are several grants available across the US from public and private organizations. This includes grants for businesses affected by the pandemic as well as restaurants, tattoo artists, women, veterans, and people of color. Find out where these grants are before the end of June.

With grants of up to $25,000 up for grabs, a variety of communities and industries such as independent artists, women entrepreneurs, or retail store owners, can also apply for these grants. They are available in several different cities, counties, and states across the U.S.

Progressive Insurance is offering up to $25,000 for Hispanic small business entrepreneurs. This is part of the Driving Small Business Forward grant program that allows recipients to use the funds to purchase a commercial vehicle. Businesses must be at least 51% owned and operated by Hispanic-identifying entrepreneurs.

Small Business News Roundup – June 3, 2022

Small businesses lost 91,000 jobs in May, according to ADP’s National Employment Report. Overall, in 2022 small businesses have lost 361,000 jobs, with 211,000 in April and May. ADP: Small Businesses Lost 91K Jobs in May as Slump Continues In January, the small business job loss was 144,000. A 96,000 job gain in February was followed by a 90,000 job loss in March.

Marking the start of Pride Month, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) is promising to put more resources into the LGBTQ+ business community. Pride Month runs from June 1 to June 30, 2022. Around the world, LGBTQ+ communities are coming together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Ecommerce is an excellent opportunity for small business owners. One way to use eCommerce to great success is through Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and using Amazon arbitrage, which we will explain in more detail here. With the FBA business model, you don’t have to splurge on a lot of space or have your own website or warehouse to start building your own eCommerce empire.

I watch the daily news feeling helpless with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine which has no end in sight. This is why on The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Alina Vandenberghe, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Chili Piper. She is a Romanian native that created a tech billion dollar from nothing.

A study conducted by NFT experts has discovered which states have been searching for NFTs and related NFT search terms the most over the last twelve months. These States are the Most Obsessed with NFTs Los Muertos used Google Trends to analyze all fifty states and the District of Columbia to uncover the data which revealed California to be the state with the most NFT-related searches.

Over a hundred House members from both parties have criticized a proposed Securities and Exchange Commission rule requiring farmers to provide detailed climate data to public companies, as reported by Fox Business.

Oh, absolutely business owners do. If you’re operating a small business, you’re interacting at some level with a customer and this means protecting yourself with insurance. Although the cost varies by type of operation, the business insurance benefits far outweigh the cost. And liability insurance coverage helps you protect your business.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.