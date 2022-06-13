Snapchat has announced a new integration with eBay. Now, sellers on eBay can share their listings on Snapchat with ease, speed and efficiency.

New Snapchat Feature Aimed at eBay Sellers

Using the Snapchat Camera on iOS or Android, sellers can put their items right in front of friends on the popular instant messaging app to give their listings maximum exposure.

For online sellers, promoting items for sale on social media is an effective way to gain more exposure of products for sale, put items in front of the right people, and maximise the chances of selling items.

Integrating eBay Listings with Snapchat

Integrating eBay listings with Snapchat can help sellers connect with followers and give their items maximum exposure.

Referring to the benefits of the new feature for buyers and sellers, Snapchat states: “More than 142m buyers shop on eBay globally to find everything from the latest sneaker drops to rare, vintage handbags, and now, Snapchatters have a seamless way to share what they’ve been eyeing, or even what they are selling, right where conversations with real friends are happening.”

Sharing Items on Snap in a Few Simple Steps

Sellers simply select any listing, tap the share icon and then tap the ‘Snapchat’ option. The merchant will be automatically directed to the Snapchat Camera with the automated eBay sticker.

From there, sellers can create an original Snap accompanied with a professional eBay sticker, and layer using any of Snapchat’s creative tools.

When the seller sends the Snap with an eBay sticker to their story or directly to their friends, the viewer can tap on the eBay sticker and will be taken to the listing in the eBay app.

While sellers can only promote their items to their connections on Snap, there is no charge for the feature, so they can essentially advertise products for free.

Snapchat Extends ecommerce Offerings

The integrated eBay feature is the latest tool in Snapchat’s ecommerce offerings. In April 2022, Snapchat started to roll out new AR feature on its platform. It is also introducing a new suite of AR content creation and shopping tools aimed at social commerce. This includes a feature called ‘Dress Up’, which enables users to try clothes on virtually, which could be an effective way for sellers of clothing to sell more products.

In May this year, Snapchat introduced several AR-based shopping features, including API-enabled Lenses. The company also updated the Snapchat Lens Studio desktop app which comes with several advanced tools including Connected Lenses, which enables customers to interact in real time.

The instant sharing app also enables Amazon sellers to display product listings via the Snap Camera.

For online sellers, it is important they remain up to date about new features and integrations with social platforms so they can stay competitive, reach the maximum amount of potential buyers and ultimately sell more products.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.